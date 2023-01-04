ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY Rangers Game 40: Rangers at Montreal

After a strong win against Carolina, the Rangers have their typical trap game in Montreal. The Habs are terrible, and with this game sandwiched between two key divisional games, it’s got trap game written all over it. This is one the Rangers should win easily, but this is also one where taking the night off will lead to problems with Montreal’s top line.
Is it time to swap the NY Rangers defense pairs?

As the kids on the Rangers grow, the status quo needs to be revisited from time to time. Much focus has been on the forward lines, but it might be time to swap the NY Rangers defense pairs. The pairs have been largely untouched unless there’s an injury, especially in the top-four. But with K’Andre Miller emerging as a top pair defenseman and Jacob Trouba’s struggles, it might be time to give them a new look.
Blue Seat Bookie: 1.7.23 – Carolina, Buffalo, and Ottawa bets, plus today's DFS picks

Welcome to another edition of Blue Seat Bookie. Today is a solid NHL slate with a ton of value picks. I am not personally endorsing any of the massive underdog matchups like Detroit’s ML against Toronto, but plenty of value if you want to go that route. Here are the three though that I am personally looking at being the most promising of bringing good return on your betting investment:
NY Rangers recall Gustav Rydahl from Hartford

The NY Rangers have recalled forward Gustav Rydahl from the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack. The timing of the move is interesting. It was reported that Filip Chytil was sick during Tuesday’s win over Carolina, and it’s why he was benched in the third. The simplest answer is that Rydahl is being recalled as a spare body in case Chytil can’t go.
