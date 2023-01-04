Read full article on original website
The historic swinging bridge in Warsaw, Missouri was rebuilt in 1924 after a tornado destroyed itCJ CoombsWarsaw, MO
The historic John Siddle Williams house from the 1850s in Hermitage, Missouri is the Hickory County MuseumCJ CoombsHermitage, MO
Historic George Dimmitt Memorial Hospital in Humansville, Missouri built in 1929 was a gift to the communityCJ CoombsHumansville, MO
5 New Text Message Scams That Will Take Your Money
Scammers are trying harder than ever to take advantage of unwitting victims via text message scams. According to "The RoboKiller Report: 2022 Mid-Year Phone Scam Insights," more than 147 billion...
Urgent warning to Walmart customers about $500 gift card trick that’s stealing your money and data
WALMART customers have been issued an urgent warning about a $500 gift card trick attempting to steal their money and data. The text scam appears to promise shoppers the free cash to spend in-store by encouraging people to share their private details. Those who follow the link would then be...
BBB Says These are the Scams to Watch out for in 2023
Scammers are preparing to tap into your accounts, get your information, and steal your money and peace of mind. Better Business Bureau is providing a few tips to help consumers avoid scams in 2023. Weight loss Scams, Employment scams, Phishing Scams, and Puppy Scams are all common scams that can be avoided with vigilance.
The top Facebook Marketplace scams and how to avoid them
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Millions of users buy and sell goods on Facebook's e-commerce platform every month. It's free, simple to use, and an attractive option to get rid of unnecessary Christmas gifts and other items. While the overall shopping experience on Facebook Marketplace is seamless, you should be aware of growing scams on the platform.
Engadget
How to permanently delete all your Facebook and Meta-owned accounts
It’s never exactly easy to pull the plug on a social media account you’ve had for years. For many of us, our accounts are filled with years of photos, memories and memes that aren’t easy to part with ,even if we are ready to stop the daily scrolling habit. For Facebook, Instagram and other Meta-run services, deleting an account entirely isn’t necessarily straightforward, either.
3 big mistakes that can give scammers access to your bank accounts
Over $3 billion a year is estimated to be lost due to elder scams because they are typically financially secure, have good credit and are trusting.
Police warn public of counterfeit money being made
BRIDGEPORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Officers in Bridgeport are asking the public to be vigilant as counterfeit bills are being made and attempted to be passed on as real currency. Bridgeport police say to be sure to take notice of the bills you receive and ensure they are true bills and not counterfeit.
Four Walmart thieves caught using ‘switcheroo’ trick to swipe goods at self-checkout after CEO’s stealing warning
FOUR people have been charged with theft after being caught swiping goods at a Walmart store. It comes after the retailer's CEO Doug McMillon warned that stores may have to close and prices may rise amid "historically high" levels of shoplifting. The shoppers allegedly swiped the items using the wrong...
Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About Register
A Georgia couple is in hot water after they ended up with thousands of dollars in free merchandise. The suspects, Jaylen Griggs, and an unidentified woman recently visited a local Walmart in the city of Grovetown, in the Augusta metropolitan area. While inside the store they proceeded to grab thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in addition to $3,000 in redeemable gift cards.
Dollar General stores introduce new sticker that all shoppers should make note of to save cash
DOLLAR General Stores have reportedly been overcharging customers - and now shoppers have a new way to confirm they're paying the right amount. Officials have ordered stickers to be placed on registers at affected stores, telling customers to double check their receipts. At least 28 Dollar General stores have been...
Walmart announces January 18 deadline for new policy change – even though shoppers slammed update as ‘crazy’
A SINGLE-USE bag ban at big-box store Walmart has been given a deadline, leading to more prominent enforcement in the coming year. Despite a Walmart customer calling the move "crazy," one state has given customers until January 18 before the one-time-use bags get banned. Walmart's bag ban has already been...
Urgent Costco warning after shopper left thousands out of pocket – how to keep yourself safe
A 75-year-old woman is reportedly out of $10,000 after thieves stole her purse in a Costco parking lot. The woman is now advising customers to keep track of their wallets and to remain diligent in conversations with strangers- especially during the holiday season. The theft is an example of the...
Two men sold 120,000 fake oxycodone laced with fentanyl through dark web, encrypted messaging apps
Two men were indicted for allegedly using the dark web to sell more than 120,000 fake oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to thousands of customers across the country.
‘I had to get stitches’: The $4.50 Kmart household item injuring people
A mom has been left with a nasty injury after handling a common household item from Kmart. She took to a popular Facebook group to issue an urgent warning and was met with heaps of comments from people sharing their own similar horror stories. The shopper shared the post detailing how the $4.50 Everyday Hiball glasses smashed while she was washing them up, leaving her with a cut on her hand. ‘It took a while to stop the bleeding’ The original post said, “Be careful when buying these. They’re pretty and cheap but while washing them, one has popped and cut my hand! It took a while to stop...
What does 'Code White' in Walmart indicate?
Typically, announcements made through the intercom in Walmarts aren’t worrisome and are straightforward most of the time. But sometimes, the announcements are coded so that only Walmart employees understand the message.
Taking money that somebody accidentally left at the self-checkout is theft, according to the law
FindLaw confirms that taking money left behind at the self-checkout at the store is a criminal act of theft and that it doesn't matter if the owner of the money is present or not. A real-life example is that of a young woman being sought after by the police for taking money from a self-checkout and she was caught on the security camera.
Home Depot employees track down customer who dropped $700 cash meant for Christmas shopping
Staff at a Home Depot in Tennessee were recently able to locate a customer who had lost a large amount of cash that he reportedly planned on using to purchase Christmas gifts for his kids. Alissa Rocchi, an operations assistant and store manager at Home Depot in Bellevue, told Fox News Digital that she and her colleagues wanted to “do the right thing” after finding $700 in an envelope that had been dropped on the floor of aisle 22 last month. Adam Adkisson, an employee under Rocchi, was making rounds through his section at the store when he noticed a bank envelope sitting on the ground,...
Toddler hospitalized for weeks; mom warns of dangers with popular product
It led to 5 surgeries for little Kennedy Mitchell.
Kroger shoppers warned about receipt fraud targeting shopping method used by millions of Americans
KROGER in Ohio’s Montgomery County is under investigation as customers experience hundreds of dollars in fraudulent charges. On Saturday, December 17th, The Moraine Police Department (MPD) received a series of complaints from Kroger customers who made online grocery orders for delivery via the Kroger App or Instacart. Customers alleged...
Five banking and payment scams to watch out for in 2023
People are being warned to watch out for bank scams in 2023, whether they are being offered an online “bargain” or a “get rich quick” scheme.Jenny Ross, Which? Money editor, said: “Scammers are relentless when it comes to wanting our personal information and ultimately our money.“And while their tactics will no doubt continue to evolve, we think these scams are the main ones to watch out for.“Banks will never ask you for personal information, nor will they try to hurry you into making a decision. If this happens to you – whether by text, email or over the phone, step...
1070 KHMO-AM
Hannibal MO
