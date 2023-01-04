ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

Multiple crews on site of large building fire on Salem St in Thomasville

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are battling a large fire at a commercial building in Thomasville.

Firefighters on the scene at Salem Street near Doak Street say multiple units have been called in.

Salem Street will be closed for a while. It is currently unknown if anyone was in the building when the fire started or what caused it.

A fire chief on the scene says that as of 9:30 a.m., it is under control, and there is no risk of exterior collapse. The building was vacant at the time of the fire but had previously been Peace Transport at some point.

A captain with Guil-Rand Fire says that all units of the Thomasville Fire Department are on the scene, Guil Rand has six firefighters and two trucks assisting. There are also units from Tabernacle, Fairgrove, Cental and Pilot on the scene.

