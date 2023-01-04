STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Well, it may be a balmy January in 2023, but in 1996? Not so much. While climate change is boosting the temps presently, 27 years ago New Yorkers were inundated with a 20-inch snowfall that caused eight-foot drifts and 50 miles-per-hour winds, as per NYCdata. The blizzard hit NYC on the morning of Jan. 7, 1996 and lasted for 37 hours, dropping on average 2 inches of snow per hour. Forget trying to get bread, eggs and milk—or even trying to get to the store to pick them up. Residents were instructed to stay tucked away in their homes, with schools shuttered and work paused for many. Only workers serving the police department, fire department and hospitals were given the thumbs-up to report to work. Peruse through some of the best photos of Staten Island from the blizzard.

