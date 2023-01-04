Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung may kill one of its most popular Galaxy A-series phones next year
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's Galaxy A series bridges the gap in its portfolio between its extensive budget lineup and premium phones, offering some good mid-tier options. The Galaxy A53 remains an excellent choice that strikes a great balance, and can hold its own against the Pixel 6a. But if recent reports are to be believed, Samsung has decided to shake up its Galaxy A series, and will likely go without an upper mid-range Galaxy A7x model entirely in 2023.
The OnePlus 11 beats Samsung to the punch with an early launch in China
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If there's any company that loves to announce the same product a few times, it's OnePlus. Although we're about a month out from an India-based global launch event for the OnePlus 11, China is getting the early access treatment for the second year in a row. As we wait impatiently to get our chance to try out the company's latest phone, there's no need to rely on rumors and leaks from here on out. The OnePlus 11 is official, with the phone hitting store shelves in China next week.
Oppo comes for Google and Samsung with four years of major ColorOS update promise
Oppo has promised to provide major OS updates to its flagship phones for four years, starting with 2023 models.
pocketnow.com
Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola goes official at CES 2023
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. After weeks of leaks and teaser, the ThinkPhone has gone official at the CES 2023 event. As the name suggests, this smartphone has been made by Lenovo in collaboration with Motorola. Motorola says the ThinkPhone brings the same trusted quality and reliability present on every Lenovo Think-branded device. The smartphone is designed for business, comes with a powerful set of premium specs, and comes with a unique design that integrates seamlessly with a ThinkPad. Here's everything you need to know about the Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola.
Engadget
Qualcomm's Snapdragon Satellite will let Android phones text off the grid
Last year, Apple introduced Emergency SOS, which allows the iPhone 14 to connect to satellites to send emergency texts. Now, Qualcomm has unveiled its own satellite messaging features for Android phones. It’s called Snapdragon Satellite, and it will allow devices equipped with the company’s X70 modems to connect to satellites in order to send messages when no cellular signal is available.
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
The Samsung Galaxy S23's launch date has just leaked
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's 2023 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 lineup, has already leaked extensively. Renders have revealed the minor design changes the phones would introduce, with other leaks detailing their key specs. The rumor mill also suggests that the Korean giant plans to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in early February, with the phones seemingly going on sale by February 17. A new leak now suggests Samsung could hold an Unpacked event on February 1 to announce its next Galaxy S series.
Samsung announces Flex Hybrid laptop display that folds and slides
Samsung has announced the Flex Hybrid, an OLED laptop display that both folds and slides. The South Korean tech giant will be showing off some of its latest display technology at CES 2023 later this week, and one of those innovations will be a new kind of OLED display for laptops.
Samsung Galaxy A14 unveiled at CES 2023: a $200 phone with surprisingly good specs
For $199, the Galaxy A14 brings a 90Hz screen and expandable storage. But the Galaxy A Series phones arriving later this spring figure to impress, too.
Samsung's new microLED TVs are five million times faster than your gaming monitor
That's two nanoseconds response times, if you were wondering.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is first in line for the January security patch
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung makes some of the best Android phones you can buy today, and they all come with the promise of prompt software updates and security patches. Through 2022, the brand garnered appreciation from users for its timely Android 13-based One UI 5 release. In 2023, the company seems intent on keeping the streak going, starting with bumping the Galaxy Note 10 to the January 2023 security patch.
OnePlus's long-rumored tablet has reportedly entered private testing
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Android tablet market, including our selection of the best, has been dominated by a few stale options from PC hardware specialists like Lenovo and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab range. However, a new contender might soon challenge the status quo. As a brand (at least formerly) known for flagship-killer hardware on a budget, OnePlus could change the tablet game. We are now even more hopeful, as rumors suggest a OnePlus Pad is in private testing in India.
Android wants to support a promising open-source CPU architecture
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Mobile phones, including the best Android phones out there, are almost all running on Arm chip architecture—even Apple’s custom silicon is based on Arm reference designs. However, Arm has proven to be a less reliable partner in recent years, with its owner Softbank seriously considering selling it. Google is apparently seeing these risks as dire enough to invest into supporting a completely different chip technology, namely the open-source RISC-V architecture.
ADT will let you manage Google Nest products in its updated app
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With Matter finally a reality, the smart home market is really starting to evolve. The ADT+ app is set to receive a major overhaul in February, with new functionality promising to better integrate all of your devices. The home security company announced this update at CES 2023, and the biggest changes involve some surprisingly thorough integrations with Google Nest cameras and thermostats.
The best laptops of CES 2023 (so far)
CES 2023 is a smorgasbord of new and refreshed laptops from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Samsung and more. Here are the most exciting laptops we've seen from our time at the show.
Intel announces fast and efficient new computer chips
Leading computer processing manufacturer Intel announced a bevy of new chips it is adding to its fleet, including those for high-performance activities and lightweight processors that focus on efficiency.
ZDNet
Samsung just launched its cheapest 5G Galaxy phone yet
Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which costs just under $200, making it cheapest 5G smartphone in the Galaxy portfolio. Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Read now. Announced at CES 2023 and at a cost of $199.99, the Samsung Galaxy...
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: 49-inch QD OLED monitor with 240 Hz refresh rate
The latest Odyssey Neo G9 may caught the most attention with its cavernous display and high peak brightness, but Samsung has also introduced a second ultra-wide gaming monitor during CES 2023. As the image above demonstrates, that monitor is the Odyssey OLED G9, another 49-inch curved entry in the Odyssey series. While the Odyssey OLED G9 shares its panel size with the outgoing Odyssey Neo G9, it has a trick behind its ultra-wide exterior that even the new Odyssey Neo G9 lacks.
We may never see a OnePlus 11 Pro
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's only the first week of the year, but we're already seeing some eagerly awaited smartphone launches kick off. The OnePlus 11 debuted in the Chinese market this week, ahead of a global release set for February, but eagle-eyed readers might notice the lack of a "Pro" model. The company’s senior management took to social media to confirm that a OnePlus 11 Pro isn’t in the pipeline at the moment, which could help make up the minds of undecided shoppers.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0