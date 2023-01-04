Read full article on original website
newyorkupstate.com
Mega Millions drawing: Two NY tickets win $1M, jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion
There was no Mega Millions winner for the $940 million jackpot on Friday, but two lucky lottery tickets worth $1 million were sold in New York. The winning Mega Millions numbers in the Jan. 6, 2023, drawing were 3-20-46-59-63; Mega Ball: 13; Megaplier: 3X. No tickets matched all six numbers,...
When is the next Mega Millions drawing? Jackpot sits at $940 million
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Mega Millions jackpot might need to change its name to Mega Billions if a winner isn’t declared after the next drawing. The pot expanded to $940 million, up from the previous drawing of $785 million on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The last drawing’s numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44, with a gold Mega Ball 18.
$2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — Check your Powerball tickets this morning! One person who bought a lucky ticket in Connecticut won $2 million from Powerball. The ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms, 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing jackpot winning numbers were 12-32-56-67-68-26. Powerball reported no jackpot winners.
WINNER: Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $10K
There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, Dec. 30, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball to win a $10,000 prize. That ticket was purchased at Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt in Passaic County. The Mega Millions jackpot now rolls...
Winning Take 5 tickets sold in Valley Stream and Oakland Gardens
VALLEY STREAM, NY – Two winning lottery tickets were sold for Monday’s Take 5 evening drawing, each worth $17,849.50. The tickets were sold at Bargain Beverage on Franklin Avenue in Valley Stream and Bayside Smoke Shop in Oakland Gardens. According to the New York Lottery, “TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.” Each day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., the Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. It The post Winning Take 5 tickets sold in Valley Stream and Oakland Gardens appeared first on Shore News Network.
WINNER: $26K Lottery Ticket Sold In Sussex County
Winner! A Fast Play lottery ticket worth $26,281 was sold in Sussex County. The ticket was for the $5 Jersey Jackpot game and won 50 percent of the Progressive Jackpot for Friday, Dec. 30, officials said. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way...
Another Big Chain Store is Closing Another One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. In 2022, shoppers here in the Garden State saw one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores and restaurants ended their runs.
News 12
Las Vegas Sands eyes Nassau for new casino as applications open for downstate NY
Nassau County could become the home of a full-service casino and resort. The New York Gaming Facility Location Board voted on Tuesday to open up the application process for three downstate casinos. Voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2013 to allow the state to grant full-gaming licenses for up to...
Experts: Bird flu outbreak is driving up egg prices
NEW YORK -- If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've probably noticed egg prices are high.CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about why this is happening and when they predict we'll see a change.New Rochelle resident Donna Moses says she's cut back on buying eggs."I believe the eggs are too high, far too high," she said.Grocery store owner Jose Filipe says she's not alone; many customers at New Rochelle Farms have changed their spending habits."I've seen customers gravitate from buying organic eggs now to more conventional eggs, and specifically now, the half dozen. Prices have quadrupled in about...
NY officially solicits bids for full-fledged casino with license fee set at $500M
Casino operators plan to formally submit an application for full-fledged casino license with plans to build a casino in Coney Island if approved. Some operators have already set their sights on Coney Island for a full-fledged casino. [ more › ]
bkreader.com
NYC COVID Rates Top 30% in Spots as XBB Variant Rages; These Neighborhoods Are Seeing Worst Spread Now
COVID positivity rates in parts of New York City are now over 30%, as the most transmissible variant of the virus yet rages through the region, sparking international concern . The rolling seven-day positivity rate in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush section is up to 30.43%, according to the latest city data....
iheart.com
NYC Covid Rates Are Up, Especially In These Three Neighborhoods
Positive COVID cases are seeing an uptick in certain parts of New York City. The positivity rates in the city are over 30%. Where are we seeing the most positive cases? Brooklyn's East Flatbush is up 30.43% according to the latest from the city. Other parts of New York aren't as bad, but still Astoria is seeing positivity rates up to 27% and 22% in Hell's Kitchen. As of January 6th more than 1/3 of New York City neighborhoods have positivity rates above 20% and four out of five neighborhoods exceed 15%.
fox5ny.com
NYC weather: Snow, rain could impact Monday morning commute
NEW YORK - A storm is expected to cross into the New York City area Sunday night into Monday, with the chance of some rain and snow that could impact your morning commute. Expect the wet weather to arrive in the city sometime Sunday night, and leave the area just before the afternoon hours Monday.
NYC Blizzard of 1996: Remembering the jaw-dropping storm in photos
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Well, it may be a balmy January in 2023, but in 1996? Not so much. While climate change is boosting the temps presently, 27 years ago New Yorkers were inundated with a 20-inch snowfall that caused eight-foot drifts and 50 miles-per-hour winds, as per NYCdata. The blizzard hit NYC on the morning of Jan. 7, 1996 and lasted for 37 hours, dropping on average 2 inches of snow per hour. Forget trying to get bread, eggs and milk—or even trying to get to the store to pick them up. Residents were instructed to stay tucked away in their homes, with schools shuttered and work paused for many. Only workers serving the police department, fire department and hospitals were given the thumbs-up to report to work. Peruse through some of the best photos of Staten Island from the blizzard.
Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $20,000 each sold in Brooklyn, Long Island
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Year’s Eve was lucky for Take 5 lottery players in Brooklyn and Suffolk County. Two winning tickets worth $20,474 each were sold for Saturday’s drawing, lottery officials said. One was bought at Thriftway Church Ave Drug Corp., located at 1621 Church Avenue in Brooklyn. The other ticket was purchased at […]
Road Trip: The newly restored Fulton Fish Market in lower Manhattan
As fresh as the fish it serves up, the Fulton Fish Market in lower Manhattan opened its doors fully restored and transformed less than four months ago by Chef Jean-Georges.
NC man becomes first 2023 Powerball Millionaire in Times Square New Year’s drawing
Gary Krigbaum, of Spindale, won $1 million, becoming the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year.
The People (Bragg) vs. Dolan: The Manhattan District Attorney is on the case of the MSG bully
We are glad that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg reads the Daily News. That allowed him to see our Monday editorial calling for him to investigate if Jim Dolan, owner of Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theater, is in violation of state Civil Rights Law §40-b, entitled: “Wrongful refusal of admission to and ejection from places of public entertainment and ...
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 45 apartments in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 45 newly constructed apartments at 874 Fourth Ave. in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn $53,863 to $187,330 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,473 for a studio. There are 18 one-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to three...
Eater
Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings
Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
