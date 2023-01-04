Read full article on original website
Related
Shocking optical illusion road safety poster is a hit online
While you might think it's the likes of movies and brands that produce the most creative print ads, it seems there's another, more surprising sector churning out brilliant designs. Yes, the unsexy but very important world of road safety has offered some brilliant posters of late – and here's one more.
Behold, the dreadful new Twitter Blue logo
Unless you've been living under a rock (and after the last few years, I wouldn't blame you), you're probably aware of the controversy surrounding Elon Musk's Twitter takeover – and verification chaos that ensued. The platform was forced to pause its new anyone-can-buy-a-blue-badge-for-$8 policy a few weeks ago – but it's back, with an appropriately chaotic new logo.
The new Twitter UI is getting roasted (on Twitter)
Ah, Twitter. Unless you've been living under a rock (and I wouldn't blame you after the last few years), you're probably aware that the social media platform's new ownership has led to a few, er, teething problems. And acting as a perfect microcosm for the company itself, Twitter's new UI has been declared an absolute mess.
The new Warner Bros. logo is an embarrassment of riches
We've seen plenty of new logos arrive in 2022, with varying degrees of success. For every brilliant new NBC peacock, there's an illegible Kia wordmark – but in a late entry for the most ostentatious logo drop of the year, Warner Bros has gone and given us tons of variations of its brand new centenary design.
Brilliant road safety ad drives the internet wild
We've seen plenty of brilliant print ads over the year, most often relying on humour to make the viewer double-take. But every now again we see something that's both ingenious and deadly serious – which is exactly the case with these road safety ads. Currently going wild on Reddit,...
Joy Behar Weighs in on Prince Harry Drama on ‘The View’: “The Royal Family Treats Meghan Markle Like Yoko Ono”
The bombshell excerpts leaked from Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir have found their way onto The View, where Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were the Hot Topic of the day during a passionate conversation about England, race and royals. Joy Behar kicked it all off with a defense of...
This mystifying optical illusion is driving me round the bend
You may have noticed that we're big fans of optical illusions here at Creative Bloq. Exploring how our brains process different images can offer fascinating inspiration for creative work. But while many of the optical illusions we've seen take a bit of work on the part of the viewer, requiring you to look at them in a certain way, this one is instant and unavoidable.
Gamers just spotted a hilarious design fail in Final Fantasy on PS5
From the botched launch of Cyberpunk 2077 to the botched launch of the remastered GTA trilogy, over the last couples of years gamers have experienced a few, well, botched launches. Here's a graphical error that doesn't quite derail the entire gaming experience – but is pretty funny nonetheless. Gamers...
Wait, that isn't Whitney Houston in the iconic The Bodyguard poster?
The Bodyguard poster is among the most iconic in movie history, so much so that it's still used for memes and parodies today. But with the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody now showing at cinemas, people have been doing some digging and have uncovered a fun fact about the famous design for the 1992 film.
Samsung's trolling of Apple is kind of cringeworthy
There was a time when brands thought carefully before criticising rivals in ad campaigns. Knocking copy was seen as poor sportsmanship and there was always the risk that highlights a rival's weaknesses rather than your own strengths could backfire. That seems to have change of late, and it seems Samsung...
Avatar producers finally break silence over THAT logo
Avatar The Way of Water, the sequel to 2009's Avatar is released today. It hasn't exactly received rave reviews. But one thing it tried to put right was to update the franchise's logo, which became one of the most mocked logos in film due to its use of the off-the-shelf typeface Papyrus.
Does the Mini feature the ultimate car design fail?
It's one of the most iconic cars around, but it seems fans are still discovering design details about the humble Mini. Despite being owned by the German BMW since 2000, the Mini continues to celebrate its British heritage, not least when it comes to the taillights. Redditors are only just...
The most unbelievable logo fails of 2022
The year is at almost an end, and as we look back at what 2022 has left us, a few logo designs stand out. And not for the right reasons. There were plenty of good logo designs in 2022, but inevitably what we're most likely to remember are those logo fails that made us laugh or scratch our heads – or both.
The 3 most surprising logo secrets of 2022
We often take the logos we see everyday for granted, associating a certain shape with a well-known brand without considering the reasons behind the design. But many of the most famous logos have more to them than meets the eye, and the design secrets are still capturing attention on the internet – even if the branding has been around for what feels like forever.
The truth behind the Lyle's Golden Syrup logo has just left me traumatised
There are some logos that we see all our lives perhaps without giving them the attention they deserve. Anyone in the UK who's been cracking on with some Christmas baking recently will surely have levered open a tin of Lyle's Golden Syrup or Black Treacle. But take a closer look at that iconic logo on the front of the tin.
Capture and share your special Christmas moments with Wondershare
The Christmas holidays are a magical time full of wonder. This year, Wondershare has rolled out a campaign aiming to encourage users to capture and share those unique and special Christmas moments through photo or video production. And there are prizes to win!. The wonder and joy on a loved...
God Of War: Ragnarök review: An over-realmingly godly PS5 gift
God Of War: Ragnarök is one of the most finely crafted adventures we’ve ever played, mixing thrilling combat with fab storytelling. If you own a PS5 and need one of the best games of 2022 then you owe it to yourself to play God Of War: Ragnarök on PS5.
Wow, this AI-generated reimagining of The Shining is wild
AI image generators have been the most radical and controversial tech development in the creative sectors for some time. Some creatives thing they're alchemy, others fear they might spell the end of creative work as we know it. But either way, there's there's no denying that there's something fascinating about their ability to quickly answer those 'What if...?' questions.
Download files for 3D World 295
To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 295, simply click this (opens in new tab) link and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC. If you've missed this issue or other editions of 3D World start a subscription (opens in new tab).
Horizon Forbidden West review: a large world you've explored before
Horizon Forbidden West is the PS5 and PS4 game for anyone who loved Horizon Zero Dawn. On PS5 it's a visual spectacle, and I'm still wowed that Sony has managed to get this running on a PS4. But even though it sands down its predecessor’s rough edges, I'm left feeling it's a little too similar to the original and doesn't really take the series in any new directions.
Creative Bloq
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.https://www.creativebloq.com/
Comments / 0