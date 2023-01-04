Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Miami”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMiami, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MiramarTed RiversMiramar, FL
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersAventura, FL
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her ToddlersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Miami, FL: Shots fired, 10 people injured at French Montana music video shootA. M. RayMiami Gardens, FL
Related
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
Centre Daily
Report: NFL Decides Bills-Bengals ‘MNF’ Game Will Not Resume
The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was began on Monday, according to the Associated Press. The original postponement came after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. The Monday Night Football game was suspended and later postponed in the first...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Shae Wyatt, Wide Receiver, Tulane Green Wave
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Heart screening may not have prevented Hamlin’s collapse. Quick on-the-field emergency care is widely credited with helping save Damar Hamlin’s life, but it’s unclear if his cardiac arrest could have been prevented with screening.
Centre Daily
Damar Hamlin Has Breathing Tube Removed, Talking to Teammates per Report
Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed, and has begun talking to people on his own, which includes talking different Bills teammates over facetime, The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reports, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirms. He is expected to address the entire team as a group this morning.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Sharpshooting Purple And Gold Demolishes Atlanta, 130-114
Tonight, despite the absence of four major rotation players (including two of the team's three leading scorers), your Los Angeles Lakers managed to complete their regular season series sweep of the Atlanta Hawks in a home blowout, 130-114. The Lakers almost coughed up a massive first-half advantage, until LeBron James...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Calvin Avery, Interior Defensive Lineman, Illinois Fighting Illini
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Heart screening may not have prevented Hamlin’s collapse. Quick on-the-field emergency care is widely credited with helping save Damar Hamlin’s life, but it’s unclear if his cardiac arrest could have been prevented with screening.
Centre Daily
Durant Criticizes ‘Entitled’ NBA Fans Who Question Players’ Effort
The ever-candid Kevin Durant never shies away from the microphone. The 24-year-old is having another career year, averaging nearly 30 points per game on 56.8% from the field. However, in a recent interview with ESPN’s Nick Friedell, Durant gave his opinions on current fan culture, saying that some have become “entitled” on how players approach the game and that they do not see everything the players go through every day.
Centre Daily
5 Hard Truths the Colts Must Face Entering the Offseason
The truth is hard to hear. For the Indianapolis Colts, it has fallen on deaf ears for too many years, resulting in a snowball effect that is now an avalanche of issues. With the final regular season game on Sunday, the 2023 offseason is on the horizon. This being the case, the Colts must be honest with themselves in five different ways, starting with coaching.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Los Angeles Auditioned Seasoned NBA Center Last Week
It appears DeMarcus Cousins isn't the only veteran big man being considered for a roster spot by your Los Angeles Lakers. Marc Stein reports that Los Angeles took a look at longtime Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller while in Charlotte for an eventual 121-115 Lakers win, powered by a Herculean effort from All-Star forward LeBron James (43 points, 11 rebounds, six assists).
WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The players from LeBron James' legendary NBA Draft
The first five picks of the 2003 NBA Draft produced 4 NBA legends and one legendary bust.
Centre Daily
Draymond Green Explains His Silence After Jordan Poole Incident
The Golden State Warriors have done well to move past the pre-season incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. There have been no signs of friction between the two players since Green punched Poole at a practice, and the two players have helped carry the team in Steph Curry's absence.
Centre Daily
Pelicans Welcome Red-Hot Nets On National TV
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans (24-14) will host the Brooklyn Nets (25-13) Friday evening in the Smoothie King Center. This game will be nationally televised on ESPN and the Pelicans are expecting a sellout crowd. New Orleans and Brooklyn met on opening night to start the season. The Pelicans defeated the Nets 130-108 in Brooklyn back on October 19. This time around the Nets are the hottest team in the NBA.
Centre Daily
Ranking Broncos’ Most Linked HC Candidates in 2023
The Denver Broncos must get the next head coach hire correct. That search begins after the final game of the season. The Broncos have stated that the interview process begins the week of January 9 and are committed to doing what it takes to get the coach they want and need. There is a long list of candidates who could get an interview, but there are only a handful that the new Walton/Penner ownership group at Dove Valley has been linked to at the moment.
Centre Daily
‘No Exact Timetable’: Mavs’ Josh Green Offers Injury Update
The Dallas Mavericks have been without Josh Green in their lineup since following their 124-115 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He suffered an elbow injury that has kept him out for over a month. The Mavs have practiced twice since returning from their recent road trip. During the portion of...
Centre Daily
Is Danuel House Jr. Out of 76ers’ Rotation? Doc Rivers Explains
Unless a player is in the Philadelphia 76ers’ starting five, or they’re Georges Niang, then gaining steady minutes in the rotation is a tough competition, as spots are not guaranteed. Sixers veteran Danuel House Jr. is the latest to find that out. In the offseason, House joined the...
Sources: Bengals livid coin may take away homefield edge
Many in the Bengals organization remain livid with NFL's decision that opens the door for a coin flip to take away homefield advantage from Cincinnati, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Centre Daily
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 6: Zach Lavine Knocks Down 11 Threes to Take Down 76ers
Zach Lavine had a monster performance against the Philadelphia 76ers with 41 points on 11 of 13 shooting from the arc. Julius Randle leads the Knicks to their first road win vs. the Toronto Raptors since 2015. Randle ended the night with 32 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Kevin...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Sign CB Xavier Rhodes to Practice Squad
With the playoffs looming, the Cowboys have picked up a veteran with crucial postseason experience. Dallas is signing cornerback Xavier Rhodes to its practice squad, according to a Saturday morning report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Rhodes, 32, played two games for the Bills this season, starting one. The...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Jacob Sykes, Defensive Lineman, UCLA Bruins
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Odds of Jeff Saturday’s Dismissal Revealed By Bettors. By Jake Arthur Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More.
Comments / 0