BBC

Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings

Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
The Associated Press

Ings goal for Villa salvages 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Danny Ings came on as a substitute and scored late to help Aston Villa salvage a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Wednesday. The veteran forward split two defenders and ran onto a ball over the top from Tyrone Mings before...
BBC

Harry Kane 'keeps churning out goals' as he saves Tottenham Hotspur again

Stop us if you've heard this one before - Harry Kane made some more history and saved Tottenham yet again. At half-time at Crystal Palace, Spurs - without a win since the World Cup - were in trouble. Then Kane happened. His header from Ivan Perisic's cross early in the...
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Portsmouth: FA Cup Third Round Match Thread and How to Watch

Another year, another campaign for silverware begins in the FA Cup. Tottenham Hotspur enter the competition in their usual spot of the third round, hosting League One side Portsmouth. The third-tier club are about as bang-average as it gets, sitting in twelfth place and have a +2 goal differential. Spurs...
BBC

Half-time switch proved key for City

Anything other than a win wouldn't have defined the title race, but a win gives City a real boost heading into a six-week spell that sees them compete in three domestic competitions - and includes Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham twice in the league. First half, I think Chelsea edged...
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: Picking our favourite Sunderland FA Cup third round moments!

Our 2013 FA Cup third round replay against Bolton Wanderers might seem like an odd choice for my favourite tie at this stage of the competition. A Marvin Sordell double at the Stadium of Light sent us out after we’d been very lucky to avoid a similar fate in the first leg. For the majority of the two games, our team didn’t look bothered about a cup run, as has often been the case during my fifteen or so years of watching the Lads regularly.
BBC

'The world is Bellingham's oyster and he will choose where he goes'

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards says it may be wishful thinking from Real Madrid if they think they can sign Jude Bellingham ahead of Premier League sides. The Spanish champions are reportedly increasingly optimistic of their chances of beating Liverpool to Bellingham's signature. Edwards said: "We will wait and see on...
BBC

Kenny Jackett and Andy Hessenthaler: Gillingham roles for experienced pair

League Two strugglers Gillingham have appointed Kenny Jackett as director of football and ex-player and manager Andy Hessenthaler as head of recruitment. Jackett, 60, has managed Watford, Swansea, Millwall, Wolves, Rotherham, Portsmouth and Leyton Orient, whom he left in February last year. Hessenthaler, 57, quit his role as boss of...
Reuters

Soccer-West Ham joint-chairman Gold dies at age 86

Jan 4 (Reuters) - West Ham United joint-chairman David Gold died at the age of 86 on Wednesday following a short illness, the Premier League club said. A life-long West Ham fan, Gold played for the club's boys team and youth side. He became joint-chairman in 2010.
BBC

'I wouldn’t be surprised if Liverpool let Firmino go'

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards thinks Liverpool could sell Roberto Firmino in January after the striker was linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia. "Nobody goes to Saudi Arabia unless it’s for the money," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "Liverpool need to be careful with this, because they have...
BBC

Mateusz Klich: Midfielder set for Leeds exit after tearful goodbye

Mateusz Klich is set to leave Leeds and move to a Major League Soccer club in the USA after making a tearful goodbye at Elland Road on Wednesday. The midfielder has agreed with the Whites for his contract to be cancelled in order to facilitate the deal, with DC United the reported destination.
BBC

Dynel Simeu: Morecambe sign Southampton defender after Tranmere spell cut short

Southampton have recalled defender Dynel Simeu from Tranmere Rovers, to allow him to join Morecambe on loan until the end of the season. Simeu, who joined Saints from Chelsea in the summer of 2021, played 17 games for League Two Rovers during the first part of the campaign. The 20-year-old...
BBC

Steve Evans: Stevenage boss extends contract until June 2025

Stevenage manager Steve Evans has extended his contract with the automatic promotion-chasing League Two club until June 2025. When the 60-year-old Scot was appointed in mid-March, Stevenage had not won in nine games and sat 22nd in League Two, three points above the relegation zone. But they lost just two...

