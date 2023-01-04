Read full article on original website
WTHI
Report: 911 call led police to charge Linton basketball coach
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about the arrest of the Linton boys' basketball coach. We've told you police arrested Joey Hart in Clay County early last Saturday morning. The Linton-Stockton School Corporation put him on administrative leave pending an investigation. On Friday, we received the police...
Demolition event causes vibrations in southwest Indiana counties
INDIANA (WEHT) – Some people thought they felt an earthquake in Gibson and Posey counties this morning. We have confirmed there was not an earthquake, but rather a demolition event in Keensburg, Illinois. A seismograph at the University of Southern Indiana picked up a “pretty sharp” spike at 8:18 a.m. The Olney, Illinois seismic station, […]
wamwamfm.com
Barr-Reeve In Title Games
Saturday the Barr Reeve boys and girls teams will play Shakamak squads for the Graves Construction Classic titles at White River Valley. It’s the Lady Vikings at 6pm as and the boys game following at 7:30. Hear both of those games on the General 95.9 / 101.3 or streaming...
wamwamfm.com
David R. Stone
David R. Stone, 78, of Shoals, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. Born July 22, 1944, in Huron, Indiana, he was the son of Russell and Helen (Terrell) Stone. He married Wanda McDaniel on November 3, 1962, and she survives. David attended Shoals...
vincennespbs.org
Farmland in Knox County up for auction at the end of the month
Farmland in Knox County is expected to go up for sale soon. Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. are set to hold an auction for 1000 acres of farmland between Bruceville and Wheatland. The land includes grain storage for around 70,000 bushels. Officials say the land will be offered in...
vincennespbs.org
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
vincennespbs.org
Linton has the cheapest gas in the state
The cheapest and most expensive gasoline in Indiana can be found in the southern part of the state. According to Gasbuddy.com, you can find the cheapest gas in the state in Linton with a couple of stations having gas as low as $2.55. The most expensive gas is in Bloomington north of $3.30 a gallon.
wamwamfm.com
James D. ‘Junior’ Fish
James D. ‘Junior’ Fish, 76, of Odon, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at his home. He was born on October 23, 1946 in Elnora, Indiana to James D. ‘Delmar’ and Clara B. (Edmondson) Fish, Sr. Junior married his loving wife, Barbara (Malone) Fish on June 15, 1968.
14news.com
Wabash Co. Sheriff’s Office: Coal mine demolition causes shake in Posey, Vanderburgh counties
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A controlled demolition in Wabash County stirred up commotion in both Posey and Vanderburgh counties Friday morning. Our 14 News team received multiple reports from viewers about a “loud boom and shaking” in those counties around 9 a.m. Viewers told us they thought the...
vincennespbs.org
Martin County officials reveal plan to upgrade “railroad lot”
Martin County leaders are sharing more about what they plan to do with their portion of READI money. READI stands for Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative. All of Indiana’s 92 counties received a portion of the millions of READI dollars. The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth says...
14news.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Henderson say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday. It happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Madison Street. The scene was clear by the time our crew arrived.
wamwamfm.com
Terry C Hart
Terry C Hart, 84, of Vincennes, Indiana passed away on January 3, 2023. He was born on November 17, 1938 and was the son of Earl and Mildred (Rooney) Hart. Terry had worked for the state highway department for 42 years before retiring. Surviving Terry is his wife, Betty (Neidigh)...
Metro Diner set to open in Terre Haute next month
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new restaurant is coming soon to Terre Haute and is bringing job opportunities with it. With plans to open on Feb. 6, the first Metro Diner in Terre Haute will be located at 3451 U.S. Highway 41, according to Mariah Kulkin with Tilson PR. With 59 locations spread across […]
vincennespbs.org
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
wamwamfm.com
Sandra Lovell
Sandra Lovell, 70, passed away on the evening of January 3rd, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Brent Lovell; sons Damon, Doug (Samantha), and Dusty (Megan) Blackburn; sisters Patty (Gary) Horrall and Marilyn (Jim) Gryder; as well as eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren – all of whom she loved dearly.
wamwamfm.com
Annual Business and Lifestyle Expo February 4th
The Annual Business and Lifestyle Expo is coming back this year to the Washington Conservation Club on Saturday, February 4th. The event is co-sponsored by the Daviess County Chamber of Commerce and Shake Broadcasting. It is limited to the first 25 vendors on a first-come, first-first serve basis and a great chance to showcase your business to potential customers. To reserve a spot for this year’s expo, contact the Radio Center at 812-254-9269. Again, the date for this year’s Business and Lifestyle Expo is Saturday, February 4th, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Washington Conservation Club.
WTHI
New restaurant set to open in about a month on Terre Haute's south side
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant in Terre Haute is just about a month away from opening its doors. Metro Diner will open a new location on Terre Haute's southside, in front of the Haute City Center mall. It will be in the former Ruby Tuesday building. A...
WTHI
Four charged follow short Terre Haute chase
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Four people are facing charges after a group of men allegedly took off after an attempted traffic stop. It happened on Wednesday when police said they tried to stop a car with Justin Holman, Quamaine Buford and Quinvontae Buford. A fourth person, Joseph Smock, is...
