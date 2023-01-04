ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 14

no_one_asked
3d ago

Why can't the spouse/care giver pick the script up for the patient? This is ridiculous! My mom use to pick mine up and all the pharmacy would require was her drivers license which they made a copy of and prior to her doing that I would have to tell the pharmacy to add her to people who could pick up my prescriptions. i also picked up scripts for both my parents over the last year when they were dying from cancer. Neither of them could drive nor did the want to because they were in severe pain. Maybe these states should implement something that doesn't cause the patients to suffer all because they don't want to be inconvenienced

Reply(1)
11
Barbara Osborn
2d ago

This crap is getting ridiculous. Just like alot of people who have chronic pain have been taken off pain meds because of all the other people who abusing the medication. This isn't right for the people who use pain meds responsible and don't abuse it.

Reply
9
Jaye Singleton
1d ago

America is really getting crazy by not listening to patients that are in pain and treatment them appropriately even after they perform surgery. I had orthopedic surgery for a broken bone and if I had not saved old pain pills I would have suffered so much from my pain not being treated. I never throw away unused pain meds or antibiotics ever. Physicians today are letting patients suffer so much unnecessarily because of addicts.

Reply
2
