TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Waupaca Foundry officials are assessing the extent of damage from the fire at its Tell City location. Officials say the plant was evacuated and there were no injuries during the incident. Officials say mutual aid from five fire and emergency units responded and the fire was under control by 10 p.m. Spokespeople […]

TELL CITY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO