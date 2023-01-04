ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MO

Rutherford Source

BBB Says These are the Scams to Watch out for in 2023

Scammers are preparing to tap into your accounts, get your information, and steal your money and peace of mind. Better Business Bureau is providing a few tips to help consumers avoid scams in 2023. Weight loss Scams, Employment scams, Phishing Scams, and Puppy Scams are all common scams that can be avoided with vigilance.
Android Police

The top Facebook Marketplace scams and how to avoid them

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Millions of users buy and sell goods on Facebook's e-commerce platform every month. It's free, simple to use, and an attractive option to get rid of unnecessary Christmas gifts and other items. While the overall shopping experience on Facebook Marketplace is seamless, you should be aware of growing scams on the platform.
Engadget

How to permanently delete all your Facebook and Meta-owned accounts

It’s never exactly easy to pull the plug on a social media account you’ve had for years. For many of us, our accounts are filled with years of photos, memories and memes that aren’t easy to part with ,even if we are ready to stop the daily scrolling habit. For Facebook, Instagram and other Meta-run services, deleting an account entirely isn’t necessarily straightforward, either.
Lootpress

Police warn public of counterfeit money being made

BRIDGEPORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Officers in Bridgeport are asking the public to be vigilant as counterfeit bills are being made and attempted to be passed on as real currency. Bridgeport police say to be sure to take notice of the bills you receive and ensure they are true bills and not counterfeit.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Sharee B.

Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About Register

A Georgia couple is in hot water after they ended up with thousands of dollars in free merchandise. The suspects, Jaylen Griggs, and an unidentified woman recently visited a local Walmart in the city of Grovetown, in the Augusta metropolitan area. While inside the store they proceeded to grab thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in addition to $3,000 in redeemable gift cards.
GROVETOWN, GA
New York Post

‘I had to get stitches’: The $4.50 Kmart household item injuring people

A mom has been left with a nasty injury after handling a common household item from Kmart.  She took to a popular Facebook group to issue an urgent warning and was met with heaps of comments from people sharing their own similar horror stories.  The shopper shared the post detailing how the $4.50 Everyday Hiball glasses smashed while she was washing them up, leaving her with a cut on her hand.  ‘It took a while to stop the bleeding’ The original post said, “Be careful when buying these. They’re pretty and cheap but while washing them, one has popped and cut my hand! It took a while to stop...
Maya Devi

What does 'Code White' in Walmart indicate?

Typically, announcements made through the intercom in Walmarts aren’t worrisome and are straightforward most of the time. But sometimes, the announcements are coded so that only Walmart employees understand the message.
New York Post

Home Depot employees track down customer who dropped $700 cash meant for Christmas shopping

Staff at a Home Depot in Tennessee were recently able to locate a customer who had lost a large amount of cash that he reportedly planned on using to purchase Christmas gifts for his kids. Alissa Rocchi, an operations assistant and store manager at Home Depot in Bellevue, told Fox News Digital that she and her colleagues wanted to “do the right thing” after finding $700 in an envelope that had been dropped on the floor of aisle 22 last month. Adam Adkisson, an employee under Rocchi, was making rounds through his section at the store when he noticed a bank envelope sitting on the ground,...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Five banking and payment scams to watch out for in 2023

People are being warned to watch out for bank scams in 2023, whether they are being offered an online “bargain” or a “get rich quick” scheme.Jenny Ross, Which? Money editor, said: “Scammers are relentless when it comes to wanting our personal information and ultimately our money.“And while their tactics will no doubt continue to evolve, we think these scams are the main ones to watch out for.“Banks will never ask you for personal information, nor will they try to hurry you into making a decision. If this happens to you – whether by text, email or over the phone, step...
Hannibal MO
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri.

