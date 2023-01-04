2023 starts with higher gas prices, but that should change soon says expert

After shooting up at the end of the year, gasoline prices should come back down.

The cold snap a few days before Christmas caused the increase, with some refineries shutting down right as people were hitting the road for their holiday vacations. AAA spokesman Don Redman says things should quickly get back to normal.

"On average, and historically, January and February are some of your best prices on the calendar for gasoline," said Redman, "and it almost have everything to do with demand."

Redman says as we get into January and February, prices should fall.

"That's just when demand craters, slows down for the winter, and so it gives time for the inventories to stockpile," Redman explained. "In addition to that, of course, are economic concerns of a slowing economy, and anytime an economy slows, so does the demand for energy."

Although the price of gas shot up over one week, it is still down from last month, and a few pennies cheaper than last year.