ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Brother of missing person recently found dead, arrested Friday for shooting 2 family members

HOUSTON - The brother of a missing person, Delano Burkes, who was found dead in December 2022 has now been arrested and charged with shooting two family members. According to charging documents, Stephen Burkes was arrested Friday morning in West Houston and charged with murder and aggravated assault against a family member. The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Friday at a home near Eldridge Parkway and Westheimer Road.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

IH-610 North Loop Eastbound at Ella closed due to deadly crash

HOUSTON - Drivers are being urged to avoid the area of I-610 North Loop eastbound at Ella due to a deadly crash. According to Houston police, the crash occurred just after 6:45 p.m. Friday night. Details are limited, but officials said the crash involved a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler. This...
HOUSTON, TX
onscene.tv

Woman Possibly Shot During Road Rage Incident | Houston

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-4-23 | 12:54 a.m. HPD responded to a report of a possible road rage incident where shots were fired from a suspect vehicle. A Dodge Charger was attempting to flee from the shooting when they struck an innocent bystander in a white sedan. There was an adult female...
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Police ask for public’s help to find fatal shooting suspects

While many celebrated Christmas in late December, Sandy Casillas was out looking for a burial plot for her brother Luis, who was shot and killed outside a Northside mechanic shop the day before Christmas Eve. And she, along with the rest of her family and Houston authorities, are asking for...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston stabbing: Woman killed by 19-year-old suspect in SE Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 45-year-old woman in southeast Houston, officials said. Derrion Mitchell, 19, is charged with murder. SUGGESTED: Bumble kidnapping: Man accused of starving, beating woman in Harris Co. According to authorities, patrol officers responded...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Police chase ends in HOV lane on Eastex Freeway

HOUSTON — A woman was taken into custody Wednesday after authorities said she led police on a chase in northeast Houston. It's unclear why the chase began around 3:40 p.m., but Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators said they tried to pull the vehicle over and the driver refused to stop before leading them on a chase.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

VIDEO: Pablo Patino seen climbing out of house while it's on fire after standoff in Spring

A neighbor captured video of Pablo Patino Bustos, 28, climbing out of the roof of his own house he set on fire after an hours-long standoff in Spring, Texas. Authorities said the standoff began after the ex-wife of Bustos went to the home to pick up some items with them present as she thought he might be there. As they were clearing the house, they came into contact with Bustos who said he had a gun and officers pulled back and set up a perimeter. (Video Courtesy of Warren Garrett/Neighbor)
SPRING, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
64K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy