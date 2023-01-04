Read full article on original website
Tour the 2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle! 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants looking for your stomachs and votes. If you've never participated in the Downtown Burger Battle, this is how it works:. Review the participating restaurants and their burgers. Make sure you...
2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Holiday Inn City Centre
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
Suicide Burger Coming To Sioux Falls?
Sioux Falls has it's own Downtown Burger Battle currently underway but a new player has decided to play their walk-on card. Anyone of the 30-plus local offerings is about to look like an hors d'oeuvre when this Goliath makes its debut Thursday. Burger King is sending a message to the...
Florida Man’s ‘Bucket List’ Trip Derailed by Sioux Falls Blizzard
'Bucket Lists' come in all shapes and sizes for so many different people but the concept is the same - do those things you've always wanted to do before you kick the bucket. A lot of the lists out there involve traveling to places you've only dreamed of, but for one South Florida man that dream became a bit of a nightmare.
Country Music Hall of Famers ‘Alabama’ Coming to Sioux Falls
There are numerous concerts and shows coming to the Sioux Empire this year. The list just keeps growing, and now there is another big country concert coming to Sioux Falls this summer. The South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation is proud to welcome...country supergroup Alabama to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on...
Macy’s to Close More Stores. Is Sioux Falls Location on the List?
These continue to be tough times for some of America's best-known retail brands. Axios is reporting that retail giant Macy's will start 2023 by closing four additional stores, on top of the nearly 50 locations that have been shut down since the end of 2019. But as it has several...
Put The Gross In Groceries (Phone Tap) – Brooke and Jeffrey on Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls
We’re calling a guy who is skeptical about his neighbors and letting him know their grocery delivery might have some clues to their strange behavior…. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00 AM until 10:00 AM.
How Long Do You Have to Shovel after a Major Snowfall in Sioux Falls?
No one is going to argue the fact that Mother Nature dumped on the Sioux Empire big time during our recent snow-maggeddon winter weather event. According to the NWS, officially Sioux Falls received around 14.5 inches of snow. The Dell Rapids area got in excess of 26.5 inches, and in my driveway, in western Sioux Falls, I measured 22 inches thanks to all the drifting.
Need a Laugh? 8th Annual Sno Jam Comedy Fest Coming to Sioux Falls
Let me guess, you could probably use a really good laugh after our recent run-in with snowmageddon. Well, if it's laughter you crave, it's laughter you're gonna get later this month when the "8th annual Sno Jam Comedy Fest" makes its return to Sioux Falls. This 2023 comedy festival is...
How One of Elvis Presley’s Favorite Guitars Found a Home in South Dakota
The National Music Museum in Vermillion, South Dakota has been home to one of Elvis Presley's favorite guitars since 2013. But how it got there - and why it gets to stay there - is an interesting story. The King of Rock n' Roll had several guitars and a home...
South Dakota Towns Set New Snowfall Records To Kickoff 2023
2023 started with a major Winter Storm dumping tons of snow all over southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Check out some of these impressive storm snowfall totals according to Dakota News Now:. Lake Andes: 27.0”. Armour: 26.5”. Crooks: 22.0”. Mitchell: 21.0”. Alexandria: 20.0”. Salem: 20.0”. Trent: 19.0”
Help This Sioux Falls Pet Store Find An Adorable Puppy
Sometimes people do the craziest stuff and it's truly unbelievable. But who in their right mind has the "brilliant" idea to steal a puppy from a local pet store? Apparently, someone did in the middle of the night. Mini-Critters Pet Store in Sioux Falls is asking for the public's help...
Alexis’ Intercontinental Chocolate Fiasco! – What’s On Your Mind? (January 4, 2023)
Brooke received a peculiar gift from her daughter, Jose's gift for his mom ruined Christmas, Chocolate almost made Alexis miss an international flight, and Jeffrey had his first dance with a romance novel. It's time to go around the room and share What's On Our Minds!. Brooke and Jeffrey, the...
Why Don’t Sioux Falls Police Tow Vehicles Before Plows Go Through
Why do Sioux Falls Police not have vehicles towed before sending the plows through the streets, so they are not plowed around? Here is why. Here is the answer from the Sioux Falls Police Department... "For each vehicle that is towed during a snow alert, it takes between 30-90 mins...
Sydni Schetnan Returns, Transfers to SDSU Volleyball
South Dakota State head volleyball coach Dan Georgalas has announced the addition of Sydni Schetnan to his roster for the upcoming season. Schetnan, a Sioux Falls native, transfers to SDSU from Louisville, where she was a member of the Cardinal volleyball team that advanced to the national championship game in 2022.
Former SDSU Star and NFL Legend Vinatieri is JACKED at Age 50
There are a lot of folks with New Year's Resolutions in the works. For former South Dakota State star and NFL legend Adam Vinatieri, he has already his a lot of his goals. The NFL's all-time leading scorer and sure-fire Hall of Fame candidate had a legendary career on and off the field.
