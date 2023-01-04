Read full article on original website
Related
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Steve Young hypes 49ers Brock Purdy more than he did Trey Lance, Jimmy G
Steve Young thinks Purdy has some similar qualities to Mahomes, an MVP favorite.
Nick Bosa explains why Josh Jacob is the best back he’s faced, says Raiders game helped 49ers
After Sunday's win against the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa was impressed. Perhaps he had underestimated his opponent a bit. It took everything they had for the 49ers to escape Allegiant Stadium with the victory. Four quarters of action wasn't enough to do it. It took overtime.
NFL Superstar Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Dating Milwaukee Bucks’ Owner’s Daughter Mallory Edens
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens are reportedly dating after the Milwaukee Bucks' owner's daughter's was seen cheering for Rodgers during a Green Bay Packers game.
atozsports.com
Raiders HC provides update on QB Jarrett Stidham’s injury
The Las Vegas Raiders got an unbelievable game from their new starting quarterback last week. It came against one of the best defenses in the NFL in the San Francisco 49ers. Jarrett Stidham had a breakout performance, but he did get a bit banged up. Accordingly, he landed on the...
Raiders Prospects in 2023 NFL Draft -- Top 5 Defensive Backs
The Las Vegas Raiders need to add some depth to their defensive backfield through the 2023 Nfl Draft.
Las Vegas Raiders considering signing Jimmy Garoppolo in 2023
After nine seasons as the Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback, the franchise seems set to move on from Derek Carr
iheart.com
Raiders Reportedly Eyeing Tom Brady as Their Starting QB Next Season
Colin Cowherd: “Raiders want Brady. From the Las Vegas Review-Journal, owner Mark Davis, the reason they sat and benched Derek Carr is they wanted to keep him healthy so they wouldn’t have to pay him, it was a health issue. Nothing personal, but Mark Davis the owner wants a new quarterback. They have Maxx Crosby in his prime, Davante Adams, Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs— they want to get the most out of those star players. If the Raiders can’t trade Derek Carr, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, they are willing to cut him, move on, and incur a very small $5.5 million cap hit. It does say Jimmy Garoppolo would also be someone they’d be interested in. They don’t have to make some deal for Brady, he’s a free agent, they don’t have to surrenders picks, and they’d probably get a pick for Derrek Carr. It is not a ‘perfect’ fit if Tom Brady went there. He’s comfortable with Josh McDaniels and Brady likes comfort, but he’s never proven to be a successful head coach, and their secondary is a mess— their first pick should be a corner, and their second pick should be a safety. The o-line is fine, not great, but it’s top 12-13 in the league. The Raiders have holes, but they check the right boxes. Left tackle—Kolton Miller is a good starter, star receiver, star edge rusher, offensive head coach… So the boxes check. They have to go out and get a good corner. Raiders check all the key boxes but they’ve got some holes on the roster. I believe the Raiders will also get a second or third round pick for Derek Carr. You don’t think Derek Carr would net a second round pick to stabilize the Jets?” (Full Segment Above)
Davante Adams wants input on Las Vegas Raiders’ QB decision
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has displayed a ton of frustration in his first season with the team.
San Francisco 49ers head coach explains when he realized Brock Purdy was special
The San Francisco 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL after winning nine straight. Rookie Brock Purdy has been
2023 NFL mock draft: Colts, Raiders land QBs in Round 1 projection before Week 18
The best way for football teams to improve for the next season comes via the 2023 NFL draft. As we
Sources: Bengals livid coin may take away homefield edge
Many in the Bengals organization remain livid with NFL's decision that opens the door for a coin flip to take away homefield advantage from Cincinnati, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
NBC Sports
Why Gipson's 'alley-oop' interception was difficult vs. Raiders
SANTA CLARA -- It looked so easy, but 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson will tell you those ones are the most difficult. When teammate Nick Bosa knocked Las Vegas Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller into quarterback Jarrett Stidham as he was throwing, the ball hung in the air for a long time.
Hamlin continues to breathe on his own. Progress is 'inspiring,' NFL commissioner says
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is still in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center but he's making continued progress, the team said in a tweet Saturday afternoon. The Bills and UC Health say Hamlin, 24, is still breathing on his own and his neurological function is "excellent." Hamlin suffered a...
From the Raiders' Locker Room: Amik Robertson
The Las Vegas Raiders are a franchise on the brink of significant change this off-season; before those changes, we spoke with Amik Robertson from the locker room.
Yardbarker
49ers' Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo could return late in playoffs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan offered a promising update on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of the weekend. Per Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Shanahan told reporters Friday that Garoppolo could be available "late in the playoffs." The 31-year-old is still recovering from the broken foot he suffered back on Dec. 4:
2023 NFL Draft rumors: Evaluating latest news, rumors and impact on 2023 draft
The 2023 NFL Draft rumors are flying long before Roger Goodell announces who will be the No. 1 pick. While
NFL running back rankings Week 18: Christian McCaffrey narrowing the gap
Our final regular-season NFL running back rankings are here with Week 18 of the schedule about to get going. San
Sportsnaut Silver & Black
Las Vegas, NV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT
We're More Than Fans. We're Silver & Black! Bringing you local news and opinion.https://sportsnaut.com/tag/las-vegas-raiders/
Comments / 0