FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
WLWT 5
Bars, restaurants at The Banks to donate to UC Trauma Center from proceeds, support Hamlin
On Sunday, Jan. 8, the bars and restaurants at The Banks will be donating proceeds to support Damar Hamlin and the UC Trauma Center from special mid-game drink offers and purchased drinks before and after the game. Fans can also make direct donations to Damar's Foundation by scanning a QR...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
GoFundMe raising money for father of daughters killed in Ohio crash
An online fundraiser to assist the father of two daughters, and his unborn grandchild, who were killed in a Christmas Eve crash is two-thirds of the way to its goal. The GoFundMe account is for Dave Hahn, whose daughters; Karen Boehne and Lauren Hahn, along with his son-in-law Jeremy Boehne and ex-wife, Kim Siegrist of Brighton, were killed on December 24th when a semi tractor trailer slammed into their cars as they traveled together on southbound I-75 north of Dayton, Ohio. Karen Boehne was also pregnant with a baby boy at the time.
WLWT 5
$3 million plan to renovate OTR rec center has community members concerned
CINCINNATI — A $3 million plan to renovate the Over-the-Rhine recreation center has community members raising their brows. The back-and-forth over the space used by many families and children is in the early stages of enhancements. While organizers are drafting some major adjustments, neighbors are concerned the new center...
WLWT 5
Family, friends hold vigil for Hamilton man missing in Mexico; hope to bring loved one home
HAMILTON, Ohio — Dozens of people gathered at St. Julie Billiart church in Hamilton Friday night to pray for the safe return of a 36-year-old man who disappeared in Mexico nearly two weeks ago. Jose' Gutierrez hasn't been seen or heard from since Christmas Day. "Every night and every...
Search underway for ‘dangerous’ man after Springfield standoff
The suspect, Michael Aaron Colvin Jr., was not in the house. Police are describing him as dangerous and are asking the public to be on the lookout.
WLWT 5
Hamilton County residents can compost Christmas trees, other holiday greenery Saturday
Hamilton County residents are invited to compost their Christmas trees and holiday greenery by bringing these materials to one of the county's three Yard Trimmings Drop-off Sites. Hamilton County R3Source's free program will accept these and other yard trimmings and organic materials on Saturday, Jan. 7 and Saturday, Jan. 14,...
WLWT 5
Hamilton elementary students 'BILLieve' in kindness, connect with children in Buffalo
HAMILTON, Ohio — Inside Hamilton's Ridgeway Elementary School on Friday, fourth-graders in Regan Clardy's classroom stood and read letters written from the heart. "When you feel scared, hold on to somebody. When you feel sad, hug somebody," one student said. Another student said, "Things will get better soon." The...
Hamilton architect still missing in Mexico, family praying for answers
José Gutierrez, 36, flew down to Mexico from CVG on Dec. 22 to visit his fiancée. His family fears he was abducted along with his fiancée and two of her relatives.
Marc’s to permanently close Kettering location
The Marc's store on East Whipp Road is closing their doors on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the store.
Kettering firefighter dies of occupational cancer; memorial services to be held today
KETTERING — Memorial services are scheduled to take place Wednesday for Kettering Firefighter/Paramedic, Tracy Leach. Leach passed away on Saturday, December 24 after succumbing to occupational cancer, the fire department announced in a social media post. “Tracy served the Kettering Fire Department with distinction with more that 21 years...
WLWT 5
One man arrested in connection with Cincinnati and Norwood fires
CINCINNATI — A joint investigation between Cincinnati Fire Department, Norwood Fire Department and Norwood Police Department has led to an arrest in a string of fires. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Ayinde Anderson was arrested and charged with attempted arson,...
WLWT 5
Downed utility wires reported on West Chestnut Street in Oxford
OXFORD, Ohio — Downed utility wires reported on West Chestnut Street in Oxford. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police: 2 hospitalized after shooting in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police are investigating a double shooting in Covington, Friday evening. According to police, around 7:45 p.m. officers received reports of a shooting at the intersection of East 20th and Greenup streets. Covington Police confirmed to WLWT that two people were shot and transported to UC Medical...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
eaglecountryonline.com
Police Pursuit Starts in Dearborn County, Ends in Ripley County
Multiple agencies played a part in stopping a red pickup truck that fled police in Lawrenceburg on Thursday morning. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A police pursuit took place Thursday morning in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Around 10:20 a.m., Lawrenceburg Police attempted to stop a red pickup truck near U.S. 50...
dayton247now.com
2 injured after ceiling collapse at VFW on Dayton Xenia Rd
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two people are injured after the ceiling collapsed at the VFW on 2389 Dayton Xenia Rd in Beavercreek, according to deputies on scene. Both victims have been transported to a local hospital but their conditions are unknown at this time. VFW Beavercreek Memorial Post 8312 posted...
WLWT 5
2 injured following shooting in Roselawn, officials say
Two people are injured following an early morning shooting in Roselawn on Saturday. According to officials, it happened just after 5 a.m. on Reading Road near Summit Road. Cincinnati police say two people were hurt during an exchange of gunfire. Both people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WLWT 5
Interstate reopen following crash that closed west I-74 in Dearborn County
PENNTOWN, Ind. — UPDATE:. Westbound I-74 has reopened following a crash that prompted police to close the interstate in Dearborn County. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police have closed a stretch of Interstate 74 following a crash in Dearborn County, Friday afternoon. According to police, westbound...
WKRC
Police: North College Hill man commits suicide in truck, hits 2 houses
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) – Police say that a man committed suicide on Thursday after being evicted from his residence. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were vacating a man on W Galbraith Road. Reports say that a man gathered his things and put them in his...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on West North Bend Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on West North Bend Road in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
