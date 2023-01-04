ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Police: Same burglar, same store, different day

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27cYqm_0k346X7600

The City of Greensburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a store was burglarized twice — and police believe the crime was committed by the same person.

The second burglary at Puff N Snuff store at the Greensburg Shopping Center on E. Pittsburgh Street took place from 6 to 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe the same suspect burglarized the business on New Year’s Day, but this time, he brought a friend, they said.

Video surveillance captured the suspects wearing dark clothing and masks.

One of the suspects is wearing distinct red shoes.

When the store was burglarized the first time, the suspect was caught on camera wearing yellow shoes.

Police said someone passed the suspects on Highland Avenue as they were leaving. They are asking anyone with information to call 724-834-3800 and ask to speak with Officer McAtee. All information will remain confidential.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39w5C9_0k346X7600

