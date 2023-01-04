Read full article on original website
Annual Business and Lifestyle Expo February 4th
The Annual Business and Lifestyle Expo is coming back this year to the Washington Conservation Club on Saturday, February 4th. The event is co-sponsored by the Daviess County Chamber of Commerce and Shake Broadcasting. It is limited to the first 25 vendors on a first-come, first-first serve basis and a great chance to showcase your business to potential customers. To reserve a spot for this year’s expo, contact the Radio Center at 812-254-9269. Again, the date for this year’s Business and Lifestyle Expo is Saturday, February 4th, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Washington Conservation Club.
Washington School Board Officially Welcomes New Members
The Washington School Board met briefly yesterday for the first time to welcome new members and reorganize for the upcoming year. Three new faces joined the board this year, including Sarah Browning, Dr. Jason Omer, and Garrett Miller, and we spoke to each one prior to the meeting…. Also getting...
RTC $4 Million Project in Bicknell
RTC Communications held a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday at the Knox County Fairgrounds in Bicknell to officially dedicate a $4 million broadband project in the city. The group will expand its fiber optic network to the Bicknell area. RTC CEO Kirk Lehman says the new site sits about four miles off of our current network right now, so it’s a good build for Bicknell.
Man Hiring Knox CO. Farm Labor Sentenced On Human Trafficking
A Florida man is set to serve almost 10 years in prison after leading a forced labor and human trafficking operation that brought farm workers to Indiana. While their names are only abbreviated, according to court documents, four of those victims worked in Knox County. Bladimir Moreno pleaded guilty to...
New Discover Downtown Washington Website Showcasing Local Businesses
The newly formed Discover Downtown Washington group has formed a website for businesses, restaurants, and more to experience downtown Washington and all it has to offer. Visit discoverdowntownWashington.com for dining, shops, and upcoming events on Main Street. You can also learn more about becoming involved with the group. Bookmark the...
Take 5 For Our Community – Granting Wishes For Terminally Ill Patients
Jeff Purdue with Granted Organization – grants wishes for terminally ill patients, talks about the Fundraiser April 29th. Listen to the full interview and learn how you could rappel down the 9 story Centerpoint Building in Evansville (For a good cause).
Foster Parents Are Needed in Washington
The National Youth Advocate Program, a local non-profit, is currently seeking more foster parents in our community. Specifically, there is a need for foster families who are able to keep siblings together. This week on Focus on the Community on WAMW, we will talk to Terrilynn Durnal with the program, and she says the group works hard to place the foster children in the right home that fits both the kids and the foster families…
Two Loogootee Residents Officially Put Their Names on the Ballot
Two local residents in Loogootee have officially put their names on the ballot for the upcoming general election. Current Loogootee Mayor Noel Harty officially filed for re-election this week. Harty will be seeking his fourth term as Loogootee mayor. Lori Carrico announced she will run for Loogootee City Clerk and...
Terry C Hart
Terry C Hart, 84, of Vincennes, Indiana passed away on January 3, 2023. He was born on November 17, 1938 and was the son of Earl and Mildred (Rooney) Hart. Terry had worked for the state highway department for 42 years before retiring. Surviving Terry is his wife, Betty (Neidigh)...
Two Arrested Overnight For Burglary and Theft in Washington
Two people were lodged in the Daviess County Security Center last night on fraud charges for burglary and theft after an investigation. 25-year-old Cheyanne Carr was charged with theft and burglary and booked on a $100,000 bond. Scott Hampton, 18, was detained in the security center on a theft charge with a bond set at $1,000.
Daviess County Arrest Report
Mykayla Adams, 23, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Driving While Suspended Prior. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. Matthew Lewandowski, 43, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Invasion of Privacy. No bond was set. Tammy Calderon, 47, of Washington, was arrested for...
James D. ‘Junior’ Fish
James D. ‘Junior’ Fish, 76, of Odon, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at his home. He was born on October 23, 1946 in Elnora, Indiana to James D. ‘Delmar’ and Clara B. (Edmondson) Fish, Sr. Junior married his loving wife, Barbara (Malone) Fish on June 15, 1968.
Sandra Lovell
Sandra Lovell, 70, passed away on the evening of January 3rd, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Brent Lovell; sons Damon, Doug (Samantha), and Dusty (Megan) Blackburn; sisters Patty (Gary) Horrall and Marilyn (Jim) Gryder; as well as eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren – all of whom she loved dearly.
David R. Stone
David R. Stone, 78, of Shoals, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. Born July 22, 1944, in Huron, Indiana, he was the son of Russell and Helen (Terrell) Stone. He married Wanda McDaniel on November 3, 1962, and she survives. David attended Shoals...
Diana Jeraldine Frandsen
Diana Jeraldine Frandsen, 74, of Petersburg, passed away December 31, 2022 in Petersburg. She was born June 22, 1948 to Thurman Vent and Eva (Falls) Bartley in Oakland City, IN. Diana was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She spent most of her life as a homemaker. Diana is survived...
Details On Washington Meth Bust
Washington Police are providing details of a drug bust Wednesday in which three Washington residents were arrested. Washington Police and members of the DEA Task Force were conducting investigations related to the distribution of narcotics in the Washington area. Police say those investigations lead officers to Longfellow Park and Greenwood...
3 Arrested in Overnight Drug Arrest in Washington
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested three people overnight on various drug charges. 47-year-old Tammy Calderon was charged with possession of a controlled substance and dealing in meth; 29-year-old Beau Price received a charge of maintaining a common nuisance; and 33-year-old Kyla Krueger also received a charge of possession and dealing in meth.
Barr-Reeve In Title Games
Saturday the Barr Reeve boys and girls teams will play Shakamak squads for the Graves Construction Classic titles at White River Valley. It’s the Lady Vikings at 6pm as and the boys game following at 7:30. Hear both of those games on the General 95.9 / 101.3 or streaming...
