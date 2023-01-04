Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Jimmy Garoppolo To Patriots? Jason McIntyre Makes Bold NFL Prediction
Mac Jones’ second-year regression with the Patriots leaves open the door for continued quarterback debate in New England. And you know what that means? The Jimmy Garoppolo speculation almost certainly will pick back up this NFL offseason, assuming the veteran QB leaves the San Francisco 49ers. Colin Cowherd and...
Two Patriots Legends Fall Short In 2023 Hall Of Fame Vote
Rodney Harrison and Vince Wilfork won’t be receiving busts in Canton this year. The two New England Patriots Hall of Famers were not among the 15 modern-era finalists for the 2023 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which was announced Wednesday. Harrison and Wilfork both reached the...
Bills, Teammate Share Great News On Damar Hamlin’s Recovery
The most encouraging Damar Hamlin update yet came courtesy of a fellow Buffalo Bills defensive back. Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam tweeted Thursday morning that Hamlin was “doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement” as he recovered from the cardiac arrest he suffered during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Chiefs WR Skyy Moore Ruled OUT for Week 18 vs. Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (hand) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, per ESPN’s Adam Teicher. It was an underwhelming rookie regular season for Skyy Moore. The second-round pick is currently sixth on the team’s depth chart, and it feels like there is no guarantee he is on the roster on opening day in 2023. The Chiefs can clinch the top seed in the AFC with a victory against the Raiders on Saturday, which would give Moore an extra week to get right ahead of their postseason push.
NFL Writer Offers This Team As Possible Bill O’Brien Destination
Bill O’Brien is rumored to return to the NFL, and his connections might lead him to this team. The Patriots the favorite in the rumor mill, and despite the Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator saying he has not spoken to anyone in the organization since April, a New England reunion appears likely.
Celtics Reportedly Trade Veteran Big Man, Cash To Spurs
The Celtics reportedly parted ways with a veteran big man Thursday. Boston traded Noah Vonleh and cash considerations to the Spurs, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. San Antonio will waive Gorgui Dieng before doing the same with Vonleh, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Athletic’s John Hollinger...
Sean Payton Addresses Rumors Of Coaching Tom Brady-Led Team
The NFL regular season comes to a close this Sunday, and the rumor mill will continue to heat up. Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady are the biggest names that have been floated in rumors over the past month. The New York Jets have been linked to the big-name quarterbacks, and Josh McDaniels’ link to the former Patriots quarterbacks has the Las Vegas Raiders in the mix to potentially land one of them. Even New England has been rumored and speculated upon to bring Garoppolo or Brady back.
Bengals’ Tee Higgins ‘In Good Place’ After Collison With Damar Hamlin
While many NFL teams focused their energy on injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin this week, there was also support for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins had been part of a seemingly normal football collision with Hamlin that became incredibly serious when the 24-year-old fell to the turf. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field and needed immediate CPR performed on him to restore his heartbeat.
Did Zac Taylor Feel Pressure To Resume Game After Damar Hamlin Situation?
There’s been conflicting reports and opinions ever since Monday night’s Week 17 game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, rooted in the idea the NFL prolonged its decision to suspend the game despite seeing the severity of the injury to Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, following a collision...
Saints TE Juwan Johnson Limited in Practice on Thursday
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (quad) was limited in team practice on Thursday, per Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. Johnson was missing from practice on Wednesday, so seeing him limited today is a promising sign for his potential availability on Sunday. There’s a possibility that Johnson is the team’s starting tight end next season after having a productive 2022. He’s been a vital red zone target within the offense, catching seven touchdown passes so far this season, good for third-most among tight ends in the NFL.
Patriots Captains Laud Bill Belichick’s Leadership In Tough Week
It’s been a much different game week than normal for the New England Patriots given the significant circumstances regarding the improved health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. And as the Patriots and the rest of the league try to process Hamlin needing to be resuscitated after suffering cardiac...
NFL Week 18 Picks: Can Dolphins Save Season? Who Wins AFC South Title?
The final week of the NFL season is always a bit strange, and it’s safe to say we’ve never seen anything like Week 18 of the 2022 campaign. There are a few playoff situations that will be settled in the final week of the season, but the conversation rolling into this week has obviously centered around Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
Joe Flacco will Start for the New York Jets on Sunday
Joe Flacco will start for the New York Jets on Sunday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. This comes as a bit of a surprise. The Jets’ collapse over the second half of the season has seen them eliminated from playoff contention. The team states they haven’t given up on Zach Wilson at quarterback but starting Flacco here may say otherwise.
Quick takeaways from Florida's first SEC win vs Georgia Bulldogs
Maybe it took an appearance by Mike White in the O’Dome to get the Gators back in sync. And to get it to sound like it used to. In front of a raucous crowd, the Gators fell behind early but were efficient late to get Florida coach Todd Golden his first SEC win of the season, 82-75, against the Georgia Bulldogs.
NFL to Demonstrate Support for Damar Hamlin in Week 18
The NFL will demonstrate league-wide support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Week 18. Teams have been given a public address announcement to read before the National Anthem at each game to show support for Hamlin, the first responders from Monday night, and his medical caregivers. According to the NFL, it will read as follows:
Alabama MBB dominates Kentucky at home, winning 78-52
Alabama men’s basketball has looked strong so far in the 2022-2023 season. With wins over two top-ranked teams, winning has become for the Crimson Tide. However, the team still looks to make its presence known with statement wins. Nate Oats’ team did that today in the 78-52 win over...
Patriots Mailbag: Will These Big-Name Free Agents Be Back In 2023?
As the New England Patriots prepare for what should be an incredibly emotional game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, let’s empty out this week’s mailbag. With McCourty hinting at retirement last week, who are some realistic options we could see replace him through FA/trade/draft? We don’t seem to have any other true FS on the roster.
Bettor Makes Crazy, Longshot Super Bowl Wager On Patriots
The playoff picture is starting to take shape, and the field will be set after Week 18, but that hasn’t stopped people from placing big bets. That’s what a person reportedly did at DraftKings Sportsbook, where they bet $4,800 on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl at 150-1 odds, according to Ben Fawkes of VSiN. The bet would win $720,000.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Limited in Practice Thursday
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) was limited in team practice on Thursday, per the team’s Twitter. It seems like Hurts will be good to go to make his long-awaited return in the regular-season finale. The Eagles may be quick to pull him out of the matchup if it gets ugly early, as the Giants may rest starters with little to play for, having already clinched a playoff spot. The Eagles either need a victory on Sunday or a Cowboys loss to the Commanders to lock up the number one seed in the NFC.
