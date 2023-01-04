Several flood, wind, and surf alerts triggered with Wednesday’s incoming storm

Temperatures are hardly changing Wednesday, but conditions will dramatically change. Highs will be in the mid 50s to low 60s as a storm rolls in.

An atmospheric river is moving along the California coast. Showers will start in the morning. The main front with heavier rainfall will enter San Luis Obispo County by the evening, covering the rest of the region overnight. Shower activity will follow the front on Thursday and eventually peter out.

Rainfall rates will peak around 1 inch an hour. There is risk of flooding and possibly of debris flow around recent burn scars, particularly the Alisal scar. A flood watch is in effect for SLO and Santa Barbara Counties from 4:00 pm Wednesday through 10:00 am Thursday, and in Ventura County from 10:00 pm Wednesday to 4:00 pm Thursday. If you encounter roadway flooding, turn around and do not enter the water.

In addition, a coastal flood advisory is in effect at the Central Coast and Ventura County beaches from 4:00 am Thursday to 1:00 pm Friday. Expect minor flooding issues along with beach erosion.

We are expecting 2 to 4 inches across coastal areas, but 4 to 8 inches on south-facing mountain slopes. Snow will initially fall above 7,000 feet, dropping to 6,000 feet. There is a winter storm warning in effect for the Ventura County mountains from 9:00 am Wednesday to 3:00 am Friday.

Southerly winds will also be an issue with this system. There is a high wind warning in effect for the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County mountains from 6:00 am Wednesday to 6:00 am Thursday, plus another for the Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, South Coast, and west Santa Ynez Range until 4:00 am Thursday. Gusts will be 60 to 70 mph.

There is also a wind advisory in effect for the South Salinas Valley, Cuyama Valley, SLO interior valleys, Southeast Coast, and east Santa Ynez Range from 10:00 am Wednesday to 6:00 am Thursday. Gusts will be up to 55 mph.

A high surf advisory is in effect on the Central and Ventura Coasts, upgrading at 6:00 am Thursday. Likewise, an advisory on the South Coast from 6:00 am Thursday to 10:00 am Friday. Breaking waves will be up to 12 feet and rip currents will be very strong.

A high surf warning picks up for the Central and Ventura Coasts from 6:00 am Thursday to 10:00 am Friday. Waves will be 16 to 22 feet, and 12 to 16 feet respectively.

A weak, pop-up ridge will dry conditions on Friday, but only temporarily. A series of small disturbances will bring a slight chance of showers Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances increase Monday.

