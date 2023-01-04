ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
CBS Pittsburgh

Noon vote set for new Speaker of the House after GOP's McCarthy voted down time after time

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) -- After multiple votes taken, the stalemate surrounding the Speaker of the House in Congress rolls into a third day as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy remains unable to secure the gavel.Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-California) lost a sixth round of voting for House Speaker and has proposed more key concessions in push to get his 218 votes, including agreeing to propose a rules change that would just one member to call for a vote to oust a sitting speaker, according to sources familiar with the matter.The House GOP majority has been stuck at a contentious stalemate amid opposition...
Washington Examiner

WATCH LIVE: Kevin McCarthy's House speaker dreams on the line in Tuesday's vote

House lawmakers are convening to elect the next speaker, who will lead the chamber over the next two years, shortly after the 118th Congress was sworn in on Tuesday. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is eyeing the top leadership spot and has been working for months to garner enough support to secure the speaker's gavel. However, he must face growing opposition from within his own party to win the election — with the California Republican vowing to go through as many roll call votes as necessary to meet the required threshold.
Deadline

House Adjourns Until Friday After Kevin McCarthy Fails To Secure Speakership In 11th Round Of Voting — Update

UPDATE: After five roll call votes and no speaker. the House is adjourning for the night. When they return, many members will be marking the second anniversary of the attack on the Capitol. PREVIOUSLY: As expected, Kevin McCarthy fell short on the 11th ballot for speaker of the House. While there are reports of an imminent deal with at least some of the dissidents, an agreement doesn’t appear to be finalized as McCarthy’s allies plan to seek an adjournment until noon ET/9 AM PT on Friday. On the floor, Democrats have been in a large huddle around Hakeem Jeffries and other leaders. Jeffries...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Byron Donalds emerges as GOP alternative for House speaker

MIAMI – As Republicans struggled for a second day to elect a House speaker, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida emerged as the choice of conservative holdouts who are refusing to support Kevin McCarthy’s bid. During three rounds of balloting Wednesday, Donalds received 20 votes to McCarthy's 201 —...
NBC News

The House speaker election, in three charts

Kevin McCarthy isn’t the first person to be in this position. Of the more than 50 speakers of the House, 15 have been in McCarthy’s situation: needing multiple elections to win the gavel. McCarthy needs a simple majority to win. But that has become harder to get in...
Edy Zoo

House Speakership race goes to third ballot in century

WASHINGTON, DC - The race for Speaker of the US House of Representatives took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to secure the necessary 218 votes on a second ballot. Instead, McCarthy received 203 votes, the same as on the first ballot.

