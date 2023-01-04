Read full article on original website
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball history unpacked, January 6
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Top of the Rotation Starter
We have all been talking about the Cubs pitching staff and how good it is, but needing a true #1. Ladies and gentleman, I give you Trevor Bauer, who the Dodgers just released. Whatever his crime was, he has paid his price and deserves a second chance. I don't believe someone needs to pay for anything, short of murder, with the rest of their life. He deserves a chance to show he has changed, and he sure would give the Cubs an unbelievably good rotation.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
It’s time to get Nico Hoerner signed to a contract extension
While the Cubs still are seeking some offseason improvements, including bullpen help, I couldn’t help wondering why Jed Hoyer & Co. haven’t signed Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner to a contract extension. This is especially true after the Boston Red Sox bought out the upcoming free agency of Rafael...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: A new team in on Correa? It’s a mystery!
If you want baseball drama, look no further than the ongoing saga of Carlos Correa. Baseball’s favorite villain when he was with the Astros, Correa then signed a free agent deal with the Twins. After only one season, he decided to exercise his opt-out option and head for free agency yet again. And what a roller coaster that has been.
Former Red Sox All-Star Pitcher Dead At 74
On Friday afternoon the Major League Baseball World received some sad news when a former player passed away. Bill Campbell, who pitched 15 seasons in the MLB, passed away this week after a battle with cancer. He was 74 years old. "Bill Campbell, whose 15-year MLB career included making the...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ working for the weekend
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. I’m a longtime WXRT (@93XRT) listener. Frank E (with...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: Tommie Agee edition
Tommy Agee #20 of the New York Mets slides into third base against the Chicago Cubs during an Major League Baseball game circa 1969 at Shea Stadium in the Queens borough of New York City. Yes, that’s Agee, and yes, that’s Shea, and yes, it’s against the Cubs, and yes,...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
BCB After Dark: Welcoming Eric Hosmer
Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the hippest hangout for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Settle in for a spell. You probably don’t have anything better to do tonight than listen to music and talk movies and baseball. It’s cold outside but it’s warm in here. There’s no cover charge. We still have one or two good tables left. Let us know if you need anything. Bring your own beverage.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ best paw forward
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. The Cubs have a new lefthanded bat. How they...
Sixers look to bounce back against Pistons
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers stated the obvious after his team’s loss on Friday: His team is much better when
ESPN report says Bengals front office is 'livid' with coin-toss stipulation
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor already made his displeasure with the NFL known after the adjusted AFC playoff seeding rules and coin-toss stipulation. ESPN’s Adam Schefter followed up the day after with a written report detailing the entire Bengals organization is “livid” with the situation:. “While...
