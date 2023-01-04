North Carolina's legislative session kicks off Wednesday, and the slate of issues on Republican leaders' agenda for the coming months could mean our state looks a lot different by this time next year. Hundreds of thousands of North Carolina's poor could receive government health care. Medical marijuana could be legalized for cancer patients and people with post traumatic stress disorder. Abortions could be banned after the first trimester, instead of after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Why it matters: The General Assembly's "long" session, which happens every two years in non-election years, is when they historically have taken up some of...

