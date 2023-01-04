Read full article on original website
Man dies in Bowling Green motorcycle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police say the accident happened Thursday, Jan 5 around 1:00 P.M. on the 4500 block of Louisville Rd, Northbound. Ethan Gilleland was traveling north on a Honda motorcycle. Officers say a Ford pickup...
Power restored to residents in Bullitt County after thousands impacted by widespread outage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people were without power in Bullitt County. Most of the outages were in Mt. Washington, according to the Salt River Electric outage map. Several more were without power in Shepherdsville. Power was restored around 8:30 p.m. The outage initially happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday....
KSP investigating fatal wreck in Hart County
CANMER, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says at least one person has died in a wreck in Hart County. KSP is currently working the fatal wreck near the 7400 block of North Jackson Highway, according to Priddy. No further details are available at this time. We...
Missing Hart County man found safe
MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. – Roland H. Oddera has been located safe, according to KSP. MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is searching for a Hart County man after he was reported missing. On Friday around 12:43 p.m., KSP received a call about missing person in the Munfordville community in...
Emergency Crews Battling Fire at Mexican Restaurant in Owensboro KY
The Owensboro Fire Department's Battalion Chief, Steve Leonard confirmed that there is a large fire at Tucan del Cielo Mexican Restaurant on Tamarack Rd in Owensboro. Multiple emergency crews are working the scene. We will bring you more information as it becomes available. In a Facebook post, the Owensboro Fire...
Leitchfield, Anneta FDs assist EMS with patient trapped by high water. Several GC roads impacted by heavy rain.
Grayson County was plagued overnight with a Tornado Warning, a Flash Flood Warning and several roadways either washed out or with water over the road. A strong thunderstorm produced high winds and heavy rain throughout most of the overnight hours, creating flash flood conditions that struck multiple roadways in Grayson County, particularly low-lying roads.
Fire reported at Owensboro strip mall
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Fire Department says the 1000 block of Tamarack Road is back open after being closed due to a fire. The call came in just before nine this morning of a fire in a strip mall containing businesses such as El Tucan Mexican Restaurant and Cash Express. A viewer told […]
Over $500k in methamphetamine seized, 2 Bowling Green men arrested
The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force made an historic drug seizure on Wednesday. The task force, according to a press release, developed information regarding a large amount of methamphetamine destined for Bowling Green. “We enlisted assistance from the Kentucky State Police Interdiction Team,” the task force said. “Detectives and...
Man extracted from tree near downtown after cutting accident
GLASGOW — A man was extracted from a tree near downtown Wednesday afternoon. Glasgow Police was called to the incident after a caller advised a man, who was not identified, was in a tree yelling for help. Fire and EMS was called to the area after authorities determined the man was trapped in the tree following a failed attempt to cut it.
Kentucky witness says bright circle-shaped object dropped to near ground level
A Kentucky witness at Utica reported watching a circle-shaped object that dropped to near ground level at 12:30 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft
Red Cross holds ‘Donorama Blood Drive’ at Eastland Mall. Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury. Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury. Daviess Co. Fiscal Court makes history with first woman ever sworn into office. Updated: 6 hours ago. Daviess Co....
An update on Tell City’s Waupaca Foundry fire
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Waupaca Foundry officials are assessing the extent of damage from the fire at its Tell City location. Officials say the plant was evacuated and there were no injuries during the incident. Officials say mutual aid from five fire and emergency units responded and the fire was under control by 10 p.m. Spokespeople […]
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of fake vehicle registration vouchers
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning state residents of scam vehicle registration vouchers. The Anderson County Clerk’s Office said KYTC made them aware of the scam by which residents are mailed a “voucher” to go towards their vehicle registration.
Water rescues and flooding impact several counties across WAVE Country
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Flash flooding impacted several people across WAVE County Tuesday. In Meade county, Laura Thomas said her animals have been flooded in all day and her family is worried about their animals surviving. “What, less than two weeks ago, we were working very hard to keep our...
Clifford McStoots, 65
Clifford McStoots, age 65, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Wednesday, (January 4, 2023) at his home. He was born on July 8, 1957 in Grayson County, KY, the son of the late Clint and Ulva Whitaker McStoots. He retired from IMI Concrete after working there for 22 years. He loved...
Bullitt County woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for deadly shooting
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A Bullitt County woman will spend 10 years in prison for a deadly shooting. Megan Ziegler appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon. She pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Brittany McLelland. The 25-year-old was shot last winter at their home on Lake Elmo...
Big cat spotted in Leitchfield. What is it? Expert, hunters weigh in.
A video and photograph taken Friday afternoon of a hillside next to the Leitchfield Walmart shows a large cat of some type. Exactly what type of cat it is, at this point, is up for debate. Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Sgt. Thomas Blackwell, after observing the video and photo taken...
Continuing Coverage: Former students of boarding school in Ohio Co. share their experience
DUNDEE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police recently arrested three family members who ran a boarding school called Pilgrims Rest Ministry and Reconciliation in Ohio County. Kelly, Jonathan and Amanda Vanderkooi are each facing abuse charges. After their arrest, former Pilgrims Rest students are speaking out about the abuse they...
‘Caretaker’ at Morgantown Care and Rehab shows up for work ‘severely under the influence of alcohol’
A “caretaker” at Morgantown Care and Rehab Center (MCRC) has been charged with a felony after showing up for work highly intoxicated, according to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor. On Wednesday, Morgantown police responded to MCRC at 201 South Warren Street after receiving a report from “on duty...
SEE: Kentucky Church Hosting Huge Winter Rummage Sale With Tons of Items
Most people expect a rummage or yard sale to take place in the warmer months of the year right? Well, we've found a local church that's hosting a Winter Rummage Sale. FYI: WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A RUMMAGE OR A YARD SALE?. In case you didn't know and I...
