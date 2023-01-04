ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inside Nova

Sharon Osbourne reveals name of new grandchild

Kelly Osbourne has named her baby boy Sydney. The 38-year-old reality star - who is the daughter of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, 74, and wife Sharon, 70 - welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Sid Wilson November last year and now her mother has revealed his moniker but also explained that she is determined to keep him out of the media glare.
Inside Nova

Anne Heche’s son announces launch of her posthumous book

Anne Heche’s son has announced the launch of her posthumous book. Homer Laffoon also thanked fans for their “overwhelming” support as he shared details of the ‘Call Me Anne’ tome, five months after his actress mum was taken off life support following her fireball car crash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside Nova

Billie Eilish felt a lot of 'anger' towards her body as a teenager

Billie Eilish felt a lot of "anger" towards her body as a teenager. The 21-year-old pop star believed that her body was "gaslighting" her during her adolescent years but in more recent years has tried to accept things as they are. She said: "Going through my teenage years of hating...
Inside Nova

Louis Tomlinson splits from Eleanor Calder

Louis Tomlinson has split from his on/off girlfriend Eleanor Calder. The 31-year-old singer and influencer Eleanor reportedly called time on their relationship before Christmas as Louis' touring took a toll. A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It put pressure on their relationship, Louis being away for so long.

