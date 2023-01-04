The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has a scholarship opportunity that is helping new graduate students successfully transition into their graduate school years. The Get Your Feet Wet Scholarship is providing some welcome financial relief for new graduate students. Thanks to generous support from the George W. Donaghey Foundation, the program supports graduate students in their first semester of study by paying tuition for one three-credit-hour course in the student’s program.

