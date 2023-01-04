Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Related
NFL legend Michael Irvin on Damar Hamlin: 'You may lose a limb, but you never thought you would lose a life'
NFL great Michael Irvin talked about the Damar Hamlin medical emergency on Tuesday in a radio interview and offered his own perspective on the ordeal.
Bengals' Tee Higgins' family slams suggestion wide receiver was at fault for Damar Hamlin situation
The family of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins slammed any notion that their son was to blame for what happened to Damar Hamlin.
Deion Sanders' son, quarterback Shedeur, announces transfer to Colorado
Deion Sanders' son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, has announced his transfer to the University of Colorado, joining his father after playing at Jackson State.
Chilling video of Damar Hamlin talking about Bills teammate Dane Jackson surfaces
A video of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin talking about his teammate Dane Jackson went viral on Monday night after his scary ordeal.
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Damar Hamlin 'didn't expect' Tee Higgins to 'launch his body' into him, ESPN's Bart Scott says
ESPN NFL analyst Bart Scott believes Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin wasn't expecting the Bengals' Tee Higgins to "launch" himself into his body before his collapse.
Catherine Zeta-Jones feared she gave husband Michael Douglas 'a heart attack' after surprising him
Catherine Zeta-Jones feared she gave husband Michael Douglas a "heart attack" when the "Wednesday" actress and her children surprised him in France for Thanksgiving.
Former Ohio State star quarterback could go to prison
Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback great Art Schlichter has spent the vast majority of the last few decades in prison due to financial fraud and theft stemming from a severe gambling addiction, and it looks like he could be headed back to a prison cell again this week. Back in October, Art Schlichter was charged Read more... The post Former Ohio State star quarterback could go to prison appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bob Barker's longtime girlfriend Nancy Burnet shares an update on 'The Price is Right' icon as he turns 99
"The Price is Right" icon Bob Barker turned 99 on Monday. Barker's longtime companion Nancy Burnet gave Fox News Digital an update on the former game show host and shared some of their favorite memories.
McCarthy claims Matt Gaetz told him he wouldn't care if speaker stalemate ends with Democrat leading the House
Kevin McCarthy claims Matt Gaetz told him he would not mind if Democrat Hakeem Jeffries were to win the speakership in a plurality vote due to the stalemate over McCarthy's bid.
Bryan Kohberger makes tasteless joke in Pennsylvania prison: report
Bryan Christopher Kohberger allegedly made a heartless joke to another inmate while behind bars at a Pennsylvania prison before his extradition to Idaho, according to a new report.
As Biden visits border, still no apology over false claims that Border Patrol agents whipped migrants
President Biden will visit the border on Sunday, but he has not yet apologized for accusing Border Patrol agents of whipping Haitian migrants in September 2021.
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stunning new Idaho murder detail shows killer appeared to want to 'get out of dodge'
Criminal profiler John Kelly joined "The Ingraham Angle" to analyze the Idaho college student murders and the suspect in the case, as well as newly released details.
Ex-NFL Star Peyton Hillis in ICU After Saving His Kids From Drowning
Peyton Hillis, a former star NFL running back, was hospitalized Thursday in critical condition after saving his children from drowning in Florida, according to TMZ. The 36-year-old’s condition was first reported by KNWA FOX24, with a journalist reporting that Hillis was transported by helicopter to the hospital. He remains unconscious in an intensive care unit as of Thursday night. The journalist, Alyssa Orange, shared Facebook posts from a man identified as Hillis’ uncle, who said that his nephew was improving but still experiencing issues with his kidneys and his lungs, the exact nature of which was unclear. The uncle also...
LAURA INGRAHAM: Now we see just how corrupt, how cut-throat and how devious Big Tech is
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Twitter's mission of sharing information and ideas without barriers was only a marketing campaign on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’
McCarthy is finally Speaker. But he's not weak like you think. Now he can deploy the 'crazy boss' strategy
Many observers have been upset by the chaos and endless voting for House Speaker this week. But it's actually the best thing that could have happened to Republicans in the House.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger apologizes to Kenny Pickett: 'Severely underestimated' Steelers rookie QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the draft, and other than being called the most NFL-ready quarterback in a questionable draft class for signal-callers, he did not earn raving reviews from draft experts. He was considered to be comparable to Mac Jones from the New England Patriots: a high-floor, low-ceiling player.
On this day in history, Dec. 21, 1945, Gen. Patton dies in Germany after he was paralyzed in auto crash
General George S. Patton was paralyzed in an auto accident in Germany on Dec. 9, 1945, and died in a Heidelberg hospital 12 days later. His death spared conspiracy theories.
Fox News
924K+
Followers
4K+
Post
714M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 35