Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
Inside Nova
Sharon Osbourne reveals name of new grandchild
Kelly Osbourne has named her baby boy Sydney. The 38-year-old reality star - who is the daughter of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, 74, and wife Sharon, 70 - welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Sid Wilson November last year and now her mother has revealed his moniker but also explained that she is determined to keep him out of the media glare.
50 Cent Announces '8 Mile' Television Show With Eminem
“It’s gonna be big... I think it should be there for his legacy because it’s important to me that they understand it," 50 Cent said.
Inside Nova
Anne Heche’s son announces launch of her posthumous book
Anne Heche’s son has announced the launch of her posthumous book. Homer Laffoon also thanked fans for their “overwhelming” support as he shared details of the ‘Call Me Anne’ tome, five months after his actress mum was taken off life support following her fireball car crash.
Inside Nova
Billie Eilish felt a lot of 'anger' towards her body as a teenager
Billie Eilish felt a lot of "anger" towards her body as a teenager. The 21-year-old pop star believed that her body was "gaslighting" her during her adolescent years but in more recent years has tried to accept things as they are. She said: "Going through my teenage years of hating...
Emma Corrin thought they were being 'attacked by bees' after taking 'really strong' painkillers while filming FX's 'Retreat'
Emma Corrin told British Vogue that they took painkillers after experiencing discomfort with their wisdom teeth on set.
Inside Nova
Louis Tomlinson splits from Eleanor Calder
Louis Tomlinson has split from his on/off girlfriend Eleanor Calder. The 31-year-old singer and influencer Eleanor reportedly called time on their relationship before Christmas as Louis' touring took a toll. A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It put pressure on their relationship, Louis being away for so long.
Inside Nova
'I deserve everything bad coming my way': Cheating scandals that rocked the showbiz world
After pop star Ellie Goulding recently denied ever cheating on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan in 2013, here's a look at some of the most sordid cheating scandals that rocked the showbiz world. The 36-year-old singer was thought to have been in a relationship with fellow pop star Ed, 31,...
Celine Dion Fans Stormed Rolling Stone's Office After She Was Omitted From Its Greatest Singers List And The Tweets About It Have Me Rolling
No tea, no shade, but this feels like one giant conspiracy because there's no way.
Inside Nova
Tom Parker’s widow devoured by ‘guilt’ over not being able to ‘save’ The Wanted singer
Tom Parker’s widow is devoured by “guilt” over not being able to “save” the late singer. Grief-torn Kelsey Parker, 32, made the admission on the final episode of her ‘Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom’ show, following Tom’s death in March last year aged 33 after he lost his brain cancer fight.
Comments / 0