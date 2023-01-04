Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Kid overcome with gratitude after grandma gets him a playstation for Christmas: 'You're the best'
Christmas is a joyous time for everyone as children receive exciting gifts and adults love to see the joy on their faces. It is a season of sharing love and happiness and this is what a grandmother did for her grandson. She gifted him the latest PlayStation and his reaction was absolutely priceless. TikTok user, abanks299, posted the video of his reaction and it has already gathered over 1.2 million views on the video-sharing platform.
Opinion: The best show for kids (and parents)
Why is “Bluey” so special? The Australian cartoon exudes and exemplifies the values of family.
'Can You See It?' Mom and Two Kids Confronted by Huge Snake in Front Yard
The clip has been watched more than 21 million times, but many TikTokers failed to spot the danger lurking outside a home in Queensland, Australia.
I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’
When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
I told my boyfriend not to bring his kids to my family’s Christmas dinner
A woman has posted about how she asked her boyfriend to kindly not bring his kids to Christmas dinner, and yes, it’s as awkward and cringe-worthy as you imagine. Her justification? Well, she says that she actually has his “best interests” at heart. But you decide for yourselves. The woman titled her Reddit post, ‘AITA for suggesting that my boyfriend lets his kids spend Christmas with their mum?’ She explains how the couple has been dating for 11 months and while he has met her family before, this will be the first Christmas he actually spends with the family. She adds, “He has two kids (11 and seven)...
AOL Corp
'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale
According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
TODAY.com
This mom had 9 kids by age 28. She shares the ‘mad dash’ of every day
Kora Duke, 39, didn't plan on having nine children by the time she was 28. "It really was just the way it happened," the Nevada mom tells TODAY.com. "The majority (of my pregnancies) were not intentional at all. Traditional birth control methods didn't work." Duke met her husband, Andre, when...
Dear Abby: I found out my grandpa’s shocking secret
DEAR ABBY: While doing some genealogy research during the pandemic, I came across my maternal grandfather’s death certificate. I knew he had died at a fairly young age during the Depression. But I was shocked to learn that he had committed suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning in his car in the garage of their home. His little restaurant was not doing well, and money was scarce. I imagine he was desperate and depressed. My mother had anxiety issues, which may have been the result of her father’s suicide or a genetic issue. Should I share this information with my adult children?...
Son tells mom that he's 'scared of her' and she responds with a great lesson in parenting
'I know this might be a little shocking but I do sometimes actually find you a little scary.'
Kids Bully Little Boy For Having Light Eyebrows So Mom Lets Him Dye Them and People Are Cheering
No mom-shaming here and everyone loves it!
Kind stranger wins hearts by helping a kid who got separated from his parents in a metro train
The boy panicked after realizing he failed to deboard the train along with his parents and started crying out loud.
27 Kids Who Completely And Totally Terrified Me With The Unsettling Things They Said
"My oldest told me she kept seeing an old man in our apartment. One day, we were looking at photos of my dad, and she said, 'Oh, that’s the old man.' He had passed away a few months earlier."
Upworthy
Mom explains the harsh truth about why kids don't owe their parents anything
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 30, 2021. It has since been updated. Parenting is not an easy task. Only those willing to take on the full responsibility of bringing up another human should probably take on that challenge. There is no one right way to bring your child up but one rule to follow is to love your kids unconditionally and respect them as individuals separate from yourself. There are many different opinions on parenting and what it entails. One mom on TikTok believes that parents should raise their children with minimal or no strings attached. Lisa Pontius shared this point-of-view on the video platform and got a lot of mixed reactions.
Mom on teen daughter: "How do I explain it's not up to her if I have a baby?"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. New siblings are not an easy change when a child has had their parents' undivided attention. Accepting a brother or sister when they've been used to having mom and dad all for themselves can be challenging at any age.
Kids Praised for Warning Note to Neighborhood Mom About 'Strange Man'
"This is so great! What a sweet group of kids," said one commenter on the viral Reddit post.
Laughter as Man Covers Parents' Home in Gift-Wrap: 'Best Christmas Present'
"How much did you pay for all that wrapping paper?" asked one TikTok user, while another suggested Millet "Do the outside" next.
Upworthy
Dying mom leaves husband 15-point list of rules on how to raise their eight kids
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 17, 2021. It has since been updated. Ian Millthorpe follows the rulebook to a T when it comes to raising his children. The 15-point list of rules left to him by his late wife, Angie, has never failed him during his past decade as a single father of eight and proves valuable even now as he raises a new generation of Millthorpes: his grandchildren. As someone who had little to no knowledge of a parent's day-to-day duties and responsibilities prior to Angie's death in 2010, Millthorpe knows he would have struggled to bring up their six sons and two daughters all by himself, had it not been Angie's helpful notes and the strength and courage he got from them.
Wife on husband: "Every time we disagree, he tells me to pack my things and leave; should I do it?"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Disagreements about little things can add up fast when a couple lives in the same home. And when they're married, the way each spouse responds to arguments will easily determine the future of their relationship.
Teen daughter: "I do all chores; my father and brother don't work"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Households with more than a child will mean a lot of work with cleaning, cooking, and doing laundry. More than that, in some cases, parents decide to ask the older kids to look after the little ones, and not both spouses are willing to help out with daily errands.
Comments / 1