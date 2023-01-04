Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If there's any company that loves to announce the same product a few times, it's OnePlus. Although we're about a month out from an India-based global launch event for the OnePlus 11, China is getting the early access treatment for the second year in a row. As we wait impatiently to get our chance to try out the company's latest phone, there's no need to rely on rumors and leaks from here on out. The OnePlus 11 is official, with the phone hitting store shelves in China next week.

3 DAYS AGO