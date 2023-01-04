Police chase vehicle linked to weapon and drug investigation; driver taken into custody
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A male driver, who was in a suspected vehicle, has been taken into custody after Syracuse Police chased him in a failed attempt to conduct a traffic stop on Tuesday, January 3 around 3:37 p.m.
The vehicle, which was identified being a part of a weapon and drug investigation, did not stop at the traffic stop at intersection of S. Salina Street and Martin Luther King E.After 14-hour standoff, armed man has been taken into custody
After the driver failed to stop, the Police ensued a traffic pursuit and chased after the vehicle.
The chase went on for a short time before coming to a stop the intersection of Forrest Avenue and Hope Avenue.
The driver of the suspect vehicle ran away into a residence close by on Hope Avenue. Police then created a perimeter and asked the man to come out.
After a period of time, the man came out of the house and was taken into custody by Syracuse Police.
Police say this is still a very active investigation.
Anyone with information can call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
