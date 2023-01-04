Read full article on original website
Man fatally shot near METRO stop outside Greenspoint Mall in north Houston, police say
According to HPD, the man was transported in critical condition but later died at the hospital. A possible suspect has been reportedly detained.
Brother of man found dead in Ship Channel shoots mother, kills her fiancé in W. Houston, police say
HOUSTON — The brother of a man who was found dead in the Houston Ship Channel in November is accused of shooting his mother and her fiancé in west Houston early Friday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. Stephen Burkes, 27, has been arrested and charged with...
fox26houston.com
Brother of missing person recently found dead, arrested Friday for shooting 2 family members
HOUSTON - The brother of a missing person, Delano Burkes, who was found dead in December 2022 has now been arrested and charged with shooting two family members. According to charging documents, Stephen Burkes was arrested Friday morning in West Houston and charged with murder and aggravated assault against a family member. The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Friday at a home near Eldridge Parkway and Westheimer Road.
cw39.com
Man shoots mother, kills her boyfriend in shooting in west Houston, police says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An adult son has shot his mother and fatally shot her boyfriend in an overnight shooting on Thursday morning in west Houston, police said. Just after 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Binley Drive near Eldridge Parkway and found two people, both with multiple gunshot wounds.
KHOU
Robber shot, killed by customer at taqueria in SW Houston, police say
Police said surveillance video shows the shooting going down. It shows customers, witnesses, and the shooter leaving the scene right after the shooting.
fox26houston.com
IH-610 North Loop Eastbound at Ella closed due to deadly crash
HOUSTON - Drivers are being urged to avoid the area of I-610 North Loop eastbound at Ella due to a deadly crash. According to Houston police, the crash occurred just after 6:45 p.m. Friday night. Details are limited, but officials said the crash involved a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler. This...
Taqueria owner still in shock after customer allegedly shoots, kills robbery suspect in SW Houston
Surveillance video obtained by ABC13 shows the moment several customers drop to the floor, shortly after the robber shouts and waives what appears to be a gun. That's when a customer fires his gun.
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound near Almeda Genoa Road shut down due to 2-vehicle crash, police say
HOUSTON – All mainlanes at I-45 Gulf Freeway headed southbound are shut down near Almeda Genoa Road due to a two-vehicle crash, according to Houston police. Authorities responded to the crash at around 8:05 a.m. Police said at least one person was hurt, but their condition was unknown. It’s...
Police search for customer who shot, killed robber in restaurant
HOUSTON — A customer credited with shooting and killing a robbery suspect at a restaurant left before police arrived. Houston police said a man walked into a taqueria just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday wearing a mask and gloves, KRTK reported. Approximately 10 customers were inside at the time.
onscene.tv
Woman Possibly Shot During Road Rage Incident | Houston
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-4-23 | 12:54 a.m. HPD responded to a report of a possible road rage incident where shots were fired from a suspect vehicle. A Dodge Charger was attempting to flee from the shooting when they struck an innocent bystander in a white sedan. There was an adult female...
onscene.tv
Vehicle Vs Motorcycle Leaves Rider In Critical Condition | Houston
PCT 4 deputies are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck. Per scanner traffic, motorcycle rider was transported in critical condition. No info available at the scene.
theleadernews.com
Police ask for public’s help to find fatal shooting suspects
While many celebrated Christmas in late December, Sandy Casillas was out looking for a burial plot for her brother Luis, who was shot and killed outside a Northside mechanic shop the day before Christmas Eve. And she, along with the rest of her family and Houston authorities, are asking for...
Driver arrested after slow-speed HOV chase into NE Houston
The slow-speed pursuit began in north Harris County before the driver headed toward downtown Houston, just before rush hour.
Police officer, another person injured in northwest Houston crash
HOUSTON — A Houston police officer and the passenger of a Lexus were injured in a crash in northwest Houston Thursday. Police said the wreck happened around 10 a.m. in the area of West Little York Road near Hempstead. District Attorney Sean Teare said in a news conference that...
Man hit, killed by Houston police officer responding to call, HCSO says
HOUSTON — A man standing in the street died after he was hit by a Houston police patrol unit responding to a call in northeast Houston late Wednesday night, according to the Harris County Sherriff's Office. The brother of the victim identified him as Caleb Swafford. Cameron Swafford said...
Man crashes into SWAT officer after driving around train arms, ignoring red light, officials say
A woman is fighting for her life after her driver went around a railroad crossing gate, disregarded a red light, and crashed into a SWAT vehicle head-on.
KHOU
Smoke pours from home in area where arson suspect involved in SWAT standoff
Precinct 4 officials said Pablo Patino, 27, intentionally set his estranged wife's north Houston house on fire on Tuesday. Two days later, he was in a SWAT standoff.
fox26houston.com
Houston stabbing: Woman killed by 19-year-old suspect in SE Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 45-year-old woman in southeast Houston, officials said. Derrion Mitchell, 19, is charged with murder. SUGGESTED: Bumble kidnapping: Man accused of starving, beating woman in Harris Co. According to authorities, patrol officers responded...
Police chase ends in HOV lane on Eastex Freeway
HOUSTON — A woman was taken into custody Wednesday after authorities said she led police on a chase in northeast Houston. It's unclear why the chase began around 3:40 p.m., but Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators said they tried to pull the vehicle over and the driver refused to stop before leading them on a chase.
fox26houston.com
VIDEO: Pablo Patino seen climbing out of house while it's on fire after standoff in Spring
A neighbor captured video of Pablo Patino Bustos, 28, climbing out of the roof of his own house he set on fire after an hours-long standoff in Spring, Texas. Authorities said the standoff began after the ex-wife of Bustos went to the home to pick up some items with them present as she thought he might be there. As they were clearing the house, they came into contact with Bustos who said he had a gun and officers pulled back and set up a perimeter. (Video Courtesy of Warren Garrett/Neighbor)
KHOU
