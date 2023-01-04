Read full article on original website
msn.com
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to a GOP rebel amid the House speaker crisis. Kevin McCarthy was elected speaker of the House in the early hours of Saturday morning, ending days of chaos. Reports said that Trump made several calls to McCarthy's...
msn.com
Boebert's sudden nomination change for House speaker gains steam in anti-McCarthy camp — but nowhere else
Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert's, R-Colo., sudden nomination of Rep.-elect Kevin Hern, R-Okla., to be the next speaker of the House of Representatives gained small support among the 20 Republicans voting against GOP leader Kevin McCarthy in the ninth and 10th rounds of votes Thursday, which yet again failed to produce a majority for any one candidate.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained
After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
See the moment Rep. Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker
After a historic 15 ballots and many concessions, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was elected Speaker of the House of Representatives.
msn.com
Trump, McConnell, Schumer respond after Kevin McCarthy wins historic, dayslong House Speaker bout
Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House early Saturday morning, following a dayslong debate process and a dramatic pair of votes late Friday evening, drawing comments from President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, Senate Leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, and others. "That was easy. I never thought...
Republican Rep. David Joyce: We'll keep voting until Kevin McCarthy is the next House Speaker
Rep. David Joyce discusses Tuesday's House Speaker vote with CNN's Jake Tapper.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Republican who backed McCarthy votes ‘present’ in fourth round of voting for House speaker
One of Kevin McCarthy's prior supporters in the House speaker's race voted "present" in the fourth round of voting on Wednesday, and said Republicans need to "stop wasting everyone's time."
Noon vote set for new Speaker of the House after GOP's McCarthy voted down time after time
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) -- After multiple votes taken, the stalemate surrounding the Speaker of the House in Congress rolls into a third day as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy remains unable to secure the gavel.Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-California) lost a sixth round of voting for House Speaker and has proposed more key concessions in push to get his 218 votes, including agreeing to propose a rules change that would just one member to call for a vote to oust a sitting speaker, according to sources familiar with the matter.The House GOP majority has been stuck at a contentious stalemate amid opposition...
Washington Examiner
WATCH LIVE: Kevin McCarthy's House speaker dreams on the line in Tuesday's vote
House lawmakers are convening to elect the next speaker, who will lead the chamber over the next two years, shortly after the 118th Congress was sworn in on Tuesday. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is eyeing the top leadership spot and has been working for months to garner enough support to secure the speaker's gavel. However, he must face growing opposition from within his own party to win the election — with the California Republican vowing to go through as many roll call votes as necessary to meet the required threshold.
House Adjourns Until Friday After Kevin McCarthy Fails To Secure Speakership In 11th Round Of Voting — Update
UPDATE: After five roll call votes and no speaker. the House is adjourning for the night. When they return, many members will be marking the second anniversary of the attack on the Capitol. PREVIOUSLY: As expected, Kevin McCarthy fell short on the 11th ballot for speaker of the House. While there are reports of an imminent deal with at least some of the dissidents, an agreement doesn’t appear to be finalized as McCarthy’s allies plan to seek an adjournment until noon ET/9 AM PT on Friday. On the floor, Democrats have been in a large huddle around Hakeem Jeffries and other leaders. Jeffries...
Democrat Mocks GOP Disarray Posing With Popcorn Bag Ahead of Speaker Vote
Republican infighting about who should be the next House speaker sparked jokes from their Democratic colleagues.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Byron Donalds emerges as GOP alternative for House speaker
MIAMI – As Republicans struggled for a second day to elect a House speaker, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida emerged as the choice of conservative holdouts who are refusing to support Kevin McCarthy’s bid. During three rounds of balloting Wednesday, Donalds received 20 votes to McCarthy's 201 —...
House adjourns without electing speaker after McCarthy fails to win
Rep. Kevin McCarthy lost three elections for Speaker of the House on Tuesday, leaving the chamber at a standstill. McCarthy said late Tuesday he is willing to continue negotiations with the 20 holdout conservative members. Scott MacFarlane reports from Capitol Hill.
ClickOnDetroit.com
When was the last time it took this long to elect a speaker of the House?
It’s 2023, so that means a new speaker of the House must be elected by Congress, but it seems that the majority of Republicans are unable to decide who to elect. who to elect after two days of voting. House Republicans were expected to elect Congressman Kevin McCarthy to...
CT reps on failed U.S. House speaker votes: ‘We’re all in limbo’
Members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation are expressing frustration that the U.S. House of Representatives remained at a standstill Wednesday night after Republicans failed to elect a speaker for the second day in a row. But they are also reveling in a silver lining of the days-long saga: Democrats are...
The House speaker election, in three charts
Kevin McCarthy isn’t the first person to be in this position. Of the more than 50 speakers of the House, 15 have been in McCarthy’s situation: needing multiple elections to win the gavel. McCarthy needs a simple majority to win. But that has become harder to get in...
House Speakership race goes to third ballot in century
WASHINGTON, DC - The race for Speaker of the US House of Representatives took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to secure the necessary 218 votes on a second ballot. Instead, McCarthy received 203 votes, the same as on the first ballot.
GOP strategy as Kevin McCarthy fails to gain sufficient votes for speakership
The House is set to resume voting for the next speaker on Wednesday after GOP leader Kevin McCarthy failed to gain sufficient votes. Leigh Ann Caldwell, anchor for Washington Post Live and co-author of the "Early 202" newsletter, joins Elaine Quijano to discuss the dynamics on Capitol Hill.
