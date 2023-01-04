Bentley Systems Announces Promotion of Brock Ballard to Chief Revenue Officer and Eric Boyer Joining as Investor Relations Officer

Read full article on original website
Torrent Resources Celebrates 50 Years
Who: Torrent Resources, a CRH company, is the market-leading, full-service stormwater solutions provider. What: Torrent Resources celebrated 50 years in business in 2022. The company was founded in 1972 in Phoenix, Ariz., by Bill McGuckin as McGuckin Drilling, and began as a provider of conventional drilling solutions. Five decades of...
Ryvit to Accelerate and Expand Trimble’s Connected Construction Workflows
Ryvit Enables Enhanced Construction Interoperability and Will Provide Trimble Construction One Customers with Additional Integration, Mapping and Automation Capabilities. WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 4, 2023—Trimble has acquired Ryvit, an integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) provider for the construction industry. Launched in 2016, Ryvit builds connections between commonly used applications and data sources, enabling information sharing both within and across organizations so that project teams can use the right information to make the right decisions at the right time.
