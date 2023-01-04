Read full article on original website
Related
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
50 Cent Announces '8 Mile' Television Show With Eminem
“It’s gonna be big... I think it should be there for his legacy because it’s important to me that they understand it," 50 Cent said.
‘80 for Brady’ Review: Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno and Field Outmaneuver Screenplay Fumbles in a Crowd-Pleasing Sports Comedy
If 80 for Brady lures the 55-plus cohort from its living-room flat-screens to the multiplex, it won’t be for the bromides on friendship. Those are delivered with an almost shocking literalness, but sparingly at least. This movie’s dazzle is all about the chemistry of its powerhouse quartet and the potential for comic sparks, and on that front, the starry huddle of Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field delivers. They play longtime friends who have found a late-in-life love for football — specifically, the Patriots led by Tom Brady — and, in 2017, make the trek from Massachusetts to...
Comments / 0