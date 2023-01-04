ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Comeback

Former Ohio State star quarterback could go to prison

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback great Art Schlichter has spent the vast majority of the last few decades in prison due to financial fraud and theft stemming from a severe gambling addiction, and it looks like he could be headed back to a prison cell again this week. Back in October, Art Schlichter was charged Read more... The post Former Ohio State star quarterback could go to prison appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
TheDailyBeast

Ex-NFL Star Peyton Hillis in ICU After Saving His Kids From Drowning

Peyton Hillis, a former star NFL running back, was hospitalized Thursday in critical condition after saving his children from drowning in Florida, according to TMZ. The 36-year-old’s condition was first reported by KNWA FOX24, with a journalist reporting that Hillis was transported by helicopter to the hospital. He remains unconscious in an intensive care unit as of Thursday night. The journalist, Alyssa Orange, shared Facebook posts from a man identified as Hillis’ uncle, who said that his nephew was improving but still experiencing issues with his kidneys and his lungs, the exact nature of which was unclear. The uncle also...
PENSACOLA, FL
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger apologizes to Kenny Pickett: 'Severely underestimated' Steelers rookie QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the draft, and other than being called the most NFL-ready quarterback in a questionable draft class for signal-callers, he did not earn raving reviews from draft experts. He was considered to be comparable to Mac Jones from the New England Patriots: a high-floor, low-ceiling player.
PITTSBURGH, PA
