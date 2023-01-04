Peyton Hillis, a former star NFL running back, was hospitalized Thursday in critical condition after saving his children from drowning in Florida, according to TMZ. The 36-year-old’s condition was first reported by KNWA FOX24, with a journalist reporting that Hillis was transported by helicopter to the hospital. He remains unconscious in an intensive care unit as of Thursday night. The journalist, Alyssa Orange, shared Facebook posts from a man identified as Hillis’ uncle, who said that his nephew was improving but still experiencing issues with his kidneys and his lungs, the exact nature of which was unclear. The uncle also...

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO