Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
A Detailed Look at Elizabeth Taylor’s 8 Wedding Dresses
Though Elizabeth Taylor walked down the aisle eight times, only once did she do it in a “traditional” bridal gown. Taylor’s first wedding, to Conrad “Nicky” Hilton in 1950, when the actor was a studio darling, came courtesy of MGM, and her elaborate gown with its nipped-in waist was a bespoke creation by costume designer Helen Rose.
Kendall Jenner Shows Off Supermodel Legs After Holiday Trip To Aspen With Pals Hailey & Justin Bieber
Kendall Jenner showed off her model curves while getting off a private jet this week. Keeping cozy after her lavish holiday trip to Aspen, Colorado, with celeb pals like Hailey and Justin Bieber, the 818 founder, 27, stepped off the plane in skintight black leggings that complimented her legs and a fitted black turtleneck underneath a cropped jacket.Jenner — who went makeup free — kept her brown locks down and shielded her eyes from the Los Angeles sun with black sunglasses as she made her way into a vehicle, as seen in photos. SINGLE OR TAKEN? THE KARDASHIAN-JENNER KLAN'S...
‘80 for Brady’ Review: Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno and Field Outmaneuver Screenplay Fumbles in a Crowd-Pleasing Sports Comedy
If 80 for Brady lures the 55-plus cohort from its living-room flat-screens to the multiplex, it won’t be for the bromides on friendship. Those are delivered with an almost shocking literalness, but sparingly at least. This movie’s dazzle is all about the chemistry of its powerhouse quartet and the potential for comic sparks, and on that front, the starry huddle of Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field delivers. They play longtime friends who have found a late-in-life love for football — specifically, the Patriots led by Tom Brady — and, in 2017, make the trek from Massachusetts to...
msn.com
40 Photos of Carrie Fisher's Incredible Life, Including Her Time in 'Star Wars'
Slide 1 of 40: Carrie Fisher's hold on Hollywood goes far beyond her Star Wars fame. She was born into Tinseltown royalty, as the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, and used her platform to open up a dialogue around addiction and mental illness — all while making us laugh. Now, we remember the writer and actress with these rarely-seen photos.
‘Thirteen Lives’ Production Designer Molly Hughes On Recreating A Treacherous Flooded Cave System
For Thirteen Lives, production designer Molly Hughes was tasked with building a set based on the Tham Luang cave system in Thailand. The challenge was creating a flooded cave system tight enough to be realistic, but large enough to fit the actors and cameras. Directed by Ron Howard, the film is based on the true story of the Thai soccer team trapped in a flooded cave, and the brave volunteer rescue divers who saved them. Although the event was highly documented, there was little documentation of the cave system, so Hughes instead focused on what would work best for the story....
TVGuide.com
New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (January 2023)
Happy New Year, are you looking for something new to watch on Amazon Prime Video? Well, great! The biggest release is easily Shotgun Wedding, a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel as a couple whose wedding day gets ruined by pirates. (Real ones will remember that Armie Hammer was originally supposed to star alongside Lopez — this movie has some lore behind it.) There's also Season 2 of Hunters, which stars internet boyfriend Logan Lerman as a Nazi hunter in the '70s who believes Hitler is still alive. Listen, it's a mixed bag, but that's just what January has in store for us.
one37pm.com
Studio 54 Fashion: The Most Iconic Looks From the Legendary Nightclub
Just come on down to 54. If you are a fan of the 1970s and the fashion that went with it, then you already know about the legendary nightclub that is Studio 54. The place that everybody who was somebody had to be. The place to dance, laugh, and act wild. The place to show off the equally legendary disco and hippie fashion that dominated the decade.
