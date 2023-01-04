Read full article on original website
Healthline
Understanding Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Hepatocellular carcinoma is a type of liver cancer. Certain health conditions like cirrhosis, chronic viral hepatitis, or type 2 diabetes can increase your risk of developing this cancer. Liver cancer is cancer that starts in the liver. The. American Cancer Society (ACS) estimated 41,260 new diagnoses and 30,520 deaths from...
MedicalXpress
Investigating quality of life in those with large B-cell lymphoma
Patient-reported outcomes from individuals diagnosed with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma revealed that those who received axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) immunotherapy experienced higher quality of life than those who received standard care, according to findings published in Blood. "This data demonstrates that axi-cel not only surpasses standard-of-care autologous stem cell...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Singapore scientists discover novel therapeutic target to advance treatment of diabetic eye diseases
According to investigators, the study demonstrated that by restoring the function of ADAM10, a major shedding protein, it was possible in preclinical models to control the abnormal formation of blood vessels, offering an attractive therapeutic target to treat DR. A team of scientists recently discovered a novel therapeutic target named...
MedicalXpress
Locally advanced cervical cancer: Better odds using personalized brachytherapy
Cervical cancer is the cancer with the fourth highest mortality rate among women worldwide. Locally advanced cervical cancer (LACC) is treated with a combination of external and internal radiotherapy (brachytherapy) and chemotherapy. For the first time, a study conducted by a research group at the Comprehensive Cancer Center Vienna of MedUni Vienna and Vienna General Hospital using data from the multicentre EMBRACE-I trial demonstrated the superiority of a targeted approach in brachytherapy. The results have just been published online in the Journal of Clinical Oncology and are the basis for customized treatment for patients.
MedicalXpress
Researchers uncover novel aspect of tumor evolution and potential targets for therapy
A Ludwig Cancer Research study has discovered that the immune system's surveillance of cancer can itself induce metabolic adaptations in the cells of early-stage tumors that simultaneously promote their growth and equip them to suppress lethal immune responses. Led by Ludwig Lausanne Associate Member Ping-Chih Ho and published in Cell...
MedicalXpress
Metabolic reprogramming of tumor-associated macrophages
Cancer is a complex disease and although billions of dollars have been spent on finding safe and effective therapeutics for it, there is still scope for significant development. Researchers have targeted a variety of biological entities and processes to treat cancer. One example is the metabolic processes that reprogram tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs), immune cells that play a crucial role in the development and progression of cancer.
MedicalXpress
Taming overactive molecular signaling in renal cell cancer
In a new study from the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, researchers described a novel mechanism of tumor formation in kidney cancers driven by overexpression of the mechanistic target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1) signaling pathway with loss of the tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) tumor suppressor gene. Their findings point to potential therapeutic targets for some of the most aggressive renal cell cancers.
MedicalXpress
Aggressive surgery increases survival with low-grade brain tumors: Study
The transition of a low-grade, slow growing brain tumor to a lethal one can be delayed if neurosurgeons remove as much as possible soon after diagnosis, according to the results of a study led by UC San Francisco. The findings run counter to other research indicating that extensive resection, or...
MedicalXpress
Study shows how liver cancer hijacks circadian clock machinery inside cells
The most common type of liver cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), is already the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally—and cases are on the rise, both in the U.S. and worldwide. While chemotherapy, surgery and liver transplants can help some patients, targeted treatments for HCC could save millions more lives.
Medical News Today
Multiple sclerosis (MS): Stem cell transplants show promise in delaying disability
About 2.8 million people globally live with multiple sclerosis (MS). Two-thirds of people with MS move to a worsened state of the disease called secondary progressive MS. Researchers from the University of Genoa found hematopoietic stem cell transplants help delay disability longer in people with active secondary progressive MS than some MS medications.
MedicalXpress
Resistance of mammary fibrosis to immune checkpoint therapy linked to macrophage infiltration, Wnt pathway expression
A new research paper titled "Resistance of MMTV-NeuT/ATTAC mice to anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint therapy is associated with macrophage infiltration and Wnt pathway expression" has been published in Oncotarget. One of the central challenges for cancer therapy is the identification of factors in the tumor microenvironment that increase tumor progression and...
MedicalXpress
Study shows peer messaging tool can be successfully implemented in the nursing workforce
A tool developed at Vanderbilt University Medical Center to address disrespectful workplace behaviors through trained peer-to-peer messaging can be successfully implemented in the nursing workforce with the appropriate support, according to a new study published in the January 2023 issue of The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety.
MedicalXpress
New tau regulators and therapeutic targets for neurodegenerative disorders discovered
Neurodegenerative diseases affect millions of people worldwide and as our life expectancy increases, more individuals are expected to be affected in the coming decades. Tauopathies such as Alzheimer's disease are a class of neurodegenerative disorders involving an accumulation of tau proteins, which eventually results in massive loss of brain cells. There is little consensus about the underlying causes and no effective treatments are available currently for these disorders.
MedicalXpress
Alzheimer's disease researchers study gene associated with the brain's immune cells
Indiana University School of Medicine researchers are studying how the reduction of a gene variant found in the brain's immune cells could diminish the risk of late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The research team, led by Adrian Oblak, Ph.D., assistant professor of radiology and imaging sciences, and Peter Bor-Chian Lin, a Ph.D....
MedicalXpress
Epigenetic aging associated with aberrant neural oscillatory dynamics of visuospatial processing in those with HIV
A new research paper titled "Epigenetic aging is associated with aberrant neural oscillatory dynamics serving visuospatial processing in people with HIV" has been published in Aging. Despite effective antiretroviral therapy, cognitive impairment and other aging-related comorbidities are more prevalent in people with HIV (PWH) than in the general population. Previous...
MedicalXpress
New approach successfully traces genomic variants back to genetic disorders
National Institutes of Health researchers have published an assessment of 13 studies that took a genotype-first approach to patient care. This approach contrasts with the typical phenotype-first approach to clinical research, which starts with clinical findings. A genotype-first approach to patient care involves selecting patients with specific genomic variants and then studying their traits and symptoms; this finding uncovered new relationships between genes and clinical conditions, broadened the traits and symptoms associated with known disorders, and offered insights into newly described disorders. The study was published in the American Journal of Human Genetics.
technologynetworks.com
Study Explores the Molecules Driving Cancer Metastasis
Many cancer cells never leave their original tumors. Some cancer cells evolve the ability to migrate to other tissues, but once there cannot manage to form new tumors, and so remain dormant. The deadliest cancer cells are those that can not only migrate to, but also thrive and multiply in distant tissues. These metastatic cancer cells are responsible for most of the deaths associated with cancer. Understanding what enables some cancer cells to metastasize—to spread and form new tumors—is an important goal for researchers, as it will help them develop therapies to prevent or reverse those deadly occurrences.
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Adagrasib, Cetuximab Combination
The findings show promising clinical activity and a favorable tolerability profile in the treatment of KRASG12C-mutated advanced colorectal cancer. The FDA has granted breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) to adagrasib (Krazati; Mirati Therapeutics) in combination with cetuximab in individuals with KRASG12C-mutated advanced colorectal cancer (CRC), which had progressed following treatment with chemotherapy and an anti-VEGF therapy.
