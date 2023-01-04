Russia says cell phones led to deadly attack; Bills’ Hamlin remains in critical condition; McCarthy won’t back down | Hot off the Wire podcast

Frontline US Border Patrol agents are “beyond frustrated” with the chaotic situation at the southern frontier and say President Biden’s first visit to the region Sunday is too little, too late, according to a report. “We’re beyond frustrated that it’s taken him two years,” said National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd in an interview with Fox News Digital this week. “We’re beyond frustrated that he allowed this issue to get as bad as it is, He’s not coming to the border of his own accord. He would have done that a long, long time ago.” Morale is low among Border Patrol...

COLORADO STATE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO