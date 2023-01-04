ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mikeandjonpodcast.com

GoFundMe raising money for father of daughters killed in Ohio crash

An online fundraiser to assist the father of two daughters, and his unborn grandchild, who were killed in a Christmas Eve crash is two-thirds of the way to its goal. The GoFundMe account is for Dave Hahn, whose daughters; Karen Boehne and Lauren Hahn, along with his son-in-law Jeremy Boehne and ex-wife, Kim Siegrist of Brighton, were killed on December 24th when a semi tractor trailer slammed into their cars as they traveled together on southbound I-75 north of Dayton, Ohio. Karen Boehne was also pregnant with a baby boy at the time.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

$3 million plan to renovate OTR rec center has community members concerned

CINCINNATI — A $3 million plan to renovate the Over-the-Rhine recreation center has community members raising their brows. The back-and-forth over the space used by many families and children is in the early stages of enhancements. While organizers are drafting some major adjustments, neighbors are concerned the new center...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

One man arrested in connection with Cincinnati and Norwood fires

CINCINNATI — A joint investigation between Cincinnati Fire Department, Norwood Fire Department and Norwood Police Department has led to an arrest in a string of fires. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Ayinde Anderson was arrested and charged with attempted arson,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Downed utility wires reported on West Chestnut Street in Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio — Downed utility wires reported on West Chestnut Street in Oxford. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 2 hospitalized after shooting in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Police are investigating a double shooting in Covington, Friday evening. According to police, around 7:45 p.m. officers received reports of a shooting at the intersection of East 20th and Greenup streets. Covington Police confirmed to WLWT that two people were shot and transported to UC Medical...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
MILFORD, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Police Pursuit Starts in Dearborn County, Ends in Ripley County

Multiple agencies played a part in stopping a red pickup truck that fled police in Lawrenceburg on Thursday morning. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A police pursuit took place Thursday morning in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Around 10:20 a.m., Lawrenceburg Police attempted to stop a red pickup truck near U.S. 50...
dayton247now.com

2 injured after ceiling collapse at VFW on Dayton Xenia Rd

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two people are injured after the ceiling collapsed at the VFW on 2389 Dayton Xenia Rd in Beavercreek, according to deputies on scene. Both victims have been transported to a local hospital but their conditions are unknown at this time. VFW Beavercreek Memorial Post 8312 posted...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WLWT 5

2 injured following shooting in Roselawn, officials say

Two people are injured following an early morning shooting in Roselawn on Saturday. According to officials, it happened just after 5 a.m. on Reading Road near Summit Road. Cincinnati police say two people were hurt during an exchange of gunfire. Both people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on West North Bend Road in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on West North Bend Road in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy