ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Stocks tick higher on Wall Street as inflation report looms

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ticked higher in quiet trading on Wall Street Tuesday, ahead of some potentially market-moving reports scheduled for later in the week. The S&P 500 rose 27.16 points, or 0.7%, to 3,919.25 after drifting between small gains and losses through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 186.45, or 0.6%, to 33,704.10, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 106.98, or 1%, to 10,742.63.
NEW YORK STATE
Reuters

Hong Kong set to shortlist crypto tokens for retail trading

HONG KONG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong securities watchdog will propose a subset of tokens it would allow for retail investors' trading, its chief executive said on Wednesday, as it presses on with a new regulatory regime that will make the city more friendly to crypto startups.
Citrus County Chronicle

US Study: One year of road crashes cost society $340 billion

DETROIT (AP) — Traffic crashes in the U.S. cost society $340 billion in one year, or just over $1,000 for each of the country's 328 million people, according to a study by safety regulators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it studied crashes in calendar year 2019 that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy