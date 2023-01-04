Read full article on original website
Related
KTVU FOX 2
More treacherous rain is headed for the Bay Area, here is how it could effect you
OAKLAND calif., - The Bay Area is bracing for another round of strong wind rain, and possible flooding. Multiple storm systems are expected to make their way to the Bay starting Saturday. KTVU meteorologist, Rosemary Orozco, said the first round of wet weather will dry up by Sunday. According to...
KTVU FOX 2
Two strong storms are on their way to the Bay Area
Multiple rounds of storms are headed toward the Bay Area. The first storm will pick up on Saturday and taper off into Sunday. The second storm will pick up Sunday night and last until Tuesday. Rosemary Orozco breaks down when the heaviest rain and wind will hit.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area will see brief break in wet weather before more torrential rains
OAKLAND, Calif. - Residents weary of rain and waterlogged basements will get a brief reprieve in the wet weather on Friday – only to be met with more storms throughout the weekend and beyond. National Weather Service meteorologist Brooke Bingamon said the sun will break through on Friday, although...
Bay Area to expect 2 more atmospheric rivers in the coming days
Friday will be the calm before yet another series of storms, which are likely to cause more flooding, power outages and other damage. The first will start Saturday and the second will hit Monday.
Timeline: 'Parade of storms' lined up for Bay Area as bomb cyclone recovery continues
As recovery continues from several powerful storms, more rain is on the way and the two periods of highest concern through next Tuesday will be Late Saturday/Early Sunday and Monday morning.
How much rain did the SF Bay Area get in the bomb cyclone event?
A much-anticipated bomb cyclone delivered a potent mix of heavy rain and dangerous winds to the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday and Friday. How much rain did the region actually get?
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
KTVU FOX 2
More rain and flooding are likely in the Bay Area
The Bay Area is bracing for another round of strong wind and rain. Multiple storm systems are expected to make their way to the Bay starting Saturday.
More rain on the way: 3 storms set to slam the SF Bay Area
The wet, windy weather is far from over in California.
Exactly 41 years ago, the Bay Area was hit by another deadly storm
A total of 31 people were killed during the 1982 storm in the Bay Area, mostly by mudslides.
When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?
(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Is my tree at risk of falling? Use these tips as Northern California storm continues
Fallen trees are one of several fatal results Northern California’s winter rain storms have left behind. As California braces for more wind, rain and snow, The Bee consulted Scott Shaw, owner of Fair Oaks Arborist, a family-owned tree company, on what a tree at risk of falling looks like and preventive measures you can take right now to help your tree stay in place. The tricky part is fallen trees are typically unexpected and sudden.
Reservoirs prepared to hold more water as storm brings heavy rainfall to the Valley
As a powerful series of storms hit California, reservoirs across the Valley are ready for the heavy rainfall.
State water officials 'cautiously optimistic' that atmospheric river could improve drought conditions
Heavy rains pose threat to property, natural resources, human life. The Bay Area is under a flood watch as rains are expected to continue throughout Northern California on Wednesday and this weekend, just after a soggy end to 2022. State water officials at the California Department of Water Resources (DWR)...
KQED
Storms Pummel the Bay Area With More to Come
Storms caused by back-to-back atmospheric rivers pummeled the Bay Area this week;, prompting evacuation orders, heavy flooding on roads and in rivers, and bringing down power for 100 thousand PG&E customers Thursday. More atmospheric rivers are expected this weekend. Guest: Ezra David Romero, climate reporter for KQED.
'We're on watch everyday': RV park residents in the Delta brace for more storms
WALNUT GROVE, Calif. — New Hope Landing RV Park bared the brunt of Northern California's latest atmospheric river, resulting in flooding and residents to prepare for the next series of upcoming storms. At this Walnut Grove trailer park, Sheri Schermerhorn has her pick-up packed and is ready for the...
fox5sandiego.com
How ‘atmospheric river’ storm will impact San Diego
SAN DIEGO – A strong Pacific storm will wreak havoc on California communities, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dangerously high surf to the San Diego region. The atmospheric river, categorized by the sub-tropical moisture pull, gained intensity as it churned off the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to be a brutal storm for much of the state.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco's downtown sees wettest 10 days since 1871
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco is still cleaning up after two days of wind and rain. The National Weather Service says the downtown area has seen its wettest 10 days since 1871. The intersection of Sloat Boulevard and Junipero Serra is now open after being closed most of the day...
NBC Bay Area
Winter Storm Threatens to Bring ‘Bomb Cyclone' to California This Week. Here's What That Means
California’s governor issued an emergency proclamation Wednesday as much of the state braced for a winter storm that may trigger what meteorologists call a “bomb cyclone.”. Residents in the San Francisco Bay Area were being asked to leave their homes only if necessary as potentially life-threatening weather conditions...
Where is the California storm right now?
The effects of a bomb cyclone event are far from over for the Bay Area.
Comments / 0