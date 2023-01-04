Read full article on original website
Mohsen Shekari's Mother Seen Learning of Son's Execution in Video From Iran
The execution of the 23-year-old for his alleged role in protests in Tehran in September has been condemned internationally.
Washington Examiner
Iran execution: Man publicly hanged from crane amid protests
Iran executed a second prisoner on Monday convicted over crimes committed during the nationwide protests challenging the country’s theocracy, publicly hanging him from a construction crane as a gruesome warning to others. The execution of Majidreza Rahnavard came less than a month after he allegedly fatally stabbed two members...
Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti arrested after criticizing execution of protester
One of Iran's best-known actresses has been arrested days after she criticized the execution of a man who was involved in the nationwide protests that have swept the country since September.
The Jewish Press
Iran Sentences Author to Death following Israeli Media Interviews
According to the BBC in Persian as well as Radio Zamaneh reporter Farzad Seifikaran, writer and illustrator Mehdi Bahman was sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court. Details of the sentence have not yet been released. Saifikaran, a Bahman acquaintance, covered his activities for the peaceful coexistence of religions and reported on his two interviews with Israel’s Channels 12 and 13.
Iran outraged after French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo publishes cartoons mocking Khamenei
French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has published a series of offensive cartoons depicting Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...
Iranian authorities release prominent actress Taraneh Alidoosti on bail
One of Iran's best-known actresses, who was arrested after she criticized the execution of a man involved in nationwide protests, was released on bail on Wednesday, state-aligned ISNA said.
Iran shuts part of French embassy in protest over Charlie Hebdo caricatures of Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran has shut down the cultural wing of the French embassy in Tehran and summoned the French ambassador to formally protest the publication of offensive caricatures of the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. Iran’s foreign ministry on Wednesday said France has “no right to insult the sanctities of other Muslim countries in the garb of freedom of expression”.“Iran is waiting for the French government’s explanation and compensatory action in condemning the unacceptable behaviour of the French publication,” added foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani.And the Iranian government went a step further on Thursday by saying...
1st Muslim woman promoted to major in the Israeli military
An army officer who has received both the President’s Award of Excellence and that of the minister of defense, is the first Muslim Arab woman know to become a major in the Israeli Army. Ella Waweya, 33, internationally known as “Captain Ella” (even after her promotion), is the Israeli...
Washington Examiner
Prepare for insurgency in Iran when the Ayatollahs fall
On May 8, 1945, President Harry S. Truman confirmed Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender. "We join in offering our thanks to the Providence which has guided and sustained us through the dark days of adversity," he declared. "Our rejoicing is sobered and subdued by a supreme consciousness of the terrible price we have paid to rid the world of Hitler and his evil band."
Ukraine Targets Russian Ammunition Depots as Wagner Group Advance Stalls
Two ammunition depots were destroyed in the embattled city of Bakhmut on Wednesday, a spokesman for Ukraine's armed forces said.
‘Don’t Rape Any Broads’: Putin’s Chef Proudly Unleashes His Prison Fighters
Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has proudly declared that the first group of prison inmates recruited to wage war against Ukraine have completed their contracts, had their criminal records expunged—and are now free to do as they please in Russian society. Prigozhin personally attended a send-off of sorts for the...
Russia’s Depraved Decadence
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Over the holiday weekend, the Russians fired a wave of missiles at Ukraine—all of...
Chinese tracking device is 'discovered inside UK government car', as senior politician slams Beijing
A SIM card capable of transmitting location data was found in a security sweep of UK government cars which discovered 'disturbing things', a security source said.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Independent journalist: There's a scary new face in Russian politics
Russian journalist Mikhail Zygar and Luke Mogelson, contributing writer to The New Yorker, talk to Bianna Golodryga about Russian leadership and the battlefield in Ukraine.
Iranian arms transfers through Beirut airport could ignite the Middle East
Earlier this year, Israel attacked the Damascus airport after Iran transferred missiles and weapons to Damascus on civilian flights. Israel routinely strikes Iran’s weapons transfers by ground and precision missile factories in Syria, but commercial flights to a civilian airport have not been a primary path for these weapons deliveries. On the ground, the most…
Top Iranian Sunni cleric says torture of protesters un-Islamic
DUBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - A top dissident Iranian Sunni cleric on Friday denounced as un-Islamic Iran's alleged use of forced confessions to convict detained protesters, as weekly demonstrations continued in the county's southeast.
Iran closes French institute over Charlie Hebdo cartoons
Iran on Thursday shut down a decades-old French research institute in response to cartoons published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo that mocked the country's ruling clerics.Iran's Foreign Ministry called the closure of the French Institute for Research in Iran a “first step” in response to the cartoons, which the magazine had billed as a show of support for anti-government demonstrations that have convulsed Iran for nearly four months. The ministry said it would “seriously pursue the case and take the required measures" to hold France accountable.On Wednesday, Iran summoned the French ambassador to complain about the cartoons.The...
