Minnesota company rolls out fully electric fire truck
The fire truck of the future is made in Minnesota. Driving the news: Rosenbauer, an Austrian fire equipment manufacturer with a plant in Chisago County, has rolled out what it says is the first fully operational electric fire truck in the U.S. Why it matters: Electric engines cut down on...
Volunteers document Iowa's poor water quality
Biological sampling at 150 stream sites across Iowa last year found that roughly two-thirds had poor or fair water quality, according to results from a volunteer program coordinated through the Izaak Walton League. Why it matters: High levels of pollution can lead to harmful algae blooms, fish kills and human...
Military-funded project tests hybrid reefs as defense tool in Florida
University of Miami researchers are developing a new tool to fight coastal flooding: hybrid reefs that combine concrete and coral to weaken the force of ocean waves. Why it matters: Most of the world's coral reefs are dying off due to climate change. That threatens coastal communities, where reefs offer protection from flooding and erosion by breaking down waves, the Miami Herald reports.It also puts the military at risk, according to the U.S. Department of Defense, which is funding the UM research in the hopes that hybrid-reef technology could someday protect bases like Navy Air Station Key West.Catch up fast:...
Iowa grocers end bottle redemption as new bottle bill rules start
Iowa's new bottle bill rules took effect on Jan. 1 and changes are slowly rolling out in the state's can redemption industry. Driving the news: Lawmakers overhauled the state's collection process last year, which required stores to collect empty cans and bottles and return customer deposits on them. The new...
Colorado to stop busing migrants to NYC and Chicago after pushback from mayors
Colorado will stop sending buses of migrants to New York City and Chicago, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' office announced Saturday, after the mayors of the two cities criticized the continued arrival of migrants. Driving the news: In an open letter to Polis, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Chicago...
Colorado governor's inaugural address paints rosy outlook despite challenges ahead
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis set his vision for the next four years, saying he's committed to "real results over partisan ideology" in his inaugural address Tuesday.Why it matters: Polis' speech bolsters his cross-partisan image at a time when the Democrat is drawing national political attention.Driving the news: The governor outlined five main priorities for his second term, echoing ideas from his re-election campaign:Reduce housing costs by creating more housing that's consistent with limiting environmental impacts;Renewing a commitment to 100% renewable energy;Deliver on voter-approved expanded preschool;"Tackle crime head-on, yes, by holding criminals accountable" and through focusing on crime prevention;Address affordability by...
Rep. Katie Porter announces 2024 Senate bid
Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) announced Tuesday that she is running for Senate in 2024. Why it matters: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), 89, has not said if she’s running for re-election, but Porter will put significant pressure on California’s senior senator to decide. The big picture: Both of California's...
Florida could pay $1 million to defend itself in lawsuit over migrant flights
Florida may end up paying up to $1 million to defend itself in a class action lawsuit filed over its decision to fly nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts last September. Driving the news: The law firms Consovoy McCarthy and Campbell Conroy & O’Neil have...
No "Spare" copies of Harry's memoir at Twin Cities libraries
Libraries across the Twin Cities are seeing high demand for Prince Harry's shocking new memoir. What happened: More than 1,100 Hennepin County Library patrons had already joined the queue for one of 48 copies of the print edition as of 6:30am on release day. Roughly 730 listeners had requested a copy of the audiobook, which is shared among metro libraries. By midday, metro-wide reservations for the audiobook had ballooned to 1,044, per the library. The eBook, which is also shared across metro libraries, had 1,148 holds.The big picture: "Spare," which hit shelves Tuesday, climbed to the top spot on...
Five issues we're watching as the North Carolina General Assembly begins 2023 session
North Carolina's legislative session kicks off Wednesday, and the slate of issues on Republican leaders' agenda for the coming months could mean our state looks a lot different by this time next year. Hundreds of thousands of North Carolina's poor could receive government health care. Medical marijuana could be legalized for cancer patients and people with post traumatic stress disorder. Abortions could be banned after the first trimester, instead of after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Why it matters: The General Assembly's "long" session, which happens every two years in non-election years, is when they historically have taken up some of...
D.C.'s new MacArthur school takes shape
The city is getting its first new public high school in decades. It’s opening this fall at the former Georgetown Day School on MacArthur Boulevard. What’s happening: MacArthur High School is expected to eventually enroll 800 students, starting with 200 ninth graders and 50 tenth graders during the 2023-24 school year. Why it matters: Upper NW needs at least four new public schools to reduce overcrowding at Jackson-Reed High School. But there’s substantial NIMBY opposition in the Palisades neighborhood because of how much traffic MacArthur may bring. Details: Hardy and Deal middle schools will feed into MacArthur. Current ninth graders...
Gov. JB Pritzker signs Illinois assault weapons ban into law
Illinois lawmakers have banned the "sale, manufacturing or delivery" of military-style weapons — and will require current owners to register them. Why it matters: The legislation comes six months after a gunman used a legally purchased assault weapon to murder seven and injure dozens at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. Illinois became the ninth state to adopt a version of the ban when Gov. JB Pritzker signed it into law Tuesday.Between the lines: Votes for the measure split largely along party lines, with almost every Democrat voting for it and every Republican against — with a...
How to keep up with the Texas Legislature
With thousands of bills making their way through the Capitol, it can be tough to keep up. We’ve rounded up the best ways to keep track of your government. The big picture: Lawmakers meet every other year for 140 days. The only bill they have to pass, per the...
Bibb prevails on marijuana legislation
Mayor Justin Bibb has a new policy victory to celebrate. Driving the news: Gov. Mike DeWine has signed legislation to empower cities and county prosecutors to expunge low-level marijuana convictions. The legislation, an amendment to a sweeping criminal justice reform bill, was the result of lobbying efforts by Bibb and...
Minnesota Democrats push election law changes
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he'll sign election-related legislation that lands on his desk — with or without Republican support. Why it matters: Democrats have pledged to use their majorities at the Legislature to pass changes they say will expand voting access. What he's saying: Walz said Monday that...
In-N-Out Burger expanding into the Nashville area
Fast food chain In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee. The company announced plans to open locations and a corporate office here in a statement on Tuesday. Why it matters: For fast food lovers, In-N-Out is the holy grail. And Middle Tennessee will play a prominent role in the California-based chain's ongoing expansion efforts.
Texas lawmakers set 2023 legislative agenda
Get your suits pressed and your shoes polished — it's legislative time. Driving the news: Lawmakers from all points of Texas descend on Austin to make laws that shape our daily lives. What we're watching: Property tax cuts and school safety are major pieces of the agenda. Expect socially...
