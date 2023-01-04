NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ticked higher in quiet trading on Wall Street Tuesday, ahead of some potentially market-moving reports scheduled for later in the week. The S&P 500 rose 27.16 points, or 0.7%, to 3,919.25 after drifting between small gains and losses through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 186.45, or 0.6%, to 33,704.10, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 106.98, or 1%, to 10,742.63.

