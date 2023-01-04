Read full article on original website
Monmouth-Roseville Titans @ Morrison Mustangs Boys Basketball on 1-6-23
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans travel to Morrison High School for a TRAC West Division match up. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast, click HERE.
Monmouth-Roseville Boys Basketball Riding Wave of Four-Game Win Streak
The Monmouth-Roseville boys basketball team is back in action tonight, with a road trip to conference rival Morrison. When we last saw the Titans boys they were at the shoebox at MRHS against TRAC-West foe Erie-Prophetstown, with Monmouth-Roseville cruising to a 63-36 win. The win was the 4th straight for the Titans and bumped them to (10-7) overall on the season, and (1-1) in West Division play. Head Coach of the Titans Jake Sottos, shared on the WRAM Morning Show what his team needs to do against the Mustangs tonight to keep their momentum going forward into the second half of the season.
Virginia A. Sage
Virginia A. Sage, 79, of Cameron, IL, passed away at 4:49 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at OSF Holy Family Medical Center, Monmouth, IL, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 24, 1943 in Burlington, IA, the daughter of Woodrow Wheetley and Eva (Danforth) Wheetley. She was raised and educated in the Kirkwood area and graduated from Yorkwood High School in 1961.
School Spotlight- Central Intermediate in Monmouth
Principal Andrea Frieden and MTC Communications Marketing Director Rachel Kerns. Kerns presented a $150 check to Principal Frieden for their after-school programs.
Foodie Friday: Thunder Bay Grille
Executive Chef Zach Bolin from Thunder Bay Grille joined Local 4 News This Morning for Foodie Friday. Bolin discussed some of their offerings as well as cooking class that will be available in January and February. Thunder Bay Grille is located on Brady Street in Davenport and their hours are...
Leonard B. May
Leonard B. May, 75, formerly of Galesburg, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, 12:25 AM at Accolade Healthcare of Pontiac. Leonard was born on June 28, 1947 in Galesburg. He was the son of Loren and Portia (Tingley) May. He married Nancy Smith on November 3, 1967 in Jacksonville, Florida. Together they celebrated 47 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on May 9, 2014. Leonard is surviving by his children, Bill May of Granite City and Catrina Petty of Arizona; grandchildren, Ashley May, Kaitlynn Cuevas, Kellen May, Lexie May, Allisyn May, Lizzy May, Melonie May, Heather May, Kristi May, Carter May, Alyssa Gooley, Ayrika Gooley and Felicty Norbell; four great-grandchildren, Miley Kay, Alivia Phoenix, Magnolia Jade, Taylee Marie, and one on the way; brothers, Tim May of Cherryville, North Carolina and Loren “Lonnie” May, Jr. of Seabring, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Leonard May, Jr. and sister, Ann Hall.
Possible New Boundaries for Davenport Elementary Schools
Last month, the board posted proposed maps for 15 elementary schools, and asked for feedback. And following discussion by district officials, updated maps are on Monday night's agenda. In December, the board voted to close Washington, Monroe, and Buchanan schools at the end of the current school year, with whichever...
OSF Holy Family Installs New Helipad in Monmouth
As an ongoing commitment to serving the community, OSF Holy Family installed a new helipad. The new 40×40 pad includes new lights and automatic gates to secure the area from traffic. A new automatic gate was also installed on the east side of the Main Entrance. Here is a photo of the helicopter at night.
No more cash: Portillo's drive-thru accepting cards only starting Jan. 16
OAK BROOK, Ill. — Popular Illinois-based diner chain Portillo's will be going cashless in its drive-thru service beginning in mid-January, according to a company statement provided to News 8. Portillo's announced that its drive-thrus will no longer be accepting cash payments when the new policy takes effect on Jan....
Cleveland Road down to one lane at I-80
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to exercise caution on Interstate 80 westbound near U.S. Highway 6. Cleveland Road at the I-80 overpass in Illinois is down to one lane due to a traffic accident. A boom truck appears to have connected with the overpass, causing structural damage and leaking diesel fuel on […]
‘Give Back, Galesburg’: Engaging students & community in value of giving
Give Back, Galesburg is a new organization designed to teach children philanthropy while benefiting the Mark and Jeannette Kleine Pediatric Wellness Center at OSF. Laurie Aten, one of the group’s organizers, joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” talk talk about the organization.
Wind Turbine burns in northern LaSalle County
MENDOTA – A wind turbine in northern LaSalle County caught fire Thursday night. Area fire departments were called to the scene around 9 PM for the blaze, which they monitored well into the evening. The 285-foot-tall structure, which according to records is part of GSG Wind Farms, was near the intersection of North 48th and East 3rd Roads. Debris from the burning turbine was scattered across an adjacent field. Mendota Assistant Fire Chief Brian Fisher said crews from the wind company would be on scene to monitor the structure, as it will take a few days for the fire to burn itself out. No injuries were reported and no neighboring property was damaged.
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 29, 2022-Jan. 4, 2023 See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 4, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
In February You Are Invited to Flock to the Rock
On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the public is invited to Flock to the Rock 2023 at the lower dam in Rock Falls from 9 am- 10 am to view the eagles. Then head over to the Rock Falls Community Building in Rock Falls, at 10:00 am. Rock Falls Tourism will...
Large police presence at 3rd and Pine in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Thursday morning. Police told a TV6 crew on the scene that officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of W. 3rd and N. Pine Streets. At this time, Davenport police could not confirm...
Deputies: Road reopened after crash in Henry Co.
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Deputies said the road is open after being closed Thursday afternoon. According to deputies, the areas was closed after a crash in the area caused damage. Henry County deputies asked drivers to avoid I-80 westbound in the area of Route 6 and Cleveland Road at...
1 injured in shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a Bettendorf apartment complex. Around 8:06 p.m., Bettendorf police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive and found a 20-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound and started providing medical attention.
Galesburg city council member accused of transphobic tweets
Galesburg city officials are investigating allegations that a council member’s social media account included homophobic and transphobic content. Mayor Peter Schwartzman told TSPR the city was informed on Dec. 21 of activity on a council member’s Twitter that some found offensive. The mayor referred the matter to legal...
Part of Interstate 80 in Henry County closed after semi-truck smashes into overpass
COLONA, Ill. — Interstate 80 westbound lanes in the area of Cleveland Road in Henry County (IL) are temporarily shut down after a single-vehicle crash, according to a Henry County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. The crash occurred on Thursday, Jan. 5, around 11:21 a.m. at Interstate 80 westbound at...
Three rescued from fire at Green Valley home
GREEN VALLEY, Ill. – Three people had to be rescued from a home in the Tazewell County community of Green Valley following a fire Tuesday morning. Officials say the fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. near East Main and Barker. 25 News reports an off-duty firefighter saw two children...
