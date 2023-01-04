The Oregon Ducks picked up an early prediction to land Fresno State Bulldogs safety Evan Williams out of the transfer portal this week, and it appears that might be coming to fruition, with the veteran defensive back taking a visit to Eugene over the weekend. Williams, who is the younger brother of former Oregon safety Bennett Williams, posted on his Instagram Story that he was in Eugene on Saturday afternoon. There is not yet a clear timeline for when he is expected to make a commitment or if he is planning on taking any other visits throughout the month, but this is a great early sign for the Ducks. Oregon currently has a need for depth and talent at the safety position, and Williams could be a massive addition to the roster. Evan Williams’ Transfer Portal Profile Twitterhttps://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1611826960619180033Collegiate StatsFresno State Bulldogs 2022: 10 Games | 69 tackles, 6.0 TFL 1 sack, 4 PBU, 2021: 12 Games | 90 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 3 INT, 4 PBU, 2 fumble recoveries, 2020: 4 Games | 27 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 2 PBU, 1 FF 2019: 7 Games | 40 tackles, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 1 fumble recoveryVitals Height 6-foot-0 Weight 185 pounds Hometown Mountain View, CA Projected Position Safety Class 2019 11

EUGENE, OR ・ 32 MINUTES AGO