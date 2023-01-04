ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

NC sex offender facing 10 counts of exploitation after failing to report address change,deputies say

By Emily Mikkelsen
 3 days ago

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A registered sex offender who was arrested for failing to report an address change and online identifier has been charged with sexual exploitation.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 20 they were told that Richard Wilson Adkins, Jr., who is a registered sex offender, was using an online identifier he had not registered with the sheriff’s office. They were also made aware that he had not filed a change of address, which is required by law.

He was arrested the next day for felony failure to report a new address and felony failure to register an online identifier. He was also served an outstanding civil order for child support and multiple misdemeanor probation violations.

Adkins had electronic devices seized while he was arrested, and upon further investigation of these devices, the sheriff’s office sought an additional warrant for ten counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was served the warrant while still in custody at the Randolph County Detention Center.

