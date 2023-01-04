ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FadeawayWorld.net

Michael Jordan Claimed Phil Jackson's Legendary Triangle Offense Wouldn't Work Without Him Or Kobe Bryant

By Divij Kulkarni
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a9zVy_0k34Dk0100

Michael Jordan once said that Phil Jackson's system would not have worked without him or Kobe Bryant.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are more similar than perhaps any two players have ever been. MJ became the GOAT based on his deep desire to be the best and win, he led the Chicago Bulls to 6 championships in 8 seasons. Kobe Bryant watched MJ and idolized him, bringing another layer of intensity to the league when he finally made it. Although Kobe didn't quite do everything MJ did , he did enough to put himself into the GOAT conversation.

Phil Jackson was the common denominator, he was Head Coach for all 6 of MJ's championships and all 5 of Kobe Bryant 's as well. Jackson was known as the Zen Master, and his use of Tex Winter's triangle offense allowed him to build teams that no one could challenge. The last 3 three-peats in the NBA all belong to Phil Jackson-coached teams.

The Triangle Offense Needed A Transcendental Player To Take Over At Times, Said Michael Jordan

Phil Jackson's detractors point to the elite talent he always had on his title-winning teams when talking about his achievements. Having Michael Jordan , Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kobe Bryant would be enough to bring any Head Coach a lot of success. This is a flawed take, but it does have some merit. And even Michael Jordan, speaking to GQ in 2007 , revealed that the triangle offense's success was predicated on having a GOAT-caliber player on the roster.

"It's a bit deeper than that. I give Tex credit—he expanded my horizons about seeing everybody in terms of certain roles and letting me decide how to utilize all of them. The Triangle kept everybody occupied, doing their roles. It gave me opportunities in the post.

"When I involved John Paxson or Steve Kerr, it was built on the Triangle, but it was also built on my mentality to say, “Hey, I'm going to see if this guy can knock down the big shot.” If it was Game 7, would I make that pass? Probably not. In the NBA, you need someone who can break away from the system. The Triangle won't work without a Michael Jordan or a Kobe Bryant."

The NBA's offensive systems have moved past the triangle, but it did revolutionize and dominate the game for 2 decades. The truth of any professional sports league is that consistent winning comes from a combination of careful planning, lots of hard work, and elite-level talent. All those things are needed to succeed consistently, and those who can bring them together, like Phil Jackson, can claim the title of the best.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 34

Fredrick Meredith
2d ago

I don't remember the late Kobe Bryant EVER being in the GOAT debate. In 20 seasons the man never once shot at least 47% from the field and missed more shots than any other player in Basketball history during his 20 year Michael Jordan impersonation.

Reply
5
Keith Kirkland
2d ago

Tex Winters would only partly agree with any of this. And maybe I have missed it but Phil Jackson never gave Tex enough credit for that offense.

Reply
3
Related
TMZ.com

Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill

Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
sneakernews.com

Scottie Pippen Is Launching His Own Sneaker NFT Collection

Web3 has slowly begun to form a sneaker culture of its own, with big brands the likes of adidas and Nike having recently entered the space with their very own projects. Now, Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, too, is crafting an NFT collection of his own, one complete with both digital and physical sneakers alike.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
People

Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech

Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5 Derek Jeter's little girls don't quite grasp what a big deal their dad is to baseball and vice versa. Appearing on Today Friday with wife Hannah, the former New York Yankee, 48, explained that he had to offer a "bribe" to older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5 — to get them to sit through their first baseball game — which included a ceremony celebrating his induction into the National Baseball...
NEW YORK STATE
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy