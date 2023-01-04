Read full article on original website
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings
Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
BBC
Peterborough: Burnley keeper Will Norris signs as Newcastle defender Kell Watts extends loan
Peterborough United have signed keeper Will Norris on loan from Championship leaders Burnley, as well as extending Newcastle United defender Kell Watts' loan until the end of the season. Former Cambridge United keeper Norris, 29, has made just three appearances since being signed by Sean Dyche for Burnley in August...
Ings goal for Villa salvages 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Danny Ings came on as a substitute and scored late to help Aston Villa salvage a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Wednesday. The veteran forward split two defenders and ran onto a ball over the top from Tyrone Mings before...
BBC
Harry Kane 'keeps churning out goals' as he saves Tottenham Hotspur again
Stop us if you've heard this one before - Harry Kane made some more history and saved Tottenham yet again. At half-time at Crystal Palace, Spurs - without a win since the World Cup - were in trouble. Then Kane happened. His header from Ivan Perisic's cross early in the...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Portsmouth: FA Cup Third Round Match Thread and How to Watch
Another year, another campaign for silverware begins in the FA Cup. Tottenham Hotspur enter the competition in their usual spot of the third round, hosting League One side Portsmouth. The third-tier club are about as bang-average as it gets, sitting in twelfth place and have a +2 goal differential. Spurs...
BBC
Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Toffees in 'bad place' but show fight for Frank Lampard - Coady
Everton defender Conor Coady says they are in "a bad place" but that they showed they are fighting for manager Frank Lampard despite defeat at Manchester United in the FA Cup. Lampard and Everton went into the game under severe pressure after a 4-1 thrashing by Brighton on Tuesday left them in the Premier League drop zone.
BBC
David Gold: West Ham joint-chairman was 'desperate' for club to do well, says David Moyes
West Ham manager David Moyes described David Gold as "a good man and a sensible man", who will be missed around the London Stadium. Gold's death after a short illness at the age of 86 was confirmed by the Hammers in the hours leading up to their 2-2 draw at Leeds United.
BBC
Half-time switch proved key for City
Anything other than a win wouldn't have defined the title race, but a win gives City a real boost heading into a six-week spell that sees them compete in three domestic competitions - and includes Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham twice in the league. First half, I think Chelsea edged...
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Picking our favourite Sunderland FA Cup third round moments!
Our 2013 FA Cup third round replay against Bolton Wanderers might seem like an odd choice for my favourite tie at this stage of the competition. A Marvin Sordell double at the Stadium of Light sent us out after we’d been very lucky to avoid a similar fate in the first leg. For the majority of the two games, our team didn’t look bothered about a cup run, as has often been the case during my fifteen or so years of watching the Lads regularly.
BBC
'The world is Bellingham's oyster and he will choose where he goes'
Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards says it may be wishful thinking from Real Madrid if they think they can sign Jude Bellingham ahead of Premier League sides. The Spanish champions are reportedly increasingly optimistic of their chances of beating Liverpool to Bellingham's signature. Edwards said: "We will wait and see on...
BBC
Kenny Jackett and Andy Hessenthaler: Gillingham roles for experienced pair
League Two strugglers Gillingham have appointed Kenny Jackett as director of football and ex-player and manager Andy Hessenthaler as head of recruitment. Jackett, 60, has managed Watford, Swansea, Millwall, Wolves, Rotherham, Portsmouth and Leyton Orient, whom he left in February last year. Hessenthaler, 57, quit his role as boss of...
Soccer-West Ham joint-chairman Gold dies at age 86
Jan 4 (Reuters) - West Ham United joint-chairman David Gold died at the age of 86 on Wednesday following a short illness, the Premier League club said. A life-long West Ham fan, Gold played for the club's boys team and youth side. He became joint-chairman in 2010.
BBC
'I wouldn’t be surprised if Liverpool let Firmino go'
Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards thinks Liverpool could sell Roberto Firmino in January after the striker was linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia. "Nobody goes to Saudi Arabia unless it’s for the money," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "Liverpool need to be careful with this, because they have...
BBC
Mateusz Klich: Midfielder set for Leeds exit after tearful goodbye
Mateusz Klich is set to leave Leeds and move to a Major League Soccer club in the USA after making a tearful goodbye at Elland Road on Wednesday. The midfielder has agreed with the Whites for his contract to be cancelled in order to facilitate the deal, with DC United the reported destination.
BBC
Dynel Simeu: Morecambe sign Southampton defender after Tranmere spell cut short
Southampton have recalled defender Dynel Simeu from Tranmere Rovers, to allow him to join Morecambe on loan until the end of the season. Simeu, who joined Saints from Chelsea in the summer of 2021, played 17 games for League Two Rovers during the first part of the campaign. The 20-year-old...
BBC
Steve Evans: Stevenage boss extends contract until June 2025
Stevenage manager Steve Evans has extended his contract with the automatic promotion-chasing League Two club until June 2025. When the 60-year-old Scot was appointed in mid-March, Stevenage had not won in nine games and sat 22nd in League Two, three points above the relegation zone. But they lost just two...
