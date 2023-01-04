Leonard B. May, 75, formerly of Galesburg, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, 12:25 AM at Accolade Healthcare of Pontiac. Leonard was born on June 28, 1947 in Galesburg. He was the son of Loren and Portia (Tingley) May. He married Nancy Smith on November 3, 1967 in Jacksonville, Florida. Together they celebrated 47 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on May 9, 2014. Leonard is surviving by his children, Bill May of Granite City and Catrina Petty of Arizona; grandchildren, Ashley May, Kaitlynn Cuevas, Kellen May, Lexie May, Allisyn May, Lizzy May, Melonie May, Heather May, Kristi May, Carter May, Alyssa Gooley, Ayrika Gooley and Felicty Norbell; four great-grandchildren, Miley Kay, Alivia Phoenix, Magnolia Jade, Taylee Marie, and one on the way; brothers, Tim May of Cherryville, North Carolina and Loren “Lonnie” May, Jr. of Seabring, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Leonard May, Jr. and sister, Ann Hall.

