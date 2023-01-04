If 80 for Brady lures the 55-plus cohort from its living-room flat-screens to the multiplex, it won’t be for the bromides on friendship. Those are delivered with an almost shocking literalness, but sparingly at least. This movie’s dazzle is all about the chemistry of its powerhouse quartet and the potential for comic sparks, and on that front, the starry huddle of Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field delivers. They play longtime friends who have found a late-in-life love for football — specifically, the Patriots led by Tom Brady — and, in 2017, make the trek from Massachusetts to...

