Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
Citrus County Chronicle
Iran executes 2 more men detained amid nationwide protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran said it executed two men Saturday convicted of allegedly killing a paramilitary volunteer during a demonstration, the latest executions aimed at halting the nationwide protests now challenging the country's theocracy. Iran’s judiciary identified those executed as Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini,...
Russians trap Ukrainian kids in Crimean summer camps for months
Hundreds of Ukrainian children have been unable to leave Russian-run summer camps in Crimea for months due to the ongoing war between the two countries. Parents are growing more and more concerned about the children, who some believe Russia wants to assimilate to its cause or use for prisoner exchanges, The Guardian reported. One of those parents, identified only by the pseudonym Nadia, said she sent her 14-year-old son to a camp in Crimea more than two months ago, only for the boy to get trapped there. Nadia, who is from the southern city of Kherson, which was occupied by...
Citrus County Chronicle
UN envoy meets with Afghan higher-ed chief over ban on women
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A top U.N. envoy met with the Taliban-led Afghan government’s higher education minister Saturday to discuss the ban on women attending universities. Markus Potzel is the first international official to meet with him since the ban was introduced last month. Taliban authorities on Dec....
Citrus County Chronicle
UN rights chief calls for probe into Burkina Faso killings
BERLIN (AP) — The head of the United Nations human rights office called Saturday for a prompt, transparent investigation into the deaths of at least 28 people whose bodies were found in northwest Burkina Faso last month. Volker Türk, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said it was...
