Syracuse, NY

Police chase vehicle linked to weapon and drug investigation; driver taken into custody

By Megan Hatch
 3 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A male driver, who was in a suspected vehicle, has been taken into custody after Syracuse Police chased him in a failed attempt to conduct a traffic stop on Tuesday, January 3 around 3:37 p.m.

The vehicle, which was identified being a part of a weapon and drug investigation, did not stop at the traffic stop at intersection of S. Salina Street and Martin Luther King E.

After the driver failed to stop, the Police ensued a traffic pursuit and chased after the vehicle.

The chase went on for a short time before coming to a stop the intersection of Forrest Avenue and Hope Avenue.

The driver of the suspect vehicle ran away into a residence close by on Hope Avenue. Police then created a perimeter and asked the man to come out.

After a period of time, the man came out of the house and was taken into custody by Syracuse Police.

Police say this is still a very active investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.  ​

