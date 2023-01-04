ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Russia says cell phones led to deadly attack; Bills' Hamlin remains in critical condition; McCarthy won't back down | Hot off the Wire podcast

By Lee Digital Content Center, The Associated Press
Lebanon-Express
 3 days ago
Lebanon-Express

Biden to award Citizens Medal for defending Capitol; McCarthy offers deal; NFL won't resume Bills-Bengals game | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. » President Joe Biden is set to present the nation’s second highest civilian award to 12 individuals involved in defending the Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, and safeguarding the will of American voters in the 2020 presidential election.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lebanon-Express

Migrants flow into Keys, overwhelm officials

Cuban migrants are still arriving by boat in the Florida Keys even as the Biden administration promises a crackdown. Over the New Year's weekend alone, more than 700 migrants, mostly Cubans, arrived in the Keys , including 337 who landed on the remote islands that compose Dry Tortugas National Park. They were taken Thursday by Coast Guard cutter 70 miles (110 kilometers) to the Keys for processing. Florida officials have appealed to the U.S. government to do more to deter migrants from making the risky trek. Marathon, Florida City Manager George Garrett says the cities resources are spread thin. "We can help. But ultimately I think it's about being prepared or continuously prepared ultimately to think that this may go on for a while and that the resources are going to be necessary to support it." As part of its new policy announced Thursday, the U.S. government said it will accept 30,000 people per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who arrive legally, have eligible sponsors and pass background checks.
Lebanon-Express

Top five conflicts that risk pushing the world into WWIII

US moves to reopen Solomon Islands embassy to counter China. The Biden administration is plowing ahead with plans to open a U.S. embassy in the Solomon Islands in a bid to counter China's increasing assertiveness in the Pacific.

