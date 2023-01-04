ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach 100 days after Hurricane Ian

Southwest Florida has come a long way since Hurricane Ian devastated communities across our area 100 days ago, but there’s still a long way to go. Much storm debris littering the streets is gone, and more businesses are opening every day. But a lot of people are still displaced...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Water hyacinth taking over Cape Coral canals

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It might have beautiful flowers, but an aquatic plant is taking over the freshwater canals of Cape Coral. Water hyacinth was introduced into Florida in the 1880s, but by the 1960s, it had covered more than 120,000 acres of public lakes and rivers – that’s 25 percent of Lake Okeechobee.
CAPE CORAL, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Hotel owner on Ian recovery: 'It's like playing 3D chess with one eye closed'

Progress is slow, but happening, on Southwest Florida beaches. 1. The rebuilding process for many Southwest Florida businesses post-Hurricane Ian began to pick up speed at the end of 2022. As of mid-December, for example, 62% of Lee County’s hotel guest rooms had reopened — some 8,900 rooms, according to Visit Fort Myers, the Lee County Visitors & Convention Bureau. Many of those rooms were occupied by people helping with and assisting displaced residents, in addition to cleanup and restoration tasks.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Long-term repairs to the Sanibel Causeway after Hurricane Ian

Crews are starting the long-term repairs after Hurricane Ian, causing traffic jams in Southwest Florida. The construction can be seen all around, along with cranes, tools, and the crews doing all the work. But what is the Florida Department of Transportation actually doing on the Sanibel Causeway?. Kati Sherrard, who...
10NEWS

Southwest Florida's eagle couple welcomes second hatchling

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida's beloved eagle couple, Harriet and M15, welcomed their second hatchling overnight Friday into Saturday. Egg 2, or E22, began to show its first pip, another term for crack, Thursday signaling the hatching process had begun. The official hatch time is still unknown at this time, Dick Pritchett Real Estate explained on its website that hosts the eagle cam.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Downtown Fort Myers holds 50th annual boat show

Hundreds of shiny new boats take over downtown Fort Myers, just feet away from those damaged by Hurricane Ian. The storm didn’t stop the 50th annual boat show from kicking off on Thursday. It just looks a little different. For starters, the boats are on wheels instead of in...
FORT MYERS, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $19.5 Million, This One of A Kind Luxury Port Royal Estate in Naples, Florida has A Massive Outdoor Entertainment Area

3170 Gordon Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3170 Gordon Drive, Naples, Florida is a Mediterranean estate Just steps to the beach and only minutes to the fine shopping and cuisine of historic old Naples, amazing outdoor area include a large pool, several outdoor seating areas, and a state of the art outdoor kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3170 Gordon Drive, please contact Rachael Schaaf (Phone: 239-770-1735) at H2 Home Services Network LLC for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tim Aten Knows: 75 restaurants launch in Naples area in 2022

More than 75 new dining spots opened for business in 2022 in Collier County, including more than 30 restaurants in North Naples. Some of the hottest new places in the area launched in North Naples within the last year. The 239 Naples, which draws attention to its local food sources, opened in May at Mercato. Food and Thought 2, an all-organic restaurant, took over the former Founders Bistro site last summer in Fountain Park off Airport-Pulling Road.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

People welcome 2023, by flocking to Fort Myers Beach

People are out at Fort Myers Beach celebrating the start of 2023, despite the persistent damage from Hurricane Ian. Debris remaining in the Gulf is just one of the various remaining hazards at the beach. This is why the health department recommends people stay out of the water. Notwithstanding this,...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy