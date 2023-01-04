We have all been talking about the Cubs pitching staff and how good it is, but needing a true #1. Ladies and gentleman, I give you Trevor Bauer, who the Dodgers just released. Whatever his crime was, he has paid his price and deserves a second chance. I don't believe someone needs to pay for anything, short of murder, with the rest of their life. He deserves a chance to show he has changed, and he sure would give the Cubs an unbelievably good rotation.

18 HOURS AGO