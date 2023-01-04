Effective: 2023-01-07 10:46:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-09 21:34:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Calhoun; Lexington; Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden affecting Richland and Calhoun Counties. Congaree River At Carolina Eastman affecting Richland, Calhoun and Lexington Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Congaree River At Carolina Eastman. * WHEN...Until late Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 115.0 feet, Flooding occurs in low lying areas of the Carolina Eastman Facility and at the Congaree National Park. At 119.0 feet, Extensive flooding occurs in the Congaree National Park. Some area farmland is flooded. Minor flooding occurs at the Carolina Eastman Facility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:40 AM EST Saturday the stage was 120.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:40 AM EST Saturday was 122.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 111.4 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 115.0 feet. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

CALHOUN COUNTY, SC ・ 4 HOURS AGO