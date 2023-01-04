CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Thomas More professor Christy Petroze, Ed.D., department chair of the University’s School of Education, joins the re-established Diocese of Covington School Board, being appointed by Bishop John C. Iffert. According to its official mission statement, the board seeks to promote Catholic education in a way that spreads the Catholic faith through acting “as a consultant to the bishop of Covington, the superintendent of Catholic schools, and the director of catechesis and evangelization” for educational programs of “Catholic schools and parish school of religion programs.” Re-establishing the Diocesan School Board was one of the first proposals presented to Bishop Iffert when he arrived at the Diocese of Covington in 2021.

CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO