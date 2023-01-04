Read full article on original website
Scotty Reed
3d ago
welcome to the new years Asheville news is like the news on my video game GTA drive by a murders robberies break-ins police corruption etc it goes on
WLOS.com
Man arrested, found with fentanyl, gun after community tips of drug activity
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department says its officers have taken a large amount of drugs off the streets with the arrest of a man earlier this week. Following several community complaints of drug activity, officers arrested Tarren Taquez Eddington, age 20, in the area of Deaverview Road around 4:24 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Madalina Cojocari ‘family member’ was in Madison County, police say; seeking eyewitnesses
On Friday, a judge ordered that portions of the search warrants in the case be unsealed. Queen City News is still waiting to get our hands on those documents that could bring forth even more information about the missing girl.
WLOS.com
Ghost gun, bullets found on Erwin High School campus, search warrant says
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Search warrants say an Erwin High School student brought a ghost gun and 9mm ammunition onto campus in December 2022. The incident happened on December 1, 2022. Little information was provided at the time. In a message sent to parents, Principal Chip Cody said a student was taken into custody after they brought a gun to campus.
FOX Carolina
Fight in Greenville County roadway leads to shooting
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person outside a business on Thursday night. Deputies said someone reported the shooting just after 11:18 p.m. in the parking lot shared by Citgo and McDonald’s in the 1700-block of White...
WLOS.com
Epic Recruitment gets lots of clicks for Asheville Police Department, chief says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For years, the Asheville Police Department has been struggling with staffing shortages. But a new recruiting tool may give the department the help it needs. The department teamed with Epic Recruitment and the results have been noticeable. On Friday, Chief David Zack said APD's content...
Arrest made in Thursday night Upstate shooting
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Friday announced the arrest of 38-year-old Thomas Robert Slater II in connection to the Thursday night shooting at the Citgo gas station on White Horse Road in Greenville.
400 fentanyl pills, guns seized from Rutherford Co. home
A man was arrested Thursday after deputies seized 400 fentanyl pills and three guns from a home in Rutherford County.
thevalleyecho.com
Black Mountain Police apprehend man in shooting
The Black Mountain Police announced an arrest in connection with a Jan. 3 shooting on Rhododendron Avenue, the department stated in a 5:30 p.m. press release on Jan. 4. Law enforcement officials arrested Gabriel Lopez around 2 p.m., charging him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Authorities...
North Carolina officer shoots person who allegedly waved gun, police say
One of the officers fired a single shot, striking the person in the abdomen, according to police.
Asheville Police investigating multiple occupied dwelling shootings
The Asheville Police Department said that they are investigating three separate shootings into occupied dwellings that all happened on Monday.
SCHP investigating deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died early Friday morning following a hit-and-run crash in Boiling Springs. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:16 a.m. on SC 9 near Rocky Branch Road. Troopers said the pedestrian was traveling on SC 9 when hit by an unknown vehicle going northbound. The […]
thevalleyecho.com
Black Mountain Police seek information on shooting
A Jan. 3 shooting, involving a black Nissan pickup truck on Rhododendron Avenue at approximately 6 p.m., is the subject of an ongoing Black Mountain Police investigation, the department announced in a press release. The incident, which reportedly followed a verbal altercation, resulted in one victim being transported to Mission...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing woman in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Lydia Fowler, a 36-year-old who went missing recently. Deputies said Fowler is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information regarding Fowler...
5 injured, including 4 juveniles, in Marion crash
Five people, including four juveniles, were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Marion.
Find Madalina: Police ask anyone who saw mom, car in Madison County to come forward
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — The investigation and search for a missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius is expanding across North Carolina. The Cornelius Police Department is now asking anyone who saw Madalina Cojocari’s mom or a Toyota Prius in Madison County to come forward. Madison County is located in...
Greeneville police identify body found in burned vehicle
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville police have released the identity of the body found inside a burned vehicle in a church parking lot. The body was identified as Sandra Kay Peterson, 56 of Greeneville. Peterson’s body was discovered after firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire at Eastside Baptist Church on Serral Drive on Dec. 20. The […]
Morganton man killed in head-on crash in Burke County, troopers say
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Morganton man was killed in a head-on crash on a highway in Burke County Wednesday evening, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 4 on US 70 near Brandon Road. A Volkswagen car was traveling west on […]
WYFF4.com
Man struck by train in Greer died at scene, police say
GREER, S.C. — A man was struck and killed by a train Thursday in Greenville County, officials said. Police were called about 2:40 p.m. to Able Street near Moore Street, in Greer, about a pedestrian hit by a train, according to Patrick Fortenberry with the Greer Police Department. The...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from hit-and-run in Boiling Springs
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight hit-and-run near Boiling Springs. According to Highway Patrol, the victim was on SC-9 around 1:16 a.m. on Friday when they were hit by an unknown vehicle. Sadly, they passed away at the scene.
wcyb.com
$5K reward: Horse named 'Sweet Tea' shot, killed in Buncombe County animal cruelty case
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Buncombe County after a horse was found shot and killed on a farm near Alexander, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. Anita and Ted Mack’s farm family is now one member down. “Sweet Tea...
