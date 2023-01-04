ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-AC Milan win 2-1 at Salernitana as Serie A returns

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S2XSj_0k34Aqs600

SALERNO, Italy, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Sandro Tonali scored a goal and set up another to guide AC Milan to a 2-1 victory at Salernitana on Wednesday as Serie A returned after a seven-week break for the World Cup and the festive season.

Rafael Leao and Tonali struck in the first half as second-placed Milan moved to 36 points, five behind league leaders Napoli who play away to Inter Milan later.

Forward Leao gave Milan a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute when he picked up a clever pass from midfielder Tonali and went around goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa for a brilliant finish.

Striker Olivier Giroud then sent his header wide but it did not prove to be a huge miss for the visitors as Tonali doubled their lead within five minutes with a long-range strike into the bottom corner after his first attempt was blocked.

Brahim Diaz, who twice came close in the first half, finally found the net around the hour-mark following a set piece but the goal was disallowed because he was offside. Milan could have added more goals but they missed chances, including from Giroud.

Salernitana substitute Federico Bonazzoli got a consolation goal for the hosts in the 83rd minute after he connected with a cross at the back post and beat goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ings goal for Villa salvages 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Danny Ings came on as a substitute and scored late to help Aston Villa salvage a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Wednesday. The veteran forward split two defenders and ran onto a ball over the top from Tyrone Mings before...
SB Nation

An Open Letter to Farhad Moshiri, from the Everton supporters

As the Everton lurches headlong into another relegation battle just months after a summer when the club’s majority shareowner Farhad Moshiri released a statement virtually promising change and that the Grand Old Team wouldn’t be put in this position again, here we are. A majority of supporters groups...
NME

‘FIFA 23’ downgrades Cristiano Ronaldo following Saudi Arabia move

Cristiano Ronaldo has had his stats downgraded in FIFA 23 following a disastrous few months on the pitch. As well as an explosive interview with Piers Morgan that saw him leave Manchester United “under mutual agreement” in November, Ronaldo had a shocker at the recent 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. His team Portugal was defeated in the Quarterfinals of the competition by Morocco.
BBC

Kevin Long: Birmingham City sign Burnley defender on short-term deal

Birmingham City have made their first signing of the January transfer window by bringing in defender Kevin Long on a short-term deal from another Championship side, leaders Burnley. Long, 32, who had six months left on his deal at Turf Moor, has opted to join Blues for the rest of...
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: Picking our favourite Sunderland FA Cup third round moments!

Our 2013 FA Cup third round replay against Bolton Wanderers might seem like an odd choice for my favourite tie at this stage of the competition. A Marvin Sordell double at the Stadium of Light sent us out after we’d been very lucky to avoid a similar fate in the first leg. For the majority of the two games, our team didn’t look bothered about a cup run, as has often been the case during my fifteen or so years of watching the Lads regularly.
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Portsmouth: FA Cup Third Round Match Thread and How to Watch

Another year, another campaign for silverware begins in the FA Cup. Tottenham Hotspur enter the competition in their usual spot of the third round, hosting League One side Portsmouth. The third-tier club are about as bang-average as it gets, sitting in twelfth place and have a +2 goal differential. Spurs...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Man City visits Chelsea; Betis enters Copa del Rey

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Manchester City can reduce the gap to Premier League leader Arsenal to five points by beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Arsenal was held to a draw by Newcastle on Tuesday yet City manager Pep Guardiola was still impressed by what he saw from Mikel Arteta’s team and feels City has little margin for error over the remainder of the campaign. “They (Arsenal) are going to do 100 or more points the way they have gone so far,” Guardiola said. “If they continue this way, we will not catch them. We have to be almost perfect, I would say, from here to the end of the season and hope they drop a little bit in their performance.” Chelsea has won just one of its last seven Premier League games. It is the first of two back-to-back encounters between City and Chelsea. Chelsea visits Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup on Sunday.
BBC

'You have to be prepared' and 'good is not good enough'

Erik ten Hag says the need to add further experience to his goalkeeping ranks has spurred a loan move for Crystal Palace's Jack Butland. United have lost on-loan keeper Martin Dubravka after his parent club Newcastle United cut his deal at Old Trafford short. They are closing in on finalising...
Reuters

Soccer-Arsenal sign Netherlands midfielder Pelova

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Arsenal have signed Dutch international midfielder Victoria Pelova from Ajax Amsterdam, the Women's Super League side said on Friday. The 23-year-old arrives in North London having made 66 appearances for Ajax, scoring 11 goals since joining in 2019 from ADO Den Haag.
BBC

Alistair Johnston calls for consistency after Celtic denied Old Firm penalty

Celtic debutant Alistair Johnston admits he was surprised his side did not get a penalty during Monday's 2-2 derby draw with Rangers at Ibrox. Connor Goldson appeared to block Carl Starfelt's rising shot with two hands raised to his face. But referee John Beaton played on and video assistant referee...
Reuters

Reuters

677K+
Followers
371K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy