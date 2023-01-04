ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, IN

14news.com

ISP investigating in-custody death

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police are investigating an in-custody death that occurred in Wayne County. According to a press release, just before midnight on January 4, an ISP Trooper initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242, in Wayne County.
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
wbiw.com

Woman found passed out in vehicle at a car wash

MITCHELL – A Bedford woman was arrested Wednesday, on drug charges when Mitchell Police officers were summoned to the Hoosier Express Auto Wash on West Main Street after a report of a woman slumped over the steering wheel of a white Ford Escape. When police arrived at 9:34 p.m....
MITCHELL, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Overdosing man avoids death thanks to Pike County deputies

PIKE CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Law enforcement officials say a man nearly lost his life to drugs Monday, but fortunately was saved by two deputies and EMS personnel in Pike County. Shortly after 5 p.m., Pike County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to an unresponsive male who was believed to be overdosing. According to the sheriff’s […]
PIKE COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EPD: Several people arrested after standoff situation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say several arrests were made after an incident occurred involving a SWAT team on Friday evening. The incident happened at a home near the area of Michigan Street and Wabash Avenue. According to the Evansville Police Department, law enforcement was at the home to carry...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after report of suspicious activity

OOLITIC – A Bedford man was arrested Wednesday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies received a report of a suspicious male walking on Lafayette Avenue and 5th Street at 9:30 p.m. The caller reported the male was impaired and looking inside vehicles. Officers arrived and began searching for...
BEDFORD, IN
FOX59

Police arrest 4 people in connection with Lawrence County meth case

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested four people in connection with a lengthy investigation surrounding methamphetamine in Lawrence County. Indiana State Police said the ISP Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) had been investigating 53-year-old Denna Cooper after receiving multiple tips that the Bedford woman had been dealing large amounts of meth in the […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Details On Washington Meth Bust

Washington Police are providing details of a drug bust Wednesday in which three Washington residents were arrested. Washington Police and members of the DEA Task Force were conducting investigations related to the distribution of narcotics in the Washington area. Police say those investigations lead officers to Longfellow Park and Greenwood...
WASHINGTON, IN
14news.com

Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft

Red Cross holds ‘Donorama Blood Drive’ at Eastland Mall. Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury. Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury. Daviess Co. Fiscal Court makes history with first woman ever sworn into office. Updated: 6 hours ago. Daviess Co....
OWENSBORO, KY
witzamfm.com

Indiana State Police Make Arrests After Drug Investigation

Lawrence County - On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded another lengthy investigation by making several arrests for possession and dealing of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Denna Cooper, a 53-year-old from...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Two arrested after ISP trooper spots wanted felon

MITCHELL – Two men were arrested on Wednesday after an Indiana State Police trooper ran a license plate and found the vehicle was registered to a wanted felon. The officer stopped the Ford Mustang on Jefferson Street in Mitchell. The driver of the vehicle, Clinton Henry, 38, of Bedford,...
MITCHELL, IN
wevv.com

Gym locker room thefts in Evansville area lead to man's arrest

An Evansville man is facing multiple theft charges in connection to several incidents at local gyms, according to police. According to jail records, 20-year-old Marlon Winstead Jr. was booked on charges of theft and criminal trespass on Thursday evening in connection to the incidents. An Evansville Police Department affidavit says...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Traffic Stop Lands Henderson Man In Jail

Officers with the Henderson Police Department made a traffic stop on Hallway Drive Tuesday night. 36 year old Jeffrey Walker did not have proper lights on his bicycle. Police discovered that Walker had two active warrants and was placed under arrest. During a search, a crystal like substance consistent with...
HENDERSON, KY
wbiw.com

Man arrested after throwing drugs out of vehicle window

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was detained early Wednesday morning after a Bedford Police officer got behind his Mitsubishi SUV and noticed the driver throwing a bag out of the window, which he later admitted contained methamphetamine. The officer noticed a vehicle struggling to maintain its lane of travel...
BEDFORD, IN
14news.com

Police: 2 people hospitalized after crash on Hwy. 41 and Watson Ln.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people are in the hospital after a crash on Highway 41 and Watson Lane Friday morning. According to police, an SUV and a pickup truck collided, before hitting a light pole and nearly knocking it over onto southbound traffic. Police say the crash happened just...
HENDERSON, KY

