Grayson County, KY

WBKO

Man dies in Bowling Green motorcycle accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police say the accident happened Thursday, Jan 5 around 1:00 P.M. on the 4500 block of Louisville Rd, Northbound. Ethan Gilleland was traveling north on a Honda motorcycle. Officers say a Ford pickup...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

KSP investigating fatal wreck in Hart County

CANMER, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says at least one person has died in a wreck in Hart County. KSP is currently working the fatal wreck near the 7400 block of North Jackson Highway, according to Priddy. No further details are available at this time. We...
wnky.com

Missing Hart County man found safe

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. – Roland H. Oddera has been located safe, according to KSP. MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is searching for a Hart County man after he was reported missing. On Friday around 12:43 p.m., KSP received a call about missing person in the Munfordville community in...
HART COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield, Anneta FDs assist EMS with patient trapped by high water. Several GC roads impacted by heavy rain.

Grayson County was plagued overnight with a Tornado Warning, a Flash Flood Warning and several roadways either washed out or with water over the road. A strong thunderstorm produced high winds and heavy rain throughout most of the overnight hours, creating flash flood conditions that struck multiple roadways in Grayson County, particularly low-lying roads.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Fire reported at Owensboro strip mall

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Fire Department says the 1000 block of Tamarack Road is back open after being closed due to a fire. The call came in just before nine this morning of a fire in a strip mall containing businesses such as El Tucan Mexican Restaurant and Cash Express. A viewer told […]
OWENSBORO, KY
k105.com

Over $500k in methamphetamine seized, 2 Bowling Green men arrested

The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force made an historic drug seizure on Wednesday. The task force, according to a press release, developed information regarding a large amount of methamphetamine destined for Bowling Green. “We enlisted assistance from the Kentucky State Police Interdiction Team,” the task force said. “Detectives and...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Man extracted from tree near downtown after cutting accident

GLASGOW — A man was extracted from a tree near downtown Wednesday afternoon. Glasgow Police was called to the incident after a caller advised a man, who was not identified, was in a tree yelling for help. Fire and EMS was called to the area after authorities determined the man was trapped in the tree following a failed attempt to cut it.
GLASGOW, KY
14news.com

Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft

Red Cross holds ‘Donorama Blood Drive’ at Eastland Mall. Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury. Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury. Daviess Co. Fiscal Court makes history with first woman ever sworn into office. Updated: 6 hours ago. Daviess Co....
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

An update on Tell City’s Waupaca Foundry fire

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Waupaca Foundry officials are assessing the extent of damage from the fire at its Tell City location. Officials say the plant was evacuated and there were no injuries during the incident. Officials say mutual aid from five fire and emergency units responded and the fire was under control by 10 p.m. Spokespeople […]
TELL CITY, IN
k105.com

Clifford McStoots, 65

Clifford McStoots, age 65, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Wednesday, (January 4, 2023) at his home. He was born on July 8, 1957 in Grayson County, KY, the son of the late Clint and Ulva Whitaker McStoots. He retired from IMI Concrete after working there for 22 years. He loved...
LEITCHFIELD, KY

