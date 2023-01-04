ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotty Reed
3d ago

welcome to the new years Asheville news is like the news on my video game GTA drive by a murders robberies break-ins police corruption etc it goes on

WLOS.com

Man arrested, found with fentanyl, gun after community tips of drug activity

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department says its officers have taken a large amount of drugs off the streets with the arrest of a man earlier this week. Following several community complaints of drug activity, officers arrested Tarren Taquez Eddington, age 20, in the area of Deaverview Road around 4:24 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Ghost gun, bullets found on Erwin High School campus, search warrant says

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Search warrants say an Erwin High School student brought a ghost gun and 9mm ammunition onto campus in December 2022. The incident happened on December 1, 2022. Little information was provided at the time. In a message sent to parents, Principal Chip Cody said a student was taken into custody after they brought a gun to campus.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Fight in Greenville County roadway leads to shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person outside a business on Thursday night. Deputies said someone reported the shooting just after 11:18 p.m. in the parking lot shared by Citgo and McDonald’s in the 1700-block of White...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
thevalleyecho.com

Black Mountain Police apprehend man in shooting

The Black Mountain Police announced an arrest in connection with a Jan. 3 shooting on Rhododendron Avenue, the department stated in a 5:30 p.m. press release on Jan. 4. Law enforcement officials arrested Gabriel Lopez around 2 p.m., charging him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Authorities...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
WSPA 7News

SCHP investigating deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died early Friday morning following a hit-and-run crash in Boiling Springs. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:16 a.m. on SC 9 near Rocky Branch Road. Troopers said the pedestrian was traveling on SC 9 when hit by an unknown vehicle going northbound. The […]
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
thevalleyecho.com

Black Mountain Police seek information on shooting

A Jan. 3 shooting, involving a black Nissan pickup truck on Rhododendron Avenue at approximately 6 p.m., is the subject of an ongoing Black Mountain Police investigation, the department announced in a press release. The incident, which reportedly followed a verbal altercation, resulted in one victim being transported to Mission...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing woman in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Lydia Fowler, a 36-year-old who went missing recently. Deputies said Fowler is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information regarding Fowler...
WJHL

Greeneville police identify body found in burned vehicle

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville police have released the identity of the body found inside a burned vehicle in a church parking lot. The body was identified as Sandra Kay Peterson, 56 of Greeneville. Peterson’s body was discovered after firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire at Eastside Baptist Church on Serral Drive on Dec. 20. The […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WYFF4.com

Man struck by train in Greer died at scene, police say

GREER, S.C. — A man was struck and killed by a train Thursday in Greenville County, officials said. Police were called about 2:40 p.m. to Able Street near Moore Street, in Greer, about a pedestrian hit by a train, according to Patrick Fortenberry with the Greer Police Department. The...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from hit-and-run in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight hit-and-run near Boiling Springs. According to Highway Patrol, the victim was on SC-9 around 1:16 a.m. on Friday when they were hit by an unknown vehicle. Sadly, they passed away at the scene.
BOILING SPRINGS, SC

