Little Rock, AR

ualr.edu

Get Your Feet Wet Scholarship Helps Students Successfully Transition to Graduate School

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has a scholarship opportunity that is helping new graduate students successfully transition into their graduate school years. The Get Your Feet Wet Scholarship is providing some welcome financial relief for new graduate students. Thanks to generous support from the George W. Donaghey Foundation, the program supports graduate students in their first semester of study by paying tuition for one three-credit-hour course in the student’s program.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
menastar.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Little Rock

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
menastar.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Pine Bluff

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Pine Bluff, AR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
PINE BLUFF, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Little Rock tech firm Apptegy to hire 300 new workers

Little Rock-based Apptegy announced Friday it will expand operations by filling 300 new positions. The fast-growing school tech app firm has roughly 400 full-time employees. Apptegy said the new hires will be in the areas of sales, client experience, and software engineering. The company was founded in 2013 and launched...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
uams.edu

UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.

Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Joe Jett, Chad Causey to lead Rose Group Advisors

Rose Law Firm, a full-service business law firm with offices in Little Rock and Rogers, announced the creation of Rose Group Advisors, a new business strategy and corporate development firm, in partnership with Little Rock attorney Chad Causey and former Arkansas State Representative Joe Jett, R-Success. Causey will be the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
rrmetro.org

METRO Hosts Hiring Event Friday, Jan. 6

Want good pay, the chance to get a $5,000 sign-on bonus and a job you’ll love? Do you love to drive and serve as a community helper? Want a stable job with upward mobility? Apply today for a Rock Region METRO operator position!. Operators are needed for the METRO...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR

