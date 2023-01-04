The National Youth Advocate Program, a local non-profit, is currently seeking more foster parents in our community. Specifically, there is a need for foster families who are able to keep siblings together. This week on Focus on the Community on WAMW, we will talk to Terrilynn Durnal with the program, and she says the group works hard to place the foster children in the right home that fits both the kids and the foster families…

WASHINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO