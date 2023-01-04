ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Transforms Old Glass Candle Jars Into Gorgeous Planters

By Amanda Hoyer
 3 days ago

The glass planters really take houseplants to a new level.

The DIY trend of turning old candle jars into planters has been around for a while now, but it's still one that we love. It's an easy way to make something useful out of something otherwise headed for the garbage , and it takes very little time to do once you have the materials on hand.

Like most people, you probably have a ton of glass jars from all the food and snacks you’ve purchased over the years. If not, maybe it’s time to start saving them up for yourself! Glass jars are a great way to store food and other items in your pantry or kitchen cabinets. They can be used for storing dry goods like rice, grains, or flour; they can even be used to store spices!

Folks were grateful for this woman's idea and the detailed step-by-step she provided.

"Ooh thank you for showing all this!! So much better than trying to scrape them out lol" @ Klaudia

Others were surprised at its simplicity.

"My hubby drilled holes in big ceramic mugs. I didn’t know I could do it for glass, too." @ Mari Mendez

You can easily turn old candle jars into planters with just a little effort. Depending on what you want to grow, you can use this technique to create various planters. If you want to get creative and make your one-of-a-kind planters, there are many ways you can decorate them!

Do you have old candle jars that are just sitting around? Don’t let them go to waste! There are so many fun things you can do with them. If you want to make your own planters from old glass jars, there are plenty of tutorials online.

Guest
2d ago

If you put some small stones or pebbles or marbles in the bottom then the dirt you will not have to drill a hole

