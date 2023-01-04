Read full article on original website
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
ualr.edu
Get Your Feet Wet Scholarship Helps Students Successfully Transition to Graduate School
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has a scholarship opportunity that is helping new graduate students successfully transition into their graduate school years. The Get Your Feet Wet Scholarship is providing some welcome financial relief for new graduate students. Thanks to generous support from the George W. Donaghey Foundation, the program supports graduate students in their first semester of study by paying tuition for one three-credit-hour course in the student’s program.
uams.edu
UAMS’ Health Career University Accepting Applications for Programs in Little Rock, Pine Bluff
Jan. 5, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is now accepting applications for Health Career University, a program for students interested in pursuing careers in health care or research. Health Career University provides high school and...
KHBS
New Fort Smith legislator prepares for 2023 General Assembly in Little Rock
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a newly elected Arkansas State Representative for District 50, Zack Gramlich (R) is getting ready to represent central and south Fort Smith in the 2023 General Assembly in Little Rock while also learning how to be a new father. "This is Bonnie Lynn Gramlich,...
menastar.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Little Rock
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ualr.edu
Little Rock Congregations Study Releases Resource Guide to Promote Faith-Based Racial Justice Work
The UA Little Rock-based Little Rock Congregations Study has released a free resource guide to help Arkansas congregations engage the community through faith-based racial justice and reconciliation work. “We are very excited to share this guide that is full of resources for clergy members and congregations that want to get...
menastar.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Pine Bluff
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Pine Bluff, AR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Apptegy officials announces 300+ job opportunities in Little Rock in upcoming years
Officials with software company Apptegy announced Friday morning that they are creating more than 300 new jobs in Little Rock over the next few years.
ualrpublicradio.org
Little Rock tech firm Apptegy to hire 300 new workers
Little Rock-based Apptegy announced Friday it will expand operations by filling 300 new positions. The fast-growing school tech app firm has roughly 400 full-time employees. Apptegy said the new hires will be in the areas of sales, client experience, and software engineering. The company was founded in 2013 and launched...
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central AR to host mentor recruitment drive
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas is kicking off its mentoring recruitment drive. Its goal is to recruit 150 mentors, or BIGS, in 2023, according to BBBSCA CEO Raymond Long. The organization is hosting several recruitment events for National Mentoring Month. During the month of January, every Tuesday at 5:30 […]
uams.edu
UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.
Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
Developments continue on Breckenridge Village Shopping Center
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Out with the old, and in with the new— is an age-old saying and a perfect way, to sum up, what's happening at the Breckenridge Village Shopping Center in Little Rock. Anthony Valinoti explained that he's in the latter category— part of the "new."...
mysaline.com
Food truck owner claims racism after Benton water company shut them down
A food truck operating in the city limits of Benton, Arkansas said they were racially profiled after someone from the utility company shut them down. There is a lot to this story. I have attempted to gather all the info so you can decide. Let’s start with what the food truck is saying:
talkbusiness.net
Joe Jett, Chad Causey to lead Rose Group Advisors
Rose Law Firm, a full-service business law firm with offices in Little Rock and Rogers, announced the creation of Rose Group Advisors, a new business strategy and corporate development firm, in partnership with Little Rock attorney Chad Causey and former Arkansas State Representative Joe Jett, R-Success. Causey will be the...
Hot Springs favorite Deluca’s Pizza heading to Little Rock
A favorite Hot Springs pizza place will soon be serving pies in Little Rock as Deluca's Pizza announced plans for opening a new location later in the spring.
Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders names Daryl Bassett for Secretary of Department of Labor and Licensing
Arkansas governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday her intention to reappoint Daryl Bassett as Secretary of the Department of Labor and Licensing.
rrmetro.org
METRO Hosts Hiring Event Friday, Jan. 6
Want good pay, the chance to get a $5,000 sign-on bonus and a job you’ll love? Do you love to drive and serve as a community helper? Want a stable job with upward mobility? Apply today for a Rock Region METRO operator position!. Operators are needed for the METRO...
Blackberry Market brings family recipes and fresh food to Central Arkansas
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the last month we have been hearing of a new eatery called Blackberry Market in North Little Rock’s Argenta Community. People are raving about this place, so we just had to go learn the story. It turns out, it’s a heartwarming story of family and dreams that have come true.
Regal UA Breckenridge Theater in Little Rock closing permanently after showtimes Thursday
A decades-long mainstay movie theater for many in Little Rock will be closing its doors for good.
Arkansas businesses received $4.9B in Paycheck Protection Program loans, 97% forgiven
Arkansas employers took advantage of Paycheck Protection Program loans but managed to keep the federal burden comparatively low.
Former UA Little Rock coach Chris Beard fired at Texas after domestic violence charge
Former basketball coach of the UA Little Rock Trojans Chris Beard was fired from his position at the University of Texas for domestic violence charges he was arrested for in December.
