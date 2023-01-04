Ex-North Carolina store employee identified after mask falls off during robbery, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was charged with robbing a Gastonia business at gunpoint in October after she was recognized as an ex-employee when her facemask fell off, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said the incident happened at a store on S. York Road.

An employee reportedly told officers that a woman wearing a black face mask came into the store armed with a handgun. The woman demanded cash and hit the employee in the head with the gun, police said.

Investigators said the suspect’s mask fell off during the assault and that the employee immediately recognized her as 25-year-old Natasha Otero, who formerly worked at the store.

Otero fled the business and left her mask and handgun behind. She was arrested on Dec. 27.

